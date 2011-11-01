Current Concepts in Soft Tissue Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 4-3
1st Edition
Description
Clinically accessible information for pathologists on histology, molecular pathology, differential diagnosis, and clinical overview is presented. Common and rare entities are covered with an abundance of images to highight key features.
Topics for pathologists covering soft tissue pathology include: Soft Tissue Pseudosarcomas; Spindle cell sarcomas; Myofibroblastoma, Myofibroma and Myopericytoma; Peripheral nerve sheath tumors; Clear cell lesions; Primitive round cell neoplasms; Plexiform neoplasms; Myxoid neoplasms; Epithelioid lesions; Lesions featuring giant cells; Gastrointestinal tract mesenchymal lesions; Liposarcomas
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 1st November 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455728992
About the Authors
Elizabeth Montgomery Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Oncology, and Orthopedic Surgery, Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Department of Pathology, Gastrointestinal and Liver Division, Baltimore, Maryland