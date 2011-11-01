Current Concepts in Soft Tissue Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455728992

Current Concepts in Soft Tissue Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 4-3

1st Edition

Authors: Elizabeth Montgomery
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455728992
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st November 2011
Description

Clinically accessible information for pathologists on histology, molecular pathology, differential diagnosis, and clinical overview is presented. Common and rare entities are covered with an abundance of images to highight key features.
Topics for pathologists covering soft tissue pathology include: Soft Tissue Pseudosarcomas; Spindle cell sarcomas; Myofibroblastoma, Myofibroma and Myopericytoma; Peripheral nerve sheath tumors; Clear cell lesions; Primitive round cell neoplasms; Plexiform neoplasms; Myxoid neoplasms; Epithelioid lesions; Lesions featuring giant cells; Gastrointestinal tract mesenchymal lesions;  Liposarcomas

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455728992

About the Authors

Elizabeth Montgomery Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Oncology, and Orthopedic Surgery, Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Department of Pathology, Gastrointestinal and Liver Division, Baltimore, Maryland

