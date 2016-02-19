Current Concepts and Emerging Trends in Attentional and Behavioral Disorders of Childhood

This book presents the Proceedings of the Fourth High Point Hospital Symposium on Attention Deficit Disorder. This symposium was characterised by both current and retrospective reviews of several existing research programs in ADD, and focused on the very recent history of ADD, paralleling the thrust towards preeminence of the clinical neurosciences. The format of the Symposium was designed to link emerging trends in the area to their immediate historical background. Several young researchers were invited to give their status reports on their current research programs. Each of these individuals was also asked to nominate a mentor, who had exerted a career directing influence, to comment on the status report. Taken together, these presentations, along with the retrospective commentaries of the mentors will give the reader a comprehensive breakdown of the ADD field.