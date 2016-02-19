Current Approaches to Occupational Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723607397, 9781483193502

Current Approaches to Occupational Health

1st Edition

Volume 3

Editors: A. Ward Gardner
eBook ISBN: 9781483193502
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 29th January 1987
Page Count: 374
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Current Approaches to Occupational Health deals with problems and progress in relation to occupational health.
This book is organized into 21 chapters written by different contributors. The occupational health issues covered by these chapters include ethical problems in occupational medicine, the role of legislation, regulation and enforcement in occupational health, the monitoring of occupational risks for cancer and the identification and intervention for problem drinkers at work. This book will be of interest to occupational health students and practitioners and to other medical professionals.

Table of Contents


Contributors

1 Low-humidity Occupational Dermatoses

2 Occupational Asthma

3 Monitoring for New Occupational Risks of Cancer

4 Electromagnetic Fields and Health Effects

5 Gases

6 Leptospirosis

7 Circadian Rhythms, Intercontinental Travel and Shiftwork

8 Psychiatric Aspects of Fitness for Work

9 Identifying and helping Problem Drinkers at Work

10 Acidic Deposition

11 Toxicology, its Application and International Toxicology Programs




Details

No. of pages:
374
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483193502

About the Editor

A. Ward Gardner

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.