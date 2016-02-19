Current Approaches to Occupational Health
Current Approaches to Occupational Health deals with problems and progress in relation to occupational health.
This book is organized into 21 chapters written by different contributors. The occupational health issues covered by these chapters include ethical problems in occupational medicine, the role of legislation, regulation and enforcement in occupational health, the monitoring of occupational risks for cancer and the identification and intervention for problem drinkers at work. This book will be of interest to occupational health students and practitioners and to other medical professionals.
Table of Contents
Contributors
1 Low-humidity Occupational Dermatoses
2 Occupational Asthma
3 Monitoring for New Occupational Risks of Cancer
4 Electromagnetic Fields and Health Effects
5 Gases
6 Leptospirosis
7 Circadian Rhythms, Intercontinental Travel and Shiftwork
8 Psychiatric Aspects of Fitness for Work
9 Identifying and helping Problem Drinkers at Work
10 Acidic Deposition
11 Toxicology, its Application and International Toxicology Programs
