Current and New Techniques for Primary and Revision Arthrodesis, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704477

Current and New Techniques for Primary and Revision Arthrodesis, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, Volume 16-1

1st Edition

Authors: Beat Hintermann
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704477
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st March 2011
Page Count: 232
Description

Anterior Plating for Tibiotalar Arthrodesis – With and Without Bone Loss, Posterior Approach for Tibiotalar Arthrodesis, Tibioacalcaneal Arthrodesis, Tibiocalcaneal Arthrodesis for Severe Bone Loss and Deformity, Arthroscopic Arthrodesis of Subtalar Joint, Hindfoot Arthrodesis for Management of Bone Loss as Following Calcaneus Fractures and Non Unions, Triple Arthrodesis, Management of Break-Down of the Medial Arch, The Isolated Talo-Navicular Arthrodesis, Correction of Primary and Post Traumatic Midfoot Arthritis with and Without Deformity, Management of Severe Deformity Using a Combination of Intramedullary Fixation and External Fixation Techniques as Necessary, Tarsometarsal Arthrodesis for Management of Unstable First Ray and Failed Bunion Surgery, First Metatarsophalangeal Arthrodesis for Hallux Rigidus, First Metatarsophalangeal Arthrodesis for Severe Bone Loss

Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
About the Authors

Beat Hintermann Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Orthopaedic Clinic, Kantonsspital, Switzerland

