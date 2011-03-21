Current and New Techniques for Primary and Revision Arthrodesis, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, Volume 16-1
1st Edition
Description
Anterior Plating for Tibiotalar Arthrodesis – With and Without Bone Loss, Posterior Approach for Tibiotalar Arthrodesis, Tibioacalcaneal Arthrodesis, Tibiocalcaneal Arthrodesis for Severe Bone Loss and Deformity, Arthroscopic Arthrodesis of Subtalar Joint, Hindfoot Arthrodesis for Management of Bone Loss as Following Calcaneus Fractures and Non Unions, Triple Arthrodesis, Management of Break-Down of the Medial Arch, The Isolated Talo-Navicular Arthrodesis, Correction of Primary and Post Traumatic Midfoot Arthritis with and Without Deformity, Management of Severe Deformity Using a Combination of Intramedullary Fixation and External Fixation Techniques as Necessary, Tarsometarsal Arthrodesis for Management of Unstable First Ray and Failed Bunion Surgery, First Metatarsophalangeal Arthrodesis for Hallux Rigidus, First Metatarsophalangeal Arthrodesis for Severe Bone Loss
- 232
- English
- © Saunders 2011
- 21st March 2011
- Saunders
- 9781455704477
About the Authors
Beat Hintermann Author
Chairman, Orthopaedic Clinic, Kantonsspital, Switzerland