Current Aeronautical Fatigue Problems
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Held in Rome, 23–25 April 1963
Description
Current Aeronautical Fatigue Problems contains the papers presented at the Symposium on Current Aeronautical Fatigue Problems, held in Rome in April 1963.
The symposium is held with the purpose of reaching a fruitful and effective exchange of information on all aspects of fatigue problems in aeronautics. The main subjects covered in the symposium were: elevated-temperature effects, crack propagation and residual static strength, and structural fatigue testing. The specific topics discussed include the importance of non-linear interactions which affect creep and strength properties under variable stress and temperature; the factors affecting the fatigue life of a light alloy supersonic transport aircraft; the techniques of fractography applicable to crack propagation problems; and the use of ordered, cyclic, test loadings to represent the complex loading histories generated in service.
Aeronautical engineers, materials scientists, physicists, and metallurgists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I Elevated Temperature Effects
Technical Preface to Part I
Creep and Fatigue Properties Under Cyclic Loading at Elevated Temperatures
Some Effects of Kinetic Heating on Fatigue Life Assessment of Transport Aircraft
Fatigue Strength and Crack Propagation in AU2GN Alloy as a Function of Temperature and Frequency
Fatigue Strength at Elevated Temperature of L.65 Aluminum Alloy Notched and Lug Specimens
Fatigue Resistance of Light Alloy Compressor Blades at 20° and 150°C, Using a Constant Amplitude and a Standard Incremental Amplitude Test
Fatigue Behavior of the Ti-Al 6-V4 Alloy at Normal and Heteronormal Temperatures
Part II Crack Propagation and Residual Static Strength
Technical Preface to Part II
Observation of Crack Propagation on the Fracture Surface
Further Investigations Into Fatigue Crack Propagation in Sheet Specimens
A Statistical Theory of Fatigue Crack Propagation
Notch Effects on Fatigue and Static Strength
An Analysis of Fatigue Crack Propagation in Sheet Material, Using Familiar Concepts
Crack Propagation and Residual Static Strength of Stiffened and Unstiffened Sheet
Investigation of Crack Propagation in Structure and Specimens
Part III Structural Fatigue Testing
Technical Preface to Part III
Simulation of Random Aircraft Service Loadings in Fatigue Tests
Fatigue Life and Crack Propagation Under Random and Programmed Load Sequences
Theory and Practice in Fail-Safe Wing Design
Fatigue Testing and Service Behavior of the Noratlas Aircraft Wing Structure
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223216