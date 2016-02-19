Current Aeronautical Fatigue Problems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198187, 9781483223216

Current Aeronautical Fatigue Problems

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Held in Rome, 23–25 April 1963

Editors: J. Schijve J. R. Heath-Smith E. R. Welbourne
eBook ISBN: 9781483223216
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 508
Description

Current Aeronautical Fatigue Problems contains the papers presented at the Symposium on Current Aeronautical Fatigue Problems, held in Rome in April 1963.

The symposium is held with the purpose of reaching a fruitful and effective exchange of information on all aspects of fatigue problems in aeronautics. The main subjects covered in the symposium were: elevated-temperature effects, crack propagation and residual static strength, and structural fatigue testing. The specific topics discussed include the importance of non-linear interactions which affect creep and strength properties under variable stress and temperature; the factors affecting the fatigue life of a light alloy supersonic transport aircraft; the techniques of fractography applicable to crack propagation problems; and the use of ordered, cyclic, test loadings to represent the complex loading histories generated in service.

Aeronautical engineers, materials scientists, physicists, and metallurgists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I Elevated Temperature Effects

Technical Preface to Part I

Creep and Fatigue Properties Under Cyclic Loading at Elevated Temperatures

Some Effects of Kinetic Heating on Fatigue Life Assessment of Transport Aircraft

Fatigue Strength and Crack Propagation in AU2GN Alloy as a Function of Temperature and Frequency

Fatigue Strength at Elevated Temperature of L.65 Aluminum Alloy Notched and Lug Specimens

Fatigue Resistance of Light Alloy Compressor Blades at 20° and 150°C, Using a Constant Amplitude and a Standard Incremental Amplitude Test

Fatigue Behavior of the Ti-Al 6-V4 Alloy at Normal and Heteronormal Temperatures

Part II Crack Propagation and Residual Static Strength

Technical Preface to Part II

Observation of Crack Propagation on the Fracture Surface

Further Investigations Into Fatigue Crack Propagation in Sheet Specimens

A Statistical Theory of Fatigue Crack Propagation

Notch Effects on Fatigue and Static Strength

An Analysis of Fatigue Crack Propagation in Sheet Material, Using Familiar Concepts

Crack Propagation and Residual Static Strength of Stiffened and Unstiffened Sheet

Investigation of Crack Propagation in Structure and Specimens

Part III Structural Fatigue Testing

Technical Preface to Part III

Simulation of Random Aircraft Service Loadings in Fatigue Tests

Fatigue Life and Crack Propagation Under Random and Programmed Load Sequences

Theory and Practice in Fail-Safe Wing Design

Fatigue Testing and Service Behavior of the Noratlas Aircraft Wing Structure

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
508
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483223216

About the Editor

