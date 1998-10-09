Cumulative Subject Index, Volume 42
1st Edition
K.E. Latham, Epigenetic Modification and Imprinting of the Mammalian Genome During Development.
G.M. Watson and P. Mire, A Comparison of Hair Bundle Mechanoreceptors in Sea Anemones and Vertebrate Systems.
R. Mayor, R. Young, and A. Vargas, Development of Neural Crest in Xenopus.
G. Schubiger and L. Maves, Cell Determination and Transdetermination in Drosophila Imaginal Discs.
A. Bejsovec and H. Dierick, Cellular Mechanisms of Wingless/Wnt Signal Transduction.
J.B. Miller, L. Schaefer, and J.A. Dominov, Seeking Muscle Stem Cells.
A.K. Groves and M. Bronner-Fraser, Neural Crest Diversification.
T. Goliber, S. Kessler, J-J Chen, G. Bharathan, and N. Sinha, Genetic, Molecular, and Morphological Analysis of Compound Leaf Development. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.
Description
This Series provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The Series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in developmental, molecular, and cell biology, as well as genetics, zoology, agriculture, plant science, and neuroscience.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 197
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 9th October 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080584652
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121531423
About the Serial Volume Editors
Roger Pedersen Serial Volume Editor
Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.
Gerald Shatten Serial Volume Editor
Oregon Health Sciences University, Beaverton, U.S.A.