Cumulative Subject and Author Index, Including Tables of Contents Volumes 1-23 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124779242, 9780080538921

Cumulative Subject and Author Index, Including Tables of Contents Volumes 1-23, Volume 25

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R. Thurston Allan Pierce
eBook ISBN: 9780080538921
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124779242
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 1998
Page Count: 307
Table of Contents

Subject and Author Cumulative Index, Volumes 1–23.

Description

This twenty-fourth volume of the long-running Physical Acoustics series provides a subject and author cumulative index and tables of contents for all previous volumes for easy reference.

Readership

Researchers in physical acoustics and applications; researchers and advanced graduate students in solid state physics and materials science; engineers conducting acoustics and ultrasonics research.

About the Serial Editors

R. Thurston Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Bell Communications Research, Inc.

Allan Pierce Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston University, Massachusetts

