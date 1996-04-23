Culture Media for Food Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444814982, 9780080530123

Culture Media for Food Microbiology, Volume 34

1st Edition

Editors: J.E.L. Corry G.D.W. Curtis R.M. Baird
eBook ISBN: 9780080530123
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444814982
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 23rd April 1996
Page Count: 490
Acknowledgements. Introduction. Part 1. Reviews of media. Microbiological assessment of culture media - comparison and statistical evaluation of methods. Principles involved in the detection end enumeration of clostridia in foods. Media for the detection and enumeration of Bacillus cereus in foods. Culture media for enterococci in group D streptococci. Culture media and methods for the isolation of Listeria monocytogenes. Media used in the detection and enumeration of Staphylococcus aureus. Culture media for non-sporulating Gram-positive food spoilage bacteria. Media for Aeromonas spp., Plesiomonas shigelloides and Pseudomonas spp. from food and environment. Culture media for the isolation of camphylobacters. Media for coliforms, Escherichia coli and 'total' Enterobacteriaceae. Media for salmonella. Culture media for the isolation and enumeration of pathogenic Vibrio species in foods and environmental samples. Isolation of Yersinia enterocolitica from foods. Media for detecting and enumerating yeasts and moulds. Part 2. Pharmacopoeia of culture media. Notes on the use of monographs. Summary of organisms and recommended media. Monographs. Due to space limitations the 72 monographs have not been listed. Appendix I. Testing methods for use in quality assurance of culture media. Appendix II. Test strains. Index.

This publication deals in depth with a limited number of culture media used in Food Science laboratories. It is basically divided into two main sections:

1) Data on the composition, preparation, mode of use and quality control of various culture media used for the detection of food borne microbes.

2) Reviews of several of these media, considering their selectivity and productivity and comparative performance of alternative media.

Microbiologists specializing in food and related areas will find this book particularly useful.

About the Editors

J.E.L. Corry Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bristol, Department of Clinical Veterinary Science, Avon, UK

G.D.W. Curtis Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Oxfordshire Health Authority, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, UK

R.M. Baird Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lyes House, Hummer, Sherborne, Dorset, UK

