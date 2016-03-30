Culturally Adapting Psychotherapy for Asian Heritage Populations
1st Edition
An Evidence-Based Approach
Description
Current census reports indicate that over half of the United States will be of ethnic minority background by 2050. Yet few published studies have examined or demonstrated the efficacy of currently established psychological treatments for ethnic minorities. Culturally Adapting Psychotherapy for Asian Heritage Populations: An Evidence-Based Approach identifies the need for culturally adapted psychotherapy and helps support the cultural competency movement by helping providers develop specific skillsets, rather than merely focusing on cultural self-awareness and knowledge of other groups. The book provides a top-down and bottom-up community-participatory framework for developing culturally adapted interventions that can be readily applied to many other groups. Areas targeted for adaptation are broken down into domains, principles, and the justifying rationales. This is one of the first books that provides concrete, practical, and specific advice for researchers and practitioners alike. It is also the first book that provides an actual culturally adapted treatment manual so that the reader can see cultural adaptations in action.
Key Features
- Summarizes psychotherapy research indicating underrepresentation of ethnic minorities
- Describes the first evidence-based culturally adapted treatment for Asian heritage populations
- Provides concrete examples of adapted psychotherapy in practice
- Clarifies how this framework can be further used to adapt interventions for other ethnic groups
- Highlights how principles used to develop this depression-specific treatment can be applied to other disorders
- Includes the full treatment manual Improving Your Mood: A Culturally Responsive and Holistic Approach to Treating Depression in Chinese Americans
Readership
Clinical practitioners treating Asian clients and clinical researchers interested in cultural adaptations of evidence based practice
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Clinical Trial Sites
- Focus Group Contributions
- Research Staff
- References
- Section I: Understanding the science of culturally adapting psychotherapy
- Chapter 1. Why Is It Important to Culturally Adapt Therapy for Asian Heritage Populations?
- Abstract
- Why Write This Book for Asian Heritage Populations?
- Who Do We Mean by Asian Heritage Populations?
- Understanding Asian Heritage Populations in the United States
- Mind–Body Divergence Between the East and the West
- The Development of Western Psychotherapy
- What Are Our Options for Providing Culturally Competent and Effective Care?
- References
- Chapter 2. What Do We Mean by Culturally Adapting Psychotherapy?
- Abstract
- Institutional Support for Cultural Competency
- Cultural Competency Defined
- How Is Culturally Adapting Therapy Different from Cultural Competency?
- A Reformulated Culturally Adapted Treatment Definition
- Frameworks for Culturally Adapting Therapy
- Examples of Culturally Adapted Interventions
- Overall, What Do We Know About Culturally Adapted Treatments and Outcomes?
- Why Is Culturally Adapting Treatment Important?
- References
- Chapter 3. Understanding Cultural Influences on Mental Health
- Abstract
- Understanding Culture-Universal and Culture-Specific Phenomena
- The Cultural Influences on Mental Health (CIMH) Model
- References
- Chapter 4. The Formative Method for Adapting Psychotherapy
- Abstract
- Phase 1: Generating Knowledge and Collaborating with Stakeholders
- Community Mental Health Clinics and Treatment Providers
- Traditional and Indigenous Medicines, Spiritual Leaders, and Healing Methods
- Patient or Client Feedback
- CBOs and Community Leaders
- Phase 2: Integrating Generated Information With Theory and Empirical and Clinical Knowledge
- Phase 3: Reviewing the Initial Culturally Adapted Clinical Intervention With Stakeholders and Revising the Culturally Adapted Intervention
- Phase 4: Testing the Culturally Adapted Intervention
- Phase 5: Synthesizing Knowledge Produced by the Earlier Phases and Finalizing the Culturally Adapted Intervention
- References
- Section II: Learning how to effectively use the culturally adapted treatment manual
- Chapter 5. Introduction to the Manual and Understanding Cultural Complexities
- Abstract
- Utilizing the Manual for Research and Clinical Purposes
- Introduction to Cultural Adaptations
- Becoming a Culturally Competent Therapist: Navigating and Understanding Cultural Complexities
- Clients Have Complex Cultural Identities
- Should I Attempt to Disaggregate the Cultural from the Clinical?
- Introduction to the Manual and the Use of Cultural Metaphors
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 6. Understanding How This Program Can Help You Take Control of Your Emotions (Session 1 of the Treatment Manual)
- Abstract
- Chapter Goal #1: Understanding the Importance of Psychoeducation When Working with Asian Heritage Populations
- Chapter Goal #2: Understand the Power of Having a Treatment Specifically Developed for the Client
- Chapter Goal #3: Understanding the Importance of Reducing Stigma
- Chapter Goal #4: Understand the Importance of Therapy Orientations in Increasing Client Engagement, Lowering Stigma, and Reducing Premature Treatment Failure
- Chapter Goal #5: Using the Manual and Learning How to Provide a Comprehensive Therapy Orientation
- Chapter Goal #6: Understand Why It Is So Important to Address Clinical Emergencies and Crisis Issues When Working With Asian Heritage Populations
- Chapter Goal #7: Emphasize the Importance of Goal Setting When Working With Clients Unfamiliar With Psychotherapy
- References
- Chapter 7. Providing Psychoeducation About Depression and Its Treatment (Session 2 of the Treatment Manual)
- Abstract
- Chapter Goal #1: Understanding How to Destigmatize and Educate Clients About Mental Illness
- Chapter Goal #2: Understanding Cultural Differences in the Expression and Communication of Distress
- Including Additional Symptom Domains That Are Not Traditionally Part of the DSM
- Chapter Goal #3: Destigmatizing the Causes of Mental Illness
- Chapter Goal #4: Providing Hope by Helping Clients Understand That Depression Is Treatable
- Chapter Goal #5: Providing Hope and Finding Balance Through the Integration of Cultural Symbols
- References
- Chapter 8. Defining and Visualizing Your Goals (Session 3 of the Treatment Manual)
- Abstract
- Chapter Goal #1: Checking in to Make Sure Your Client Is Fully Engaged and Understands the Collaborative Nature of Psychotherapy
- Chapter Goal #2: Understand How to Integrate Cultural Healing Metaphors and Symbols
- Utilizing the Bamboo Metaphor to Increase Flexibility, Resilience, and Personal Strength
- Chapter Goal #3: Utilize Culturally Syntonic Methods for Problem-Solving, Visualizing One’s Goals, and for Practice and Exercise
- The Importance of Problem-Solving
- Using Visualization to Reach Short-Term and Long-Term Goals
- Chapter Goal #4: Learning the “Climbing the Mountain” Technique
- De-Emphasizing Cognitions and Focusing on Problem-Solving, Goals, and Consequences
- Chapter Goal #5: Practicing In-Session Exercises and Providing Structure for Exercise Completion
- Complete Behavioral (Action) Strengthening Exercises Before Next Session
- References
- Chapter 9. Practicing Behavioral Strengthening: Effective Problem-Solving (Session 4 of the Treatment Manual)
- Abstract
- Chapter Goal #1: Consolidating Gains Through the Use of Weekly Take-Home Exercises and Practice
- Weekly Check-In and Review of Take-Home Exercises
- Chapter Goal #2: Integrating Cultural Principles, Teachings, and Philosophies
- Understand the Principle of “Wise Action”
- Advantages and Disadvantages of “Wise Action”
- Chapter Goal #3: Facilitating Self-Care in the Context of Social Responsibility
- Understand How to Balance Your Rights and Responsibilities
- Chapter Goal #4: In-Session Behavioral Training and the Practice of “Wise Action”
- Practice “Climbing the Mountain” Technique Using “Wise Actions”
- Complete Behavioral Strengthening (“Wise Action”) Exercises Before Next Session
- References
- Chapter 10. Practicing Behavioral Strengthening: Improving Your Communication Skills (Session 5 of the Treatment Manual)
- Abstract
- Chapter Goal #1: Continue to Consolidate Gains Through the Use of Weekly Take-Home Exercises and Practice
- Chapter Goal #2: Understanding Cultural Differences in Communication
- Chapter Goal #3: Understand That Healthy Communication Is Effective Communication
- Chapter Goal #4: Practicing Communication Skills
- Chapter Goal #5: Use the “Climbing the Mountain” Technique to Strengthen Your Communication
- References
- Chapter 11. Practicing Cognitive Strengthening: Understanding Unhealthy Thinking Patterns (Session 6 of the Treatment Manual)
- Abstract
- Chapter Goal #1: Continue to Consolidate Gains Through the Use of Weekly Take-Home Exercises and Practice
- Chapter Goal #2: Introducing Cognitive Reframing in a Culturally Sensitive Manner
- Chapter Goal #3: Practicing Natural and Effective Ways of Thinking and Learning How to Let Go
- Chapter Goal #4: Use the “Climbing the Mountain” Technique to Strengthen Your Thinking
- Chapter 12. Practicing Mental Strengthening: Learning Effective Thinking Strategies (Session 7 of the Treatment Manual)
- Abstract
- Chapter Goal #1: Continue to Consolidate Gains Through the Use of Weekly Take-Home Exercises and Practice
- Chapter Goal #2: Regular Check-Ins to Elicit Client Feedback
- Chapter Goal #3: Psychoeducation on the Problems With Negative Thinking
- Chapter Goal #4: Consolidating Skills and Developing Strategies for Effective Thinking
- Chapter Goal #5: Complete Mental Strengthening Exercises Before Next Session
- References
- Chapter 13. Practicing Internal Strengthening: Engaging in Healthy Activities (Session 8 of the Treatment Manual)
- Abstract
- Chapter Goal #1: Continue to Consolidate Gains Through the Use of Weekly Take-Home Exercises and Practice
- Chapter Goal #2: Understanding the Concept of Internal Strengthening
- Chapter Goal #3: Strengthening Ourselves Through Healthy Activities
- Chapter Goal #4: Overcoming Obstacles and Barriers by Aligning With Cultural Values
- Chapter Goal #5: Plan the Daily Healthy Activities You Will Engage in This Week
- Chapter 14. Practicing Internal Strengthening: Managing Your Stress Through Relaxation Training (Session 9 of the Treatment Manual)
- Abstract
- Chapter Goal #1: Continue to Consolidate Gains Through the Use of Weekly Take-Home Exercises and Practice
- Chapter Goal #2: Psychoeducation About Stress
- Chapter Goal #3: Strengthening the Internal Self Through Mindfulness and Relaxation Techniques
- Chapter Goal #4: Complete Internal Strengthening (Relaxation) Exercises Before Next Session
- Reference
- Chapter 15. Practicing Emotional Strengthening: Principles of Everyday Healthy Living (Session 10 of the Treatment Manual)
- Abstract
- Chapter Goal #1: Continue to Consolidate Gains Through the Use of Weekly Take-Home Exercises and Practice
- Chapter Goal #2: Psychoeducation About Emotional Strength and Balance
- Chapter Goal #3: Integrating Extant Cultural Strengths and Philosophies of Life
- Chapter Goal #4: Use the “Climbing the Mountain” Technique for Internal Strengthening
- Chapter Goal #5: Review Client Goals and Markers of Improvement
- Chapter 16. Strengthening Family Relationships (Session 11 of the Treatment Manual)
- Abstract
- Chapter Goal #1: Continue to Consolidate Gains (Weekly Take-Home Exercises and Practice)
- Chapter Goal #2: Providing Psychoeducation and Addressing Culture-Specific Phenomena
- Chapter Goal #3: Skills Development and Improving Family Functioning
- Chapter Goal #4: Complete Take-Home Family-Strengthening Exercises Before Next Session
- References
- Chapter 17. Reflecting Upon Our Journey and Planning the Road Ahead (Session 12 of the Treatment Manual)
- Abstract
- Chapter Goal #1: Continue to Consolidate Gains (Weekly Take-Home Exercises and Practice)
- Chapter Goal #2: Discussing the Therapeutic Journey and Highlighting Accomplishments
- Chapter Goal #3: Planning for the Future
- Chapter Goal #4: Therapeutic Closure and the Relational Experience
- References
- Further Reading
- Section III: Client Manual
- Client Manual
- Index
Details
No. of pages: 360
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 30th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124173156
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128104040
About the Author
Wei-Chin Hwang
Wei-Chin Hwang, Ph.D., is a Professor of Clinical Psychology at Claremont McKenna College. He received his Ph.D. from the clinical psychology program at UCLA (2003), completed his pre-doctoral fellowship at Richmond Area Multi-Services (RAMS) - National Asian American Psychology Training Center, and completed a clinical-research postdoctoral fellowship at Harbor UCLA Medical Center. In college, he double majored in Psychology and Asian Studies at the University of Utah. His research focuses on understanding and reducing mental health disparities, improving psychotherapy process and outcomes, cultivating therapist cultural competency and effectiveness when working with people from different backgrounds, and developing models and frameworks for culturally adapting therapy for ethnic minorities. His work has been recognized by a number of professional organizations, and he was awarded the American Psychological Association Minority Fellowship Program Early Career Award. He was also inducted as a fellow for the Asian American Psychological Association and the Western Psychological Association. He was awarded the Asian American Psychological Association Early Career Award and the Enrico E. Jones Award for Research in Psychotherapy and Clinical Psychology by the Western Psychological Association. Dr. Hwang is a licensed clinical psychologist and has an independent clinical and consulting practice in Pasadena and Claremont, California.
Affiliations and Expertise
Claremont McKenna College, Claremont, California, USA
Reviews
"The scope of this exciting book extends well beyond any particular psychotherapy for a particular ethnic minority group of clients...a major achievement based on 20 years of psychotherapy cultural adaptation research and practice. Hwang’s integrative framework of the PAFM and FMAP contributes to innovation in science and practice of cultural modification and adaption of psychotherapy." --PsycCRITIQUES