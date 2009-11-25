Cultural Neuroscience: Cultural Influences on Brain Function, Volume 178
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The chimpanzees’ cultural capacities
Biocultural co-construction of developmental plasticity across the lifespan
Anthropology and cultural neuroscience: Creating productive intersections in parallel fields
The Brain in Culture and Culture in the Brain: A Review of Core Issues in Neuroanthropology
Cultural Constraints on Music Perception & Cognition
Culture, Dopaminergic Genes, and ADHD
Cultural and neural bases of object recognition across the lifespan
Neuropsychological Assessment of African Children: Evidence for a Universal Basis to Cognitive Ability
Cultural influences on memory
Numbers in the cultural brain
Cultural and neural bases of language
Cultural and neural bases of imitation
Cultural and neural bases of interpersonal perception
Understanding the self: A cultural neuroscience approach
Cultural effect on the neural basis of theory of mind
Cultural neuroscience of emotion
Cultural and neural bases of social support
Neuromarketing - in search of the neural representation of brands
Neuroarcheology: Exploring the links between neural and cultural plasticity
Cultural psychiatry
Cultural neuroscience: A once and future discipline
Description
This volume presents recent empirical advances using neuroscience techniques to investigate how culture influences neural processes underlying a wide range of human abilities, from perception and scene processing to memory and social cognition. It also highlights the theoretical and methodological issues with conducting cultural neuroscience research. Section I provides diverse theoretical perspectives on how culture and biology interact are represented. Sections II –VI is to demonstrate how cultural values, beliefs, practices and experience affect neural systems underlying a wide range of human behavior from perception and cognition to emotion, social cognition and decision-making. The final section presents arguments for integrating the study of culture and the human brain by providing an explicit articulation of how the study of culture can inform the study of the brain and vice versa.
Readership
neuroscientists, social cognitive neuroscientists, cultural psychologists, cross-cultural psychologists, researchers and practitioners in affective neuroscience and cognitive neuroscience
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2009
- Published:
- 25th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080952215
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444533616