CT Colonography, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437719130

CT Colonography, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 20-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jacques VanDam Sughas Banerjee
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719130
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th May 2010
As the debate continues about who should perform CT Colonography, radiologists or endoscopists, this issue marks the first time that the debate is addressed in great detail by BOTH endoscopists AND radiologists. As a result, this issue will be of great interest to both groups. Both offer their point of view on this screening method in great detail. Articles include: Only Radiologists Should Read CT Colonography; Gastroenterologists Should Read CT Colonography; Small and Medium Sized Polyps Noted at CT Colonography Need Not Be Reported; Small and Medium Sized Polyps Noted at CT Colonography Should Be Reported; Role of CTC in a Colorectal Cancer Screening Program; and Establishing a CT Colonography Service, to name a few.

Jacques VanDam Author

Clinical Chief, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Director of Endoscopy, University of Stanford, Stanford, CA

Sughas Banerjee Author

