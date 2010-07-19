CT Angiography, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 48-2
1st Edition
Authors: W. Dennis Foley
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719437
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th July 2010
Description
This issue reviews the wide range of uses of CT angiography. After overview of technology and injection and image acquisition techniques, the issue proceeds to review the use of CT angiography for imaging the carotid artery and cerebrovascular circulation, the thoracic aorta, and the abdominal aorta and pelvic arteries. Renal, hepatic and pancreatic, and mesenteric circulation are also covered as well as circulation in the upper and lower extremities. The uses of angiography in trauma patients and in pediatric patients are also reviewed.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 19th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437719437
About the Authors
W. Dennis Foley Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.