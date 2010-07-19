CT Angiography, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437719437

CT Angiography, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 48-2

1st Edition

Authors: W. Dennis Foley
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719437
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th July 2010
Description

This issue reviews the wide range of uses of CT angiography.  After overview of technology and injection and image acquisition techniques, the issue proceeds to review the use of CT angiography for imaging the carotid artery and cerebrovascular circulation, the thoracic aorta, and the abdominal aorta and pelvic arteries.  Renal, hepatic and pancreatic, and mesenteric circulation are also covered as well as circulation in the upper and lower extremities.   The uses of angiography in trauma patients and in pediatric patients are also reviewed. 

About the Authors

W. Dennis Foley Author

