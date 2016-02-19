Crystals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198996, 9781483224022

Crystals

1st Edition

Their Role in Nature and in Science

Authors: Charles Bunn
Editors: Henry Booker D. Allan Bromley Nicholas Declaris
eBook ISBN: 9781483224022
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 296
Description

Crystals: Their Role in Nature and in Science provides the description of the phenomena and concepts and essential facts and ideas in the study of crystals.

The book is divided into two parts. Part 1 discusses the growth and various forms of crystals. Under this section, topics on the etymology of the word "crystal", the existence of crystals, how crystals grow, stacking patterns, and various crystal symmetries are presented. Part 2 covers the crystal structure and how it interacts with light and X-rays. This part discusses some strange light effects that some crystals make; the production of beautiful and scientifically significant color patterns; the possible types of space patterns in crystals; and the use of X-ray in finding the details of the internal atomic pattern of crystals.

Crystallographers and laymen interested in the study and appreciation of crystals will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Growth and Form

Chapter 1 The Crystal Kingdom

Chapter 2 Why Crystals Exist

Chapter 3 How Crystals Grow

I. The Birth of a Nucleus

Chapter 4 How Crystals Grow

II. Layer by Layer

Chapter 5 Some Stacking Patterns and Their Growth Habits

Chapter 6 Symphony of Shapes

Chapter 7 Variations on Crystal Themes

Chapter 8 Jewels

Structure and Interaction with Light and X-rays

Chapter 9 The Play of Light

Chapter 10 Chromatic Fantasia

Chapter 11 Through the Looking Glass

Chapter 12 Patterns in Space

Chapter 13 X-Ray Revelation: How Atomic Space-Patterns Are Discovered

Chapter 14 The Crystals of the Chains of Life

Subject Index

Details

296
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483224022

About the Author

Charles Bunn

About the Editor

Henry Booker

D. Allan Bromley

Nicholas Declaris

