Crystals: Their Role in Nature and in Science provides the description of the phenomena and concepts and essential facts and ideas in the study of crystals.

The book is divided into two parts. Part 1 discusses the growth and various forms of crystals. Under this section, topics on the etymology of the word "crystal", the existence of crystals, how crystals grow, stacking patterns, and various crystal symmetries are presented. Part 2 covers the crystal structure and how it interacts with light and X-rays. This part discusses some strange light effects that some crystals make; the production of beautiful and scientifically significant color patterns; the possible types of space patterns in crystals; and the use of X-ray in finding the details of the internal atomic pattern of crystals.

Crystallographers and laymen interested in the study and appreciation of crystals will find the book invaluable.