Crystals
1st Edition
Their Role in Nature and in Science
Description
Crystals: Their Role in Nature and in Science provides the description of the phenomena and concepts and essential facts and ideas in the study of crystals.
The book is divided into two parts. Part 1 discusses the growth and various forms of crystals. Under this section, topics on the etymology of the word "crystal", the existence of crystals, how crystals grow, stacking patterns, and various crystal symmetries are presented. Part 2 covers the crystal structure and how it interacts with light and X-rays. This part discusses some strange light effects that some crystals make; the production of beautiful and scientifically significant color patterns; the possible types of space patterns in crystals; and the use of X-ray in finding the details of the internal atomic pattern of crystals.
Crystallographers and laymen interested in the study and appreciation of crystals will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Growth and Form
Chapter 1 The Crystal Kingdom
Chapter 2 Why Crystals Exist
Chapter 3 How Crystals Grow
I. The Birth of a Nucleus
Chapter 4 How Crystals Grow
II. Layer by Layer
Chapter 5 Some Stacking Patterns and Their Growth Habits
Chapter 6 Symphony of Shapes
Chapter 7 Variations on Crystal Themes
Chapter 8 Jewels
Structure and Interaction with Light and X-rays
Chapter 9 The Play of Light
Chapter 10 Chromatic Fantasia
Chapter 11 Through the Looking Glass
Chapter 12 Patterns in Space
Chapter 13 X-Ray Revelation: How Atomic Space-Patterns Are Discovered
Chapter 14 The Crystals of the Chains of Life
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224022