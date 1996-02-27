Crystalline Bacterial Cell Surface Proteins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126484700, 9780080548418

Crystalline Bacterial Cell Surface Proteins

1st Edition

Authors: Uwe Sleytr Paul Messner Dietmar Pum Margit Sara
eBook ISBN: 9780080548418
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126484700
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th February 1996
Page Count: 239
Table of Contents

U.B. Sleytr, P. Messner, D. Pum, and M. Sara, Introduction.

U.B. Sleytr, P. Messner, D. Pum, and M. Sara, Occurrence, Location, Ultrastructure and Morphogenesis of S-Layers.

P. Messner, Chemical Composition and Biosynthesis of S-Layers.

B. Kuen and W. Lubitz, Analysis of S-Layer Proteins and Genes.

M. Sara and E.M. Egelseer, Functional Aspects of S-Layers.

M. Sara, S. Kupcu, and U.B. Sleytr, Biotechnological Applications of S-Layers.

P. Messner, F.M. Unger, and U.B. Sleytr, Vaccine Development Based on S-Layer Technology.

D. Pum and U.B. Sleytr, Molecular Nanotechnology and Biomimetics with S-Layers. Appendix: Crystalline Surface Layers on Eubacteria and Archaeobacteria. Subject Index.

Description

Crystalline Bacterial Cell Surface Proteins assembles information on the understanding of the occurrence, structure, chemistry, genetics, assembly, function, and application potential of S-layers. The chapters are designed to stand independent of each other and provide a complete survey of the different topics in S-layer research. This book is intended to stimulate further development in basic and applied S-layer research.

Key Features

  • Assembles present-day understanding of S-layers
  • Provides a detailed survey of the entire field of basic and applied S-layer research
  • Potential for broad application in biotechnology, vaccine development, diagnostics, molecular nanotechnology, and biomimetics

Readership

Researchers, clinicians, specialists, and graduate and upper-level undergraduate students interested in development in basic and applied S-layer research

Details

No. of pages:
239
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080548418
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126484700

About the Authors

Uwe Sleytr Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Ultrastructure Research and Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Molecular Nanotechnology, Universität für Bodenkultur, Vienna, Austria

Paul Messner Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Ultrastructure Research and Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Molecular Nanotechnology, Universität für Bodenkultur, Vienna, Austria

Dietmar Pum Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Ultrastructure Research and Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Molecular Nanotechnology, Universität für Bodenkultur, Vienna, Austria

Margit Sara Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Ultrastructure Research and Ludwig Boltzmnann Institute for Molecular Nanotechnology, Universität für Bodenkultur, Vienna, Austria

