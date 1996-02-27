Crystalline Bacterial Cell Surface Proteins
1st Edition
Table of Contents
U.B. Sleytr, P. Messner, D. Pum, and M. Sara, Introduction.
U.B. Sleytr, P. Messner, D. Pum, and M. Sara, Occurrence, Location, Ultrastructure and Morphogenesis of S-Layers.
P. Messner, Chemical Composition and Biosynthesis of S-Layers.
B. Kuen and W. Lubitz, Analysis of S-Layer Proteins and Genes.
M. Sara and E.M. Egelseer, Functional Aspects of S-Layers.
M. Sara, S. Kupcu, and U.B. Sleytr, Biotechnological Applications of S-Layers.
P. Messner, F.M. Unger, and U.B. Sleytr, Vaccine Development Based on S-Layer Technology.
D. Pum and U.B. Sleytr, Molecular Nanotechnology and Biomimetics with S-Layers. Appendix: Crystalline Surface Layers on Eubacteria and Archaeobacteria. Subject Index.
Crystalline Bacterial Cell Surface Proteins assembles information on the understanding of the occurrence, structure, chemistry, genetics, assembly, function, and application potential of S-layers. The chapters are designed to stand independent of each other and provide a complete survey of the different topics in S-layer research. This book is intended to stimulate further development in basic and applied S-layer research.
- Assembles present-day understanding of S-layers
- Provides a detailed survey of the entire field of basic and applied S-layer research
- Potential for broad application in biotechnology, vaccine development, diagnostics, molecular nanotechnology, and biomimetics
Researchers, clinicians, specialists, and graduate and upper-level undergraduate students interested in development in basic and applied S-layer research
- 239
- English
- © Academic Press 1996
- 27th February 1996
- Academic Press
- 9780080548418
- 9780126484700
Uwe Sleytr Author
Center for Ultrastructure Research and Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Molecular Nanotechnology, Universität für Bodenkultur, Vienna, Austria
Paul Messner Author
Center for Ultrastructure Research and Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Molecular Nanotechnology, Universität für Bodenkultur, Vienna, Austria
Dietmar Pum Author
Center for Ultrastructure Research and Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Molecular Nanotechnology, Universität für Bodenkultur, Vienna, Austria
Margit Sara Author
Center for Ultrastructure Research and Ludwig Boltzmnann Institute for Molecular Nanotechnology, Universität für Bodenkultur, Vienna, Austria