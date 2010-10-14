Cryo-EM Part A: Sample Preparation and Data Collection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123749062, 9780080956954

Cryo-EM Part A: Sample Preparation and Data Collection, Volume 481

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Grant Jensen
eBook ISBN: 9780080956954
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123749062
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th October 2010
Page Count: 464
Table of Contents

Historical perspective

3D reconstruction from electron micrographs: a personal account of its development

David DeRosier

  1. Preparation of 2-D crystals

    2. Henning Stahlberg

  2. Helical Crystallization of Soluble and Membrane Binding Proteins

    3. Elizabeth M. Wilson-Kubalek, Christopher Arthur, Joshua S. Chappie

  3. Plunge Freezing for Electron Cryomicroscopy

    4. Alasdair W. McDowall, Megan J. Dobro, Linda A. Melanson, Grant J. Jensen

  4. A Practical Guide to the Use of Monolayer Purification and Affinity Grids

    5. Thomas Walz, Deborah F. Kelly, Danijela Dukovski

  5. GraFix: Stabilization of fragile macromolecular complexes for single particle cryo-EM

    6. Holger Stark

  6. Cryo-negative staining of macromolecular assemblies

    7. Sacha De Carlo, Holger Stark

  7. Liposomes on a streptavidin crystal: a system to study membrane proteins by cryo-EM

    8. Fred J. Sigworth, Liguo Wang

  8. Micromanipulator-Assisted Vitreous Cryosectioning and Sample Preparation by High-Pressure Freezing

    9. Mark S. Ladinsky

  9. Site-Specific Biomolecule Labeling with Gold Clusters

    10. Christopher J. Ackerson, Richard D. Powell, James F. Hainfeld

  10. How to Operate a Cryo-Electron Microscope

    11. Huilin Li, Jingchuan Sun

  11. Collecting electron crystallographic data of two-dimensional protein crystals

    12. Thomas Walz, Richard K. Hite, Andreas D. Schenk, Zongli Li, Yifan Cheng

  12. Automated Data Collection for Electron Microscopic Tomography

    13. David Agard, Shawn Q. Zheng, J. W. Sedat

  13. Correlated Light and Electron Cryomicroscopy

    14. Grant J. Jensen, Ariane Briegel, Songye Chen, Abraham J. Kosterc, Jürgen M. Plitzkod, Cindi L. Schwartz

  14. Phase Plates for Transmission Electron Microscopy

    15. Radostin Danev, Kuniaki Nagayama

  15. Radiation damage in electron cryomicroscopy

John L. Rubinstein, Lindsay A. Baker

Description

Cryo-EM Part A: Sample Preparation and Data Collection is dedicated to a description of the instruments, samples, protocols, and analyses that belong to cryo-EM. It emphasizes the relatedness of the ideas, instrumentation, and methods underlying all cryo-EM approaches, which allow practitioners to easily move between them. Within each section, the articles are ordered according to the most common symmetry of the sample to which their methods are applied.

Key Features

  • Includes time-tested core methods and new innovations applicable to any researcher
  • Methods included are useful to both established researchers and newcomers to the field
  • Relevant background and reference information given for procedures can be used as a guide

Readership

Biochemists, structural biologists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, and microbiologists

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956954
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123749062

About the Serial Volume Editors

Grant Jensen Serial Volume Editor

