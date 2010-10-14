Cryo-EM Part A: Sample Preparation and Data Collection, Volume 481
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Historical perspective
3D reconstruction from electron micrographs: a personal account of its development
David DeRosier
- Preparation of 2-D crystals
- Helical Crystallization of Soluble and Membrane Binding Proteins
- Plunge Freezing for Electron Cryomicroscopy
- A Practical Guide to the Use of Monolayer Purification and Affinity Grids
- GraFix: Stabilization of fragile macromolecular complexes for single particle cryo-EM
- Cryo-negative staining of macromolecular assemblies
- Liposomes on a streptavidin crystal: a system to study membrane proteins by cryo-EM
- Micromanipulator-Assisted Vitreous Cryosectioning and Sample Preparation by High-Pressure Freezing
- Site-Specific Biomolecule Labeling with Gold Clusters
- How to Operate a Cryo-Electron Microscope
- Collecting electron crystallographic data of two-dimensional protein crystals
- Automated Data Collection for Electron Microscopic Tomography
- Correlated Light and Electron Cryomicroscopy
- Phase Plates for Transmission Electron Microscopy
- Radiation damage in electron cryomicroscopy
Henning Stahlberg
Elizabeth M. Wilson-Kubalek, Christopher Arthur, Joshua S. Chappie
Alasdair W. McDowall, Megan J. Dobro, Linda A. Melanson, Grant J. Jensen
Thomas Walz, Deborah F. Kelly, Danijela Dukovski
Holger Stark
Sacha De Carlo, Holger Stark
Fred J. Sigworth, Liguo Wang
Mark S. Ladinsky
Christopher J. Ackerson, Richard D. Powell, James F. Hainfeld
Huilin Li, Jingchuan Sun
Thomas Walz, Richard K. Hite, Andreas D. Schenk, Zongli Li, Yifan Cheng
David Agard, Shawn Q. Zheng, J. W. Sedat
Grant J. Jensen, Ariane Briegel, Songye Chen, Abraham J. Kosterc, Jürgen M. Plitzkod, Cindi L. Schwartz
Radostin Danev, Kuniaki Nagayama
John L. Rubinstein, Lindsay A. Baker
Description
Cryo-EM Part A: Sample Preparation and Data Collection is dedicated to a description of the instruments, samples, protocols, and analyses that belong to cryo-EM. It emphasizes the relatedness of the ideas, instrumentation, and methods underlying all cryo-EM approaches, which allow practitioners to easily move between them. Within each section, the articles are ordered according to the most common symmetry of the sample to which their methods are applied.
Key Features
- Includes time-tested core methods and new innovations applicable to any researcher
- Methods included are useful to both established researchers and newcomers to the field
- Relevant background and reference information given for procedures can be used as a guide
Readership
Biochemists, structural biologists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, and microbiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 14th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080956954
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749062