Crush Step 1 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323481632, 9780323528023

Crush Step 1

2nd Edition

The Ultimate USMLE Step 1 Review

Authors: Theodore O'Connell Ryan Pedigo Thomas Blair
eBook ISBN: 9780323528023
eBook ISBN: 9780323528016
Paperback ISBN: 9780323481632
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th November 2017
Page Count: 704
Table of Contents

Crush Step 1
Second Edition

1. Biostatistics
2. Biochemistry
3. Dermatology
4. Embryology
5. Microbiology
6. Immunology
7. Pharmacology and Toxicology
8. Cardiology
9. Endocrinology
10. Gastroenterology
11. Hematology and Oncology
12. Musculoskeletal/Rheumatology
13. Neurology
14. Psychiatry
15. Nephrology
16. Reproductive System
17. Pulmonology

Description

Written and reviewed by students, residents, and experts, and led by bestselling review author Dr. Ted O’Connell, Crush Step 1, 2nd Edition, is the perfect review resource you need to score high on this high-stakes exam. This comprehensive, focused resource is the most effective review tool available for truly understanding the material on which you’ll be tested.

Key Features

  • Up-to-date, easy-to-read, high-yield coverage of all the material tested on the exam.

  • Numerous color images, helpful lists, and quick-reference tables help students retain and recall information quickly.

  • Review questions for each chapter test student mastery of core knowledge and aid retention of high-yield facts. Test prep strategies help readers identify and understand question stems rather than memorizing buzz words.

Details

No. of pages:
704
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323528023
eBook ISBN:
9780323528016
Paperback ISBN:
9780323481632

About the Authors

Theodore O'Connell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano, Napa, California; Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Community and Family Medicine; University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California

Ryan Pedigo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Undergraduate Medical Education, Department of Emergency Medicine, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center; Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California

Thomas Blair Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Resident Physician Emergency Medicine; Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, California

