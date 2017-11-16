Crush Step 1
Table of Contents
1. Biostatistics
2. Biochemistry
3. Dermatology
4. Embryology
5. Microbiology
6. Immunology
7. Pharmacology and Toxicology
8. Cardiology
9. Endocrinology
10. Gastroenterology
11. Hematology and Oncology
12. Musculoskeletal/Rheumatology
13. Neurology
14. Psychiatry
15. Nephrology
16. Reproductive System
17. Pulmonology
Answers
Description
Written and reviewed by students, residents, and experts, and led by bestselling review author Dr. Ted O’Connell, Crush Step 1, 2nd Edition, is the perfect review resource you need to score high on this high-stakes exam. This comprehensive, focused resource is the most effective review tool available for truly understanding the material on which you’ll be tested.
Key Features
- Up-to-date, easy-to-read, high-yield coverage of all the material tested on the exam.
- Numerous color images, helpful lists, and quick-reference tables help students retain and recall information quickly.
- Review questions for each chapter test student mastery of core knowledge and aid retention of high-yield facts. Test prep strategies help readers identify and understand question stems rather than memorizing buzz words.
About the Authors
Theodore O'Connell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano, Napa, California; Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Community and Family Medicine; University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California
Ryan Pedigo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Undergraduate Medical Education, Department of Emergency Medicine, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center; Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California
Thomas Blair Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Resident Physician Emergency Medicine; Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, California