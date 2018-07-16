Cross Country Pipeline Risk Assessments and Mitigation Strategies
1st Edition
Description
Cross Country Pipeline Risk Assessments and Mitigation Strategies describes the process of pipeline risk management and hazard identification, using qualitative risk assessment, consequence modeling/evaluation, pipeline failure rates, and risk calculations, as well as risk mitigation and control strategies. The book evaluates potential causes of pipeline failure in the oil and gas industry based on a wide range of data that cover more than 40 years of operating history. Additionally, it details a consistent approach that allows for proper estimation of potential risk and offers methods for mitigating this potential risk. This approach is then combined with consequence modeling to fully calculate the different forms of risk presented by pipelines. Cross Country Pipeline Risk Assessments and Mitigation Strategies is an essential resource for professionals and experts involved in pipeline design as well as researchers and students studying risk assessment, particularly in relation to pipelines.
Key Features
- Offers a practical risk assessment model for pipelines without the need for complicated, expensive software
- Describes a new and systematic approach for pipeline risk control and mitigation that reflects actual pipeline conditions and operating status
- Provides examples of all pipeline hazard identification techniques and how they are used to produce consistent results
- Includes access to a newly developed Excel tool PipeFAIT for assessing pipeline risk
Readership
Professionals involved in pipeline design and risk assessment working in oil and gas and petrochemical industries; university researchers and students studying risk management and assessments and pipeline risk assessment in particular
Table of Contents
1. Background and Historic Perspective
2. Identification of Hazards Associated with Pipelines
3. Introduction to Pipeline Risk Assessments
4. Consequence Modeling
5. Pipeline Failure Mode and Frequency
6. Pipeline Quantitative Risk Assessment
7. Pipeline Process Safety Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 16th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128160084
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128160077
About the Author
Arafat Aloqaily
Dr. Arafat Aloqaily is an internationally recognized expert in process safety and risk management with over 20 years of academic and industrial experience from the Middle East, Europe, and North America. He is an author, keynote speaker, and regular presenter in safety events with track record of achievements in this field. His expertise covers chemical processes, petrochemical, oil and gas industries. Dr. Aloqaily has authored and coauthored several papers and made several seminars on process safety and risk management topics. He has written best practices, and developed tools to streamline and simplify risk assessments and evaluation. Dr. Aloqaily also has special interest in developing probabilistic models for risk assessments, such as the work presented in this book on pipeline integrity and failure mode assessments. He also developed and delivered training courses on risk assessment and management. In addition, Dr. Aloqaily has chaired Safety conferences in different parts of the world, and led panel discussions on relevant issues. He served on technical and steering committees of relevant safety professional and academic organizations. Dr. Aloqaily has a Master Degree in Process Engineering and PhD in Chemical Engineering with focus on dispersion of multiphase clouds and aerodynamics of confined jets/flames. Dr. Aloqaily is certified in risk management, functional safety, and Lean Six Sigma practices.
Affiliations and Expertise
International expert on process safety and risk management