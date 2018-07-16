Cross Country Pipeline Risk Assessments and Mitigation Strategies

Dr. Arafat Aloqaily is an internationally recognized expert in process safety and risk management with over 20 years of academic and industrial experience from the Middle East, Europe, and North America. He is an author, keynote speaker, and regular presenter in safety events with track record of achievements in this field. His expertise covers chemical processes, petrochemical, oil and gas industries. Dr. Aloqaily has authored and coauthored several papers and made several seminars on process safety and risk management topics. He has written best practices, and developed tools to streamline and simplify risk assessments and evaluation. Dr. Aloqaily also has special interest in developing probabilistic models for risk assessments, such as the work presented in this book on pipeline integrity and failure mode assessments. He also developed and delivered training courses on risk assessment and management. In addition, Dr. Aloqaily has chaired Safety conferences in different parts of the world, and led panel discussions on relevant issues. He served on technical and steering committees of relevant safety professional and academic organizations. Dr. Aloqaily has a Master Degree in Process Engineering and PhD in Chemical Engineering with focus on dispersion of multiphase clouds and aerodynamics of confined jets/flames. Dr. Aloqaily is certified in risk management, functional safety, and Lean Six Sigma practices.