Cross-Border Exposures and Country Risk - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855735125, 9781855738812

Cross-Border Exposures and Country Risk

1st Edition

Assessment and Monitoring

Authors: Thomas Krayenbuehl
eBook ISBN: 9781855738812
Paperback ISBN: 9781855735125
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 3rd July 2001
Page Count: 216
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
415.00
352.75
612.73
520.82
430.00
365.50
600.00
510.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
450.00
382.50
360.00
306.00
590.00
501.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The international financial system has come under strain several times in recent years, and analysis has shown that most crises originated from the risks built into cross-border exposures.

Assessment and monitoring of cross-border exposures and country risk are essential activities for international lending agencies such as government bodies, banks, multinational corporations and other investors. Inadequate risk management could have a destabilising effect on both lender and borrower and could result in a major international financial crisis.

This completely revised edition of Thomas E Krayenbuehl's classic handbook clearly shows how the various players can quantify and manage the complex factors involved in order to minimise the risk and avoid potentially catastrophic consequences. It provides both a rigorous analysis of the current situation and a guide to meeting the challenges of the future.

Just some of the things you'll discover…

How to succeed in cross-border lending and investment through good assessment, monitoring and hedging of country risk

How the Tequila and Asian crises came about, and the lessons learned

The likelihood of future crises and the potential causes

The latest problems to beset the international financial system

The recent developments in cross-border financing

Why the problem of contagion occurs between seemingly unrelated markets

The enormous need for global capital to bring about sustainable economic development in the developing world, and the role of the major players in fulfilling it

The numerous factors that constitute and influence a specific country risk

The responsibilities of all the parties involved, from the IMF and the World Bank to the industrialised and developing nations, the regulators and the rating agencies

How this study helps you:
This lucid and authoritative handbook will help you to:

Understand the problems facing the international financial system

Identify and assess new investment opportunities

Optimise risk composition of cross-border lending or investment

Make sound decisions, minimise risk and achieve better outcomes

Key Features

  • The definitive study of this important topic – its purpose, practice and implications

Readership

Bankers, executives of multinational companies, and governmental and inter-governmental agencies

Table of Contents

Overview; The need for capital; Risks in cross-border exposures and their assessment; Monitoring of cross-border exposures and hedging of country risk; Responsibilities; Conclusions.

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855738812
Paperback ISBN:
9781855735125

About the Author

Thomas Krayenbuehl

After graduating as a Doctor of Law in 1961, Thomas E Krayenbuehl began a career that has involved him in banking and financial control and management in the USA, Switzerland and Germany. In 1998 he retired from Union Bank of Switzerland, now UBS AG. At UBS his responsibilities were always associated with business development and risk management in the developing world. He is now an independent consultant working for, among others, the International Finance Corporation in Washington and the Swiss Government on projects in the developing world.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.