Cross-Border Exposures and Country Risk
1st Edition
Assessment and Monitoring
Description
The international financial system has come under strain several times in recent years, and analysis has shown that most crises originated from the risks built into cross-border exposures.
Assessment and monitoring of cross-border exposures and country risk are essential activities for international lending agencies such as government bodies, banks, multinational corporations and other investors. Inadequate risk management could have a destabilising effect on both lender and borrower and could result in a major international financial crisis.
This completely revised edition of Thomas E Krayenbuehl's classic handbook clearly shows how the various players can quantify and manage the complex factors involved in order to minimise the risk and avoid potentially catastrophic consequences. It provides both a rigorous analysis of the current situation and a guide to meeting the challenges of the future.
How to succeed in cross-border lending and investment through good assessment, monitoring and hedging of country risk
How the Tequila and Asian crises came about, and the lessons learned
The likelihood of future crises and the potential causes
The latest problems to beset the international financial system
The recent developments in cross-border financing
Why the problem of contagion occurs between seemingly unrelated markets
The enormous need for global capital to bring about sustainable economic development in the developing world, and the role of the major players in fulfilling it
The numerous factors that constitute and influence a specific country risk
The responsibilities of all the parties involved, from the IMF and the World Bank to the industrialised and developing nations, the regulators and the rating agencies
Understand the problems facing the international financial system
Identify and assess new investment opportunities
Optimise risk composition of cross-border lending or investment
Make sound decisions, minimise risk and achieve better outcomes
- The definitive study of this important topic – its purpose, practice and implications
Bankers, executives of multinational companies, and governmental and inter-governmental agencies
Table of Contents
Overview; The need for capital; Risks in cross-border exposures and their assessment; Monitoring of cross-border exposures and hedging of country risk; Responsibilities; Conclusions.
- 216
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 2001
- 3rd July 2001
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9781855738812
- 9781855735125
About the Author
Thomas Krayenbuehl
After graduating as a Doctor of Law in 1961, Thomas E Krayenbuehl began a career that has involved him in banking and financial control and management in the USA, Switzerland and Germany. In 1998 he retired from Union Bank of Switzerland, now UBS AG. At UBS his responsibilities were always associated with business development and risk management in the developing world. He is now an independent consultant working for, among others, the International Finance Corporation in Washington and the Swiss Government on projects in the developing world.