Crop Breeding: A Contemporary Basis
1st Edition
Description
The aim of this book is to gather together, in an integrated manner, information on the physiology and technology of contemporary plant breeding. The approach is multidisciplinary, with special emphasis being placed on the application of theoretical knowledge to the solution of practical problems concerned with the improvement of crop yield through the breeding of plants better suited to their environment. The role of modern techniques, such as tissue culture and induced mutation are discussed in detail
Readership
For plant breeders
Table of Contents
(partial) New parameters and selection criteria in plant breeding, S.K. Sinha & M.S. Swaminathan
Strategy of breeding for disease resistance, R.R. Nelson
Search for useful physiological and biochemical traits in maize, J.H. Sherrard et al.
Effects of genetic factors on nutritional requirements of plants, P.B. Vose
Breeding and selection for resistance to low temperature, C. Stushnoff et al.
Screening and selection techniques for improving drought resistance, J.M. Clarke & T.F. Townley-Smith
Photosynthesis and assimilated partitioning in relation to plant breeding, P. Apel
Potential for enhancing biological nitrogen fixation, J.M. Vincent
Role of induced mutations, C.F. Konzak
Application of computers to gene banks and breeding programmes, S. Blixt
Plant tissue culture: rapid propagation, induced mutations and the potential role of protoplast techniques, M. Cailloux
Production and application of haploid plants, W.R. Sharp et al.
Breeding towards an ideotype - aiming at a moving target?, S. Blixt & P.B. Vose
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st November 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444597601
About the Editor
P. B. Vose
Affiliations and Expertise
Centro de Energia Nuclear na Agricultura, Brazil
S. G. Blixt
Affiliations and Expertise
Weibullsholm Plant Breeding Institute, Sweden
Reviews
@qu:...There are chapters dealing with fairly traditional breeding objectives, such as improved drought and disease resistance and low temparature tolerance, but, more importantly in this context and composition, on the search for physiological and biochemical selection criteria as the basis for yield improvement, and the genetic mechanisms for increasing biological nitrogen fixation. To achieve some of these objectives unorthodox and novel approaches are required. Some of these possible pathways are reviewed in this book, for example the production and utilization of haploid plants, the potential role of protoplast techniques, or the use of in vitro methods for conserving germplasm. The editors are to be congratulated for having assembled a capable international team of reviewers to examine these and other current questions. @source:Field Crop Research 13