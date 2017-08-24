Crohn's Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 46-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Gastroenterology Clinics
Crohn’s Disease
Preface: Crohn’s Disease: Etiology, Complications, Assessment, Therapy, and Management
Crohn’s Disease: Genetics Update
Epidemiology, Natural History, and Risk Stratification of Crohn’s Disease
The Microbiome in Crohn’s Disease: Role in Pathogenesis and Role of Microbiome Replacement Therapies
Endoscopic and Radiographic Assessment of Crohn’s Disease
Intestinal and Nonintestinal Cancer Risks for Patients with Crohn’s Disease
Sexuality, Fertility, and Pregnancy in Crohn’s Disease
Interdisciplinary Management of Perianal Crohn’s Disease
Management of Crohn’s Disease After Surgical Resection
Targeting Specific Immunologic Pathways in Crohn’s Disease
Use of Anti–Tumor Necrosis Factors and Anti-Integrins in the Treatment of Crohn’s Disease
Ustekinumab and Anti-Interleukin-23 Agents in Crohn’s Disease
Janus Kinase Antagonists and Other Novel Small Molecules for the Treatment of Crohn’s Disease
Update on Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in Crohn’s Disease
The Evolution of Treatment Paradigms in Crohn’s Disease: Beyond Better Drugs
Description
Dr. Loftus is a widely recognized expert in the diagnosis and treatment of Crohn's disease. He has created an issue devoted the current state-of-the-art on Crohn's disease; authors have written comprehensive reviews on the latest research to inform clinical diagnosis and treatment. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Genetics; Epidemiology, natural history, and risk stratification of Crohn’s disease; The microbiome in Crohn’s disease: Role in pathogenesis and role of microbiome replacement therapies; Endoscopic and radiographic assessment of Crohn’s disease; Intestinal and non-intestinal cancer risk in Crohn’s disease; Sexuality, fertility, and pregnancy in Crohn’s disease; Interdisciplinary management of perianal Crohn’s disease; Targeting specific immunologic pathways in human inflammatory bowel disease; Evolution of treatment paradigms in Crohn’s disease; Preventing and managing postoperative recurrence of Crohn’s disease; Where and how to use anti-TNF agents and anti-integrins in Crohn’s disease; Ustekinumab and anti-interleukin-23 agents in Crohn’s disease; Update on therapeutic drug monitoring in Crohn’s disease; and Janus kinase antagonists and other novel small molecules for the treatment of Crohn’s disease. Readers will come away from this issue armed with the information they need to improve management of this disease as well as patient outcomes.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 24th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323545556
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323545549
About the Authors
Edward Loftus, Jr Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN