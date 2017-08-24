Crohn's Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323545549, 9780323545556

Crohn's Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 46-3

1st Edition

Authors: Edward Loftus, Jr
eBook ISBN: 9780323545556
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323545549
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th August 2017
Table of Contents

Gastroenterology Clinics

Crohn’s Disease

Preface: Crohn’s Disease: Etiology, Complications, Assessment, Therapy, and Management

Crohn’s Disease: Genetics Update

Epidemiology, Natural History, and Risk Stratification of Crohn’s Disease

The Microbiome in Crohn’s Disease: Role in Pathogenesis and Role of Microbiome Replacement Therapies

Endoscopic and Radiographic Assessment of Crohn’s Disease

Intestinal and Nonintestinal Cancer Risks for Patients with Crohn’s Disease

Sexuality, Fertility, and Pregnancy in Crohn’s Disease

Interdisciplinary Management of Perianal Crohn’s Disease

Management of Crohn’s Disease After Surgical Resection

Targeting Specific Immunologic Pathways in Crohn’s Disease

Use of Anti–Tumor Necrosis Factors and Anti-Integrins in the Treatment of Crohn’s Disease

Ustekinumab and Anti-Interleukin-23 Agents in Crohn’s Disease

Janus Kinase Antagonists and Other Novel Small Molecules for the Treatment of Crohn’s Disease

Update on Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in Crohn’s Disease

The Evolution of Treatment Paradigms in Crohn’s Disease: Beyond Better Drugs

Description

Dr. Loftus is a widely recognized expert in the diagnosis and treatment of Crohn's disease. He has created an issue devoted the current state-of-the-art on Crohn's disease; authors have written comprehensive reviews on the latest research to inform clinical diagnosis and treatment. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Genetics; Epidemiology, natural history, and risk stratification of Crohn’s disease; The microbiome in Crohn’s disease: Role in pathogenesis and role of microbiome replacement therapies; Endoscopic and radiographic assessment of Crohn’s disease; Intestinal and non-intestinal cancer risk in Crohn’s disease; Sexuality, fertility, and pregnancy in Crohn’s disease; Interdisciplinary management of perianal Crohn’s disease; Targeting specific immunologic pathways in human inflammatory bowel disease; Evolution of treatment paradigms in Crohn’s disease; Preventing and managing postoperative recurrence of Crohn’s disease; Where and how to use anti-TNF agents and anti-integrins in Crohn’s disease; Ustekinumab and anti-interleukin-23 agents in Crohn’s disease; Update on therapeutic drug monitoring in Crohn’s disease; and Janus kinase antagonists and other novel small molecules for the treatment of Crohn’s disease. Readers will come away from this issue armed with the information they need to improve management of this disease as well as patient outcomes.

About the Authors

Edward Loftus, Jr Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

