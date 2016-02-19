Critical Materials Problems In Energy Production
1st Edition
Description
Critical Materials Problems in Energy Production discusses the most challenging of the materials problems in the areas of production, distribution, and energy storage. This book is a result of the Distinguished Lecture Series on “Critical Materials Problems in Energy Production” sponsored by the Joint Center for Materials Science in New Mexico. This text is organized into eight sections encompassing 29 chapters that cover topics on nuclear power, materials for high-temperature applications, solar energy, direct solar conversion, coal and other fossil fuels, superconducting materials, and energy storage devices. After a brief introduction to overall perspective of the energy program, the book goes on discussing the problems encountered in nuclear power generation, including the complication of their interdependence, the severity of the service parameters, and the need for safety and reliability. Section II examines the progress made in the development of high-temperature materials suitable for use in magnetohydrodynamic converts and advanced turbines and jet engines. The subsequent two sections address the thermal/optical requirements for solar utilization devices and the limitations encountered in solar cell materials. Section V deals with the metallurgical problems emanating from the materials used for confinement and the flow of energy in steam generating systems. This section also describes the close dependence of catalytic performance on technological innovations in the field of materials science. Section VI discusses the basics of superconductivity phenomena. Section VII deals with the materials problems related to the development of more efficient batteries. Discussions on new electrode materials, solid electrolytes, and high-temperature battery systems are included in this section. The concluding section provides supplemental texts containing references and readings.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1 A Perspective on Materials in the Energy Program
I. Energy Production
Section I Materials Problems in Nuclear Power Generators
Chapter 2 Materials Requirements for Fusion Power
Chapter 3 Fusion-First Wall Problems
Chapter 4 Electrical Insulators for Magnetically Confined Fusion Reactors
Chapter 5 Radiation Effects in Structural Materials for Fusion Reactors
Chapter 6 Tritium Related Materials Problems in Fusion Reactors
Chapter 7 Material Limitations in Fusion Lasers
Chapter 8 Optical Materials for Neodymium Fusion Lasers
Chapter 9 Critical Materials Problems in the Exploitation of Fission Energy
Section II Materials for High Temperature Applications
Chapter 10 Materials Problems in Open Cycle Magnetohydrodynamics
Chapter 11 Materials for Open Cycle Magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) Channels
Chapter 12 Alloys for High Temperature Service in Gas Turbines
Section III Solar Energy Materials
Chapter 13 Fundamental Materials Considerations for Solar Collectors
Chapter 14 Solar Energy Storage
Section IV Direct Solar Energy Conversion
Chapter 15 Some Materials Problems Associated with Photovoltaic Solar Cells
Chapter 16 Non-Conventional Heterojunctions for Solar Energy Conversion
Section V Coal and Other Fossil Fuels
Chapter 17 Critical Materials Problems in Coal Conversion
Chapter 18 Materials Problems (Real and Imagined) in Coal Gasifications Plants
Chapter 19 Catalytic Materials for the Conversion of Coal
II. Energy Transmission
Section VI Superconducting Materials
Chapter 20 Superconducting materials
Chapter 21 Superconductivity
III. Energy Storage
Section VII Energy Storage Devices
Chapter 22 Materials Problems in Rechargeable Batteries
Chapter 23 Solid Solution Electrodes
Chapter 24 Solid Electrolytes
Chapter 25 Some Aspects of Solid Electrolytes
Chapter 26 Materials for High-Temperature Li-AL/FeS Secondary Batteries
Chapter 27 The Materials Science of the Super Flywheel
Chapter 28 Metal Hydrides for Energy Storage
Section VIII Appendix
Chapter 29 Problems and Reference Readings
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141628