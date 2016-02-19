Critical Materials Problems In Energy Production - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126650501, 9780323141628

Critical Materials Problems In Energy Production

1st Edition

Editors: Charles Stein
eBook ISBN: 9780323141628
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 928
Description

Critical Materials Problems in Energy Production discusses the most challenging of the materials problems in the areas of production, distribution, and energy storage. This book is a result of the Distinguished Lecture Series on “Critical Materials Problems in Energy Production” sponsored by the Joint Center for Materials Science in New Mexico. This text is organized into eight sections encompassing 29 chapters that cover topics on nuclear power, materials for high-temperature applications, solar energy, direct solar conversion, coal and other fossil fuels, superconducting materials, and energy storage devices. After a brief introduction to overall perspective of the energy program, the book goes on discussing the problems encountered in nuclear power generation, including the complication of their interdependence, the severity of the service parameters, and the need for safety and reliability. Section II examines the progress made in the development of high-temperature materials suitable for use in magnetohydrodynamic converts and advanced turbines and jet engines. The subsequent two sections address the thermal/optical requirements for solar utilization devices and the limitations encountered in solar cell materials. Section V deals with the metallurgical problems emanating from the materials used for confinement and the flow of energy in steam generating systems. This section also describes the close dependence of catalytic performance on technological innovations in the field of materials science. Section VI discusses the basics of superconductivity phenomena. Section VII deals with the materials problems related to the development of more efficient batteries. Discussions on new electrode materials, solid electrolytes, and high-temperature battery systems are included in this section. The concluding section provides supplemental texts containing references and readings.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Introduction

Chapter 1 A Perspective on Materials in the Energy Program

I. Energy Production

Section I Materials Problems in Nuclear Power Generators

Chapter 2 Materials Requirements for Fusion Power

Chapter 3 Fusion-First Wall Problems

Chapter 4 Electrical Insulators for Magnetically Confined Fusion Reactors

Chapter 5 Radiation Effects in Structural Materials for Fusion Reactors

Chapter 6 Tritium Related Materials Problems in Fusion Reactors

Chapter 7 Material Limitations in Fusion Lasers

Chapter 8 Optical Materials for Neodymium Fusion Lasers

Chapter 9 Critical Materials Problems in the Exploitation of Fission Energy

Section II Materials for High Temperature Applications

Chapter 10 Materials Problems in Open Cycle Magnetohydrodynamics

Chapter 11 Materials for Open Cycle Magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) Channels

Chapter 12 Alloys for High Temperature Service in Gas Turbines

Section III Solar Energy Materials

Chapter 13 Fundamental Materials Considerations for Solar Collectors

Chapter 14 Solar Energy Storage

Section IV Direct Solar Energy Conversion

Chapter 15 Some Materials Problems Associated with Photovoltaic Solar Cells

Chapter 16 Non-Conventional Heterojunctions for Solar Energy Conversion

Section V Coal and Other Fossil Fuels

Chapter 17 Critical Materials Problems in Coal Conversion

Chapter 18 Materials Problems (Real and Imagined) in Coal Gasifications Plants

Chapter 19 Catalytic Materials for the Conversion of Coal

II. Energy Transmission

Section VI Superconducting Materials

Chapter 20 Superconducting materials

Chapter 21 Superconductivity

III. Energy Storage

Section VII Energy Storage Devices

Chapter 22 Materials Problems in Rechargeable Batteries

Chapter 23 Solid Solution Electrodes

Chapter 24 Solid Electrolytes

Chapter 25 Some Aspects of Solid Electrolytes

Chapter 26 Materials for High-Temperature Li-AL/FeS Secondary Batteries

Chapter 27 The Materials Science of the Super Flywheel

Chapter 28 Metal Hydrides for Energy Storage

Section VIII Appendix

Chapter 29 Problems and Reference Readings

Index


