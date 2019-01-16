Critical Issues in Alcohol and Drugs of Abuse Testing - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128156070, 9780128156087

Critical Issues in Alcohol and Drugs of Abuse Testing

2nd Edition

Editors: Amitava Dasgupta
eBook ISBN: 9780128156087
Paperback ISBN: 9780128156070
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th January 2019
Page Count: 560
Description

Critical Issues in Alcohol and Drugs of Abuse Testing, Second Edition, addresses the general principles and technological advances for measuring drugs and alcohol, along with the pitfalls of drugs of abuse testing. Many designer drugs, for example, are not routinely tested in drugs of abuse panels and may go undetected in a drug test. This updated edition is a must-have for clinical pathologists, toxicologists, clinicians, and medical review officers and regulators, bridging the gap between technical and clinical information. Topics of note include the monitoring of pain management drugs, bath salts, spices (synthetic marijuana), designer drugs and date rape drugs, and more.

Key Features

  • Serves as a ready resource of information for alcohol and drug testing
  • Ideal resource for making decisions related to the monitoring and interpretation of results
  • Includes concise content for clinical laboratory scientists, toxicologists and clinicians

Readership

Pathologists, clinical chemists, and toxicologists; practicing clinicians, fellows and residents in pathology, medical technologists, and medical review officers

Table of Contents

  1. Alcohol: Pharmacokinetics, Health Benefits with Moderate Consumption and Toxicity
    2. Alcohol Analysis in Various Matrixes: Clinical versus Forensic Testing
    3. Alcohol Biomarkers: Clinical Issues and Analytical Methods
    4. Genetic Markers Related to Alcohol Use and Abuse
    5. Ethylene Glycol and Other Glycols: Testing and Interpretation Issues
    6. Introduction to Drugs of Abuse
    7. Legal Aspects of Drug Testing in U.S. Military and Civil Courts
    8. Pharmacogenomics of Drugs of Abuse
    9. Immunoassay Design for Screening of Drugs of Abuse
    10. Issues of Interferences with Immunoassays used for Screening of Drugs of Abuse in Urine
    11. Point of Care Devices for Drugs of Abuse Testing: Limitations and Pitfalls
    12. Drugs of Abuse Screening and Confirmation with Lower Cutoff values
    13. Overview of Analytical Methods in Drugs of Abuse Analysis: Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry, Liquid Chromatography Combined with Tandem Mass Spectrometry and Related Methods
    14. High Resolution Mass Spectometry: An Emerging Analytical method for drug testing
    15. Confirmation Methods for SAMHSA Drugs and Other Commonly Abused Drugs
    16. Critical Issues when Testing for Amphetamine Type Stimulants: Pitfalls of Immunoassay Screening and Mass Spectrometric Confirmation for Amphetamines, Methamphetamines, and Designer Amphetamines
    17. Cocaine, Crack Cocaine and Ethanol: A Deadly Mix
    18. Drug assisted sexual assaults: Toxicology, Fatality and Analytical Challenge
    19. Overview of Common Designer Drugs
    20. Novel Psychoactive Substances: An Overview
    21. Review of Bath Salts on Illicit Drug Market
    22. Review of Synthetic Cannabinoids on Illicit Drug Market
    23. Application of Liquid chromatography combined with high resolution mass spectrometry for urine drug testing
    24. Forensic Toxicology in Death Investigation
    25. Drug Testing in Pain Management
    26. How do people try to beat drugs test? Effects of synthetic urine, substituted urine, diluted urine and in vitro urinary adulterants on drugs of abuse testing
    27. When Hospital Toxicology Report is Negative in a Suspected Overdosed Patient: Strategy of Comprehensive Drug Screen using Liquid Chromatography combined with Mass Spectrometry
    28. Testing of Drugs in Oral Fluid, Sweat, Hair and Nail: analytical, Interpretative and Specimen Adulteration Issues
    29. Advances in Meconium Analysis for Assessment of Neonatal Drug Exposure
    30. Analytical True Positive Drug Tests Due to Use of Prescription and Non-Prescription Medications
    31. Analytical True Positive: Poppy Seed Products and Opiate Analysis
    32. Miscellaneous Issues: Paper Money contaminated with Cocaine and Other Drugs, Cocaine Containing Herbal Teas, Passive Exposure of Marijuana, Ingestion of Hemp Oil and Occupational Exposure to Controlled Substances
    33. Abuse of Magic Mushroom, Peyote cactus, LSD, Khat, and Volatiles
    34. Performance Enhancing Drugs in Sports

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128156087
Paperback ISBN:
9780128156070

About the Editor

Amitava Dasgupta

Amitava Dasgupta

Amitava Dasgupta received his PhD degree in Chemistry from Stanford University and his fellowship training in Clinical Chemistry from the Laboratory Medicine Department of the University of Washington School of Medicine at Seattle. He is a tenured Full Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center located at the Texas Medical Center at Houston. Dr. Dasgupta has published 210 scientific papers, written many invited review articles, and has edited, co-edited or written 15 books. He is on the Editorial Board of five major medical journals including American Journal of Clinical Pathology, Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Clinica Chimica Acta and Journal of Clinical Laboratory Analysis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, McGovern Medical School, The University of Texas, Houston, TX, USA

Ratings and Reviews

