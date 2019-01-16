Critical Issues in Alcohol and Drugs of Abuse Testing
2nd Edition
Description
Critical Issues in Alcohol and Drugs of Abuse Testing, Second Edition, addresses the general principles and technological advances for measuring drugs and alcohol, along with the pitfalls of drugs of abuse testing. Many designer drugs, for example, are not routinely tested in drugs of abuse panels and may go undetected in a drug test. This updated edition is a must-have for clinical pathologists, toxicologists, clinicians, and medical review officers and regulators, bridging the gap between technical and clinical information. Topics of note include the monitoring of pain management drugs, bath salts, spices (synthetic marijuana), designer drugs and date rape drugs, and more.
Key Features
- Serves as a ready resource of information for alcohol and drug testing
- Ideal resource for making decisions related to the monitoring and interpretation of results
- Includes concise content for clinical laboratory scientists, toxicologists and clinicians
Readership
Pathologists, clinical chemists, and toxicologists; practicing clinicians, fellows and residents in pathology, medical technologists, and medical review officers
Table of Contents
- Alcohol: Pharmacokinetics, Health Benefits with Moderate Consumption and Toxicity
2. Alcohol Analysis in Various Matrixes: Clinical versus Forensic Testing
3. Alcohol Biomarkers: Clinical Issues and Analytical Methods
4. Genetic Markers Related to Alcohol Use and Abuse
5. Ethylene Glycol and Other Glycols: Testing and Interpretation Issues
6. Introduction to Drugs of Abuse
7. Legal Aspects of Drug Testing in U.S. Military and Civil Courts
8. Pharmacogenomics of Drugs of Abuse
9. Immunoassay Design for Screening of Drugs of Abuse
10. Issues of Interferences with Immunoassays used for Screening of Drugs of Abuse in Urine
11. Point of Care Devices for Drugs of Abuse Testing: Limitations and Pitfalls
12. Drugs of Abuse Screening and Confirmation with Lower Cutoff values
13. Overview of Analytical Methods in Drugs of Abuse Analysis: Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry, Liquid Chromatography Combined with Tandem Mass Spectrometry and Related Methods
14. High Resolution Mass Spectometry: An Emerging Analytical method for drug testing
15. Confirmation Methods for SAMHSA Drugs and Other Commonly Abused Drugs
16. Critical Issues when Testing for Amphetamine Type Stimulants: Pitfalls of Immunoassay Screening and Mass Spectrometric Confirmation for Amphetamines, Methamphetamines, and Designer Amphetamines
17. Cocaine, Crack Cocaine and Ethanol: A Deadly Mix
18. Drug assisted sexual assaults: Toxicology, Fatality and Analytical Challenge
19. Overview of Common Designer Drugs
20. Novel Psychoactive Substances: An Overview
21. Review of Bath Salts on Illicit Drug Market
22. Review of Synthetic Cannabinoids on Illicit Drug Market
23. Application of Liquid chromatography combined with high resolution mass spectrometry for urine drug testing
24. Forensic Toxicology in Death Investigation
25. Drug Testing in Pain Management
26. How do people try to beat drugs test? Effects of synthetic urine, substituted urine, diluted urine and in vitro urinary adulterants on drugs of abuse testing
27. When Hospital Toxicology Report is Negative in a Suspected Overdosed Patient: Strategy of Comprehensive Drug Screen using Liquid Chromatography combined with Mass Spectrometry
28. Testing of Drugs in Oral Fluid, Sweat, Hair and Nail: analytical, Interpretative and Specimen Adulteration Issues
29. Advances in Meconium Analysis for Assessment of Neonatal Drug Exposure
30. Analytical True Positive Drug Tests Due to Use of Prescription and Non-Prescription Medications
31. Analytical True Positive: Poppy Seed Products and Opiate Analysis
32. Miscellaneous Issues: Paper Money contaminated with Cocaine and Other Drugs, Cocaine Containing Herbal Teas, Passive Exposure of Marijuana, Ingestion of Hemp Oil and Occupational Exposure to Controlled Substances
33. Abuse of Magic Mushroom, Peyote cactus, LSD, Khat, and Volatiles
34. Performance Enhancing Drugs in Sports
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 16th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128156087
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128156070
About the Editor
Amitava Dasgupta
Amitava Dasgupta received his PhD degree in Chemistry from Stanford University and his fellowship training in Clinical Chemistry from the Laboratory Medicine Department of the University of Washington School of Medicine at Seattle. He is a tenured Full Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center located at the Texas Medical Center at Houston. Dr. Dasgupta has published 210 scientific papers, written many invited review articles, and has edited, co-edited or written 15 books. He is on the Editorial Board of five major medical journals including American Journal of Clinical Pathology, Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Clinica Chimica Acta and Journal of Clinical Laboratory Analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, McGovern Medical School, The University of Texas, Houston, TX, USA