Critical Heart Disease in Infants and Children
2nd Edition
Description
Pediatric intensivists, cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, and anesthesiologists from the leading centers around the world present the collaborative perspectives, concepts, and state-of-the-art knowledge required to care for children with congenital and acquired heart disease in the ICU. Their multidisciplinary approach encompasses every aspect of the relevant basic scientific principles, medical and pharmacologic treatments, and surgical techniques and equipment. From the extracardiac Fontan procedure, and the Ross procedure through new pharmacologic agents and the treatment of pulmonary hypertension to mechanical assist devices, heart and lung transplantation, and interventional cardiac catheterization—all of the developments that are affecting this rapidly advancing field are covered in depth.
Key Features
- Employs well-documented tables, text boxes, and algorithms to make clinical information easy to access.
- Features chapters each written and reviewed by intensivists, surgeons, and cardiologists.
- Integrates the authors' extensive experiences with state-of-the-art knowledge from the literature.
Table of Contents
- The Segmental Approach to Congenital Heart Disease
2. Cardiovascular Physiology and Shock
3. Regulation of Pulmonary Vascular Resistance and Blood Flow
4. Renal Function and Heart Disease
5. Splanchnic Function and Heart Disease
6. Cerebral Function and Heart Disease
7. Pharmacology of Cardiovascular Drugs
8. Pediatric Arrhythmias
9. Pericardial Effusion and Tamponade
10. Anesthesia for Pediatric Cardiac Surgery
11. Applied Respiratory Physiology
12. Respiratory Support
13. Cardiac Arrest and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
14. Coagulation Disorders in Congenital Heart Disease
15. Nutrition
16. Transplantation
17. Noninvasive Diagnosis of Heart Disease
18. Diagnostic and Therapeutic Cardiac Catheterization
19. Perioperative Monitoring
20. Cardiopulmonary Bypass
21. Mechanical Circulatory Support in Infants and Children
22. Nursing Care
23. Perioperative Management of Patients with Congenital Heart Disease
24. ASD/VSD
25. Atrioventricular Septal Defects
26. Aortic Valve Disease
27. CoA and IAA
28. Mitral Valve Disease
29. AP Window/PDA
30. ACLA
31. Persistent Truncus Arteriosus
32. Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return
33. Transposition of the Great Arteries and the Arterial Switch Operation
34. DORV/DOLV
35. TOF with PAT and VSD
36. Pulmonary Atresia with Intact Ventricular Septum (PA/IVS)
37. Ebstein’s Anomaly
38. Single Ventricle
39. Tricuspid Atresia and the Fontan Operation
40. HLHS
41. Staged Operative Management of the SV
42. Critical Appraisal and Use of Evidence about Therapy
43. Cor Pulmonale
44. Inflammatory Heart Disease
45. Infective Endocarditis
46. Syndromes and Congenital Heart Defects
47. Heritable Disease
48. Cardiomyopathy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1040
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 18th July 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070072
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323012812
About the Author
David Nichols
Affiliations and Expertise
Mary Wallace Stanton Professor of Education and Vice Dean for Education, Dean’s Office, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Professor, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine; Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland
Philip Spevak
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Department of Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD
William Greeley
Affiliations and Expertise
John J. Downes, Jr., Professor and Chair, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Anesthesiologist-in-Chief, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
Duke Cameron
Affiliations and Expertise
The James T. Dresher, Sr. Professor of SDurgery and Pediatrics, Division of Cardiac Surgery, Department of Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Chief of Pediatric Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD