Critical Heart Disease in Infants and Children

Pediatric intensivists, cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, and anesthesiologists from the leading centers around the world present the collaborative perspectives, concepts, and state-of-the-art knowledge required to care for children with congenital and acquired heart disease in the ICU. Their multidisciplinary approach encompasses every aspect of the relevant basic scientific principles, medical and pharmacologic treatments, and surgical techniques and equipment. From the extracardiac Fontan procedure, and the Ross procedure through new pharmacologic agents and the treatment of pulmonary hypertension to mechanical assist devices, heart and lung transplantation, and interventional cardiac catheterization—all of the developments that are affecting this rapidly advancing field are covered in depth.