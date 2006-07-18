Critical Heart Disease in Infants and Children - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323012812, 9780323070072

Critical Heart Disease in Infants and Children

2nd Edition

Authors: David Nichols Duke Cameron Ross Ungerleider David Nichols Philip Spevak William Greeley Duke Cameron Dorothy Lappe Randall Wetzel
eBook ISBN: 9780323070072
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323012812
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 18th July 2006
Page Count: 1040
Description

Pediatric intensivists, cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, and anesthesiologists from the leading centers around the world present the collaborative perspectives, concepts, and state-of-the-art knowledge required to care for children with congenital and acquired heart disease in the ICU. Their multidisciplinary approach encompasses every aspect of the relevant basic scientific principles, medical and pharmacologic treatments, and surgical techniques and equipment. From the extracardiac Fontan procedure, and the Ross procedure through new pharmacologic agents and the treatment of pulmonary hypertension to mechanical assist devices, heart and lung transplantation, and interventional cardiac catheterization—all of the developments that are affecting this rapidly advancing field are covered in depth.

Key Features

  • Employs well-documented tables, text boxes, and algorithms to make clinical information easy to access.
  • Features chapters each written and reviewed by intensivists, surgeons, and cardiologists.
  • Integrates the authors' extensive experiences with state-of-the-art knowledge from the literature.

Table of Contents

  1. The Segmental Approach to Congenital Heart Disease

    2. Cardiovascular Physiology and Shock

    3. Regulation of Pulmonary Vascular Resistance and Blood Flow

    4. Renal Function and Heart Disease

    5. Splanchnic Function and Heart Disease

    6. Cerebral Function and Heart Disease

    7. Pharmacology of Cardiovascular Drugs

    8. Pediatric Arrhythmias

    9. Pericardial Effusion and Tamponade

    10. Anesthesia for Pediatric Cardiac Surgery

    11. Applied Respiratory Physiology

    12. Respiratory Support

    13. Cardiac Arrest and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

    14. Coagulation Disorders in Congenital Heart Disease

    15. Nutrition

    16. Transplantation

    17. Noninvasive Diagnosis of Heart Disease

    18. Diagnostic and Therapeutic Cardiac Catheterization

    19. Perioperative Monitoring

    20. Cardiopulmonary Bypass

    21. Mechanical Circulatory Support in Infants and Children

    22. Nursing Care

    23. Perioperative Management of Patients with Congenital Heart Disease

    24. ASD/VSD

    25. Atrioventricular Septal Defects

    26. Aortic Valve Disease

    27. CoA and IAA

    28. Mitral Valve Disease

    29. AP Window/PDA

    30. ACLA

    31. Persistent Truncus Arteriosus

    32. Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return

    33. Transposition of the Great Arteries and the Arterial Switch Operation

    34. DORV/DOLV

    35. TOF with PAT and VSD

    36. Pulmonary Atresia with Intact Ventricular Septum (PA/IVS)

    37. Ebstein’s Anomaly

    38. Single Ventricle

    39. Tricuspid Atresia and the Fontan Operation

    40. HLHS

    41. Staged Operative Management of the SV

    42. Critical Appraisal and Use of Evidence about Therapy

    43. Cor Pulmonale

    44. Inflammatory Heart Disease

    45. Infective Endocarditis

    46. Syndromes and Congenital Heart Defects

    47. Heritable Disease

    48. Cardiomyopathy

About the Author

David Nichols

Affiliations and Expertise

Mary Wallace Stanton Professor of Education and Vice Dean for Education, Dean’s Office, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Professor, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine; Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland

Duke Cameron

Affiliations and Expertise

The James T. Dresher, Sr. Professor of SDurgery and Pediatrics, Division of Cardiac Surgery, Department of Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Chief of Pediatric Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD

Ross Ungerleider

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Pediatric Surgery, Driscoll Children's Hospital, Children's Heart Program, Corpus Christi, TX

Philip Spevak

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Department of Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD

William Greeley

Affiliations and Expertise

John J. Downes, Jr., Professor and Chair, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Anesthesiologist-in-Chief, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Dorothy Lappe

Randall Wetzel

