SECTION I: GENERAL PRINCIPALS OF THE INTENSIVE CARE UNIT

1. Sepsis: The Systemic Inflammatory Response

2. Acute Respiratory Failure

3. Vascular Access and Hemodynamic Monitoring

4. Modern Acid-Base Physiology

5. Metabolic Derangements

6. Fluid, Electrolyte, Blood, and Blood Product Management

7. Arrhythmia Management

8. Critical Care Pharmacologic Principals: Vasoactive Drugs

9. Nutrition in the Intensive Care Unit

10. Catheter-Related Blood Stream Infections in the Intensive Care Unit

11. Current Practices in Intensive Care Unit Sedation



SECTION II: ORGAN-SYSTEMS

A. Cardiopulmonary

12. Hypertension

13. Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction in the Perioperative Period

14. Adults with Congenital Heart Disease

15. Pneumonia in Adults

16. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

17. Mechanical Ventilation

18. Weaning From Mechanical Ventilation

B. Neuro-endocrine

19. Nontraumatic Brain Injury

20. Traumatic Brain Injury

21. Neurologic Monitoring

22. Endocrine Dysfunction

23.Critical Care in Pregnancy

C. Hematologic

24. The Immune-Compromised Host and the HIV Patient

25. Coagulation and Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC)

26. Blood and Component Therapy

D. Gastrointestinal Renal

27. Cirrhosis, Fulminant Hepatic Failure, And Liver Transplantation

28. Gastrointestinal Bleeding

29. Renal Failure and Support

30. Urologic Concerns in Critical Care



SECTION III: TRAUMA AND ETHICS

A. Trauma

31. Trauma: The Golden Hour, Principals of Assessment, and Resuscitation

32. Treating Thermal Injury and Smoke Inhalation

33. Environmental Threat and Disaster Response: Natural Disasters and Biological, Chemical, and Nuclear Threat

34. Poisoning



B. Ethics and Intensive Care Unit Management

35. Ethics in Critical Care

36. Safety, Quality, Scoring Systems, and Legal Issues in Critical Care

37. Scoring Systems



SECTION IV: POSTANSTHESIA CARE UNIT

38. Common Postanesthesia Care Unit Problems

39. Pulmonary Surgery Postoperative Care

40. Hemodynamic Instability in the Recovery Room

41. Postoperative Transport to the Intensive Care Unit



INDEX