Critical Care
1st Edition
A Volume in the Requisites in Anesthesiology Series
Table of Contents
SECTION I: GENERAL PRINCIPALS OF THE INTENSIVE CARE UNIT
1. Sepsis: The Systemic Inflammatory Response
2. Acute Respiratory Failure
3. Vascular Access and Hemodynamic Monitoring
4. Modern Acid-Base Physiology
5. Metabolic Derangements
6. Fluid, Electrolyte, Blood, and Blood Product Management
7. Arrhythmia Management
8. Critical Care Pharmacologic Principals: Vasoactive Drugs
9. Nutrition in the Intensive Care Unit
10. Catheter-Related Blood Stream Infections in the Intensive Care Unit
11. Current Practices in Intensive Care Unit Sedation
SECTION II: ORGAN-SYSTEMS
A. Cardiopulmonary
12. Hypertension
13. Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction in the Perioperative Period
14. Adults with Congenital Heart Disease
15. Pneumonia in Adults
16. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
17. Mechanical Ventilation
18. Weaning From Mechanical Ventilation
B. Neuro-endocrine
19. Nontraumatic Brain Injury
20. Traumatic Brain Injury
21. Neurologic Monitoring
22. Endocrine Dysfunction
23.Critical Care in Pregnancy
C. Hematologic
24. The Immune-Compromised Host and the HIV Patient
25. Coagulation and Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC)
26. Blood and Component Therapy
D. Gastrointestinal Renal
27. Cirrhosis, Fulminant Hepatic Failure, And Liver Transplantation
28. Gastrointestinal Bleeding
29. Renal Failure and Support
30. Urologic Concerns in Critical Care
SECTION III: TRAUMA AND ETHICS
A. Trauma
31. Trauma: The Golden Hour, Principals of Assessment, and Resuscitation
32. Treating Thermal Injury and Smoke Inhalation
33. Environmental Threat and Disaster Response: Natural Disasters and Biological, Chemical, and Nuclear Threat
34. Poisoning
B. Ethics and Intensive Care Unit Management
35. Ethics in Critical Care
36. Safety, Quality, Scoring Systems, and Legal Issues in Critical Care
37. Scoring Systems
SECTION IV: POSTANSTHESIA CARE UNIT
38. Common Postanesthesia Care Unit Problems
39. Pulmonary Surgery Postoperative Care
40. Hemodynamic Instability in the Recovery Room
41. Postoperative Transport to the Intensive Care Unit
INDEX
Description
Look here for succinct, clinical guidance on critical care. This new volume in the "Requisites in Anesthesia" series explores important principles and procedures plus a full range of syndromes affecting every organ system of the body. Its practical, "high-yield" content makes it the perfect refresher for certification or recertification as well as a handy reference for everyday practice.
Key Features
- Examines critical care procedures · monitoring · mechanical ventilation · imaging · nutrition · pharmacology · sedation · pain control · systemic inflammatory response · sepsis · ARDS · and more.
- Focuses on key syndromes for the full range of organ systems, giving readers the practical guidance they need to manage all the problems commonly encountered in ICU patients.
- Details principles of trauma assessment and resuscitation as well as management of pregnant and immunocompromised patients.
- Presents information in a bulleted format for quick, efficient reference.
- Emphasizes current, Society-approved practice guidelines throughout to ensure the safe and efficacious use of all techniques.
- Uses specially designed boxes to display key points · current controversies · advantages and disadvantages of various drugs, test, techniques, monitoring, and other topics—all at a glance
Details
- 464
- English
- © Mosby 2005
- 20th May 2005
- Mosby
- 9780323070188
- 9780323022620
About the Authors
Peter Papadakos Author
Professor of Anesthesiology and Surgery, Director, Division of Critical Care, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY
James Szalados Author
Attending in Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine; Director of Quality, Critical Care Medicine; Medical Director, Respiratory Care