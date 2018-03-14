Critical Care Secrets - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323510646, 9780323527897

Critical Care Secrets

6th Edition

Authors: Polly Parsons Jeanine Wiener-Kronish Lorenzo Berra Renee Stapleton
Paperback ISBN: 9780323510646
eBook ISBN: 9780323527897
eBook ISBN: 9780323527880
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th March 2018
Page Count: 704
Table of Contents

I. General ICU Care

1. Glycemic Control in the ICU

2. Early Mobility

3. Sedation, Analgesia, Delirium

4. Pain Management in the ICU

5. Ethics and Palliative Care

6. Fluid Therapy

7. Nutrition in Critically Ill Patients

8. Mechanical Ventilation

9. Noninvasive Respiratory Support

10. Weaning from Mechanical Ventilation and Extubation

11. Quality Assurance and Patient Safety in the ICU

II. Monitoring

12. Pulse Oximetry, Capnography, and Blood Gas Analysis

13. Hemodynamic Monitoring

14. Neuromonitoring

III. Procedures

15. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation

16. Arterial and Central Venous Catheters

17. Critical Care Ultrasound

18. Ventricular Assist Device

19. Percutaneous Assist Devices

20. Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps

21. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO)

22. Tracheal Intubation and Airway Management

23. Tracheotomy and Upper Airway Obstruction

24. Chest Tubes and Pneumothorax

25. Bronchoscopy

26. Pacemakers and Defibrillators

IV. Pulmonary

27. Acute Pneumonia

28. Asthma

29. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

30. Acute Respiratory Failure/ARDS

31. Hemoptysis

32. Venous Thromboembolism and Fat Embolism

V. Cardiology

33. Heart Failure and Valvular Heart Disease

34. Acute Myocardial Infarction

35. Cardiac Arrhythmia

36. Aortic Dissection

37. Pericardial Disease (Pericardial Tamponade and Pericarditis)

VI. Infectious Disease

38. Sepsis and Septic Shock

39. Endocarditis

40. Meningitis and Encephalitis in the Intensive Care Unit

41. Disseminated Fungal Infections

42. Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria

43. Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

44. H1N1/Influenza

45. Immunocompromised Host

VII. Renal Disease

46. Hypertensive Crises

47. Acute Kidney Injury

48. Renal Replacement Therapy and Rhabdomyolysis

49. Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia

50. Hyponatremia and Hypernatremia

VIII. Gastroenterology

51. Upper and Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding in the Critically Ill Patient

52. Acute Pancreatitis

53. Hepatitis and Cirrhosis

IX. Endocrinology

54. Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Hyperosmolar Hyperglycemic State

55. Adrenal Insufficiency in the Intensive Care Unit

56. Thyroid Disease in the ICU

X. Hematology/Oncology

57. Blood Products and Coagulation

58. Thrombocytopenia and Platelets

59. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

XI. Neurology

60. Coma

61. Brain Death

62. Status Epilepticus

63. Stroke and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

64. Guillain-Barré Syndrome and Myasthenia Gravis

65. Alcohol Withdrawal

XII. Surgery and Trauma

66. Burns and Frostbite

67. Thoracic Trauma (Flail Chest and Pulmonary & Myocardial Contusion)

68. Acute Abdomen and Peritonitis

69. Organ Donation

XIII. Emergency Medicine

70. Disaster Medicine, Bioterrorism and Ebola

71. Allergy and Anaphylaxis

72. Hypothermia

73. Heat Stroke

XIV. Toxicology

74. General Approach to Poisonings

75. Analgesics and Antidepressants

76. Toxic Alcohol Poisoning

77. Cardiovascular Medications

78. Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome

XV. Unique Patient Populations

79. Care of the Critically Ill Pregnant Patient

80. Care of the Obese patient

81. Oncologic Emergencies

82. Post-Intensive Care Syndrome & Chronic Critical Illness

83. ICU Survivors

XVI. Emerging Therapies

84. Sepsis: Emerging Therapies

Description

For more than 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Critical Care Secrets, 6th Edition, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, and an easy-to-read style – making reference and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.

About the Authors

Polly Parsons Author

Affiliations and Expertise

E.L. Amidon Professor and Chair, Department of Medicine, University of Vermont College of Medicine; Medicine Health Care Service Leader, Fletcher Allen Health Care, Burlington, Vermont

Jeanine Wiener-Kronish Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Anesthetist-in-Chief, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Lorenzo Berra Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Anesthesiologist, Intensivist, and a Member of Dr. Warren Zapol's MGH Anesthesia Center for Critical Care Research, Massachusetts General Hospital Department of Anesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Management, Boston, Massachusetts

Renee Stapleton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of Vermont College of Medicine, Burlington, Vermont

