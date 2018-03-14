Critical Care Secrets
6th Edition
Table of Contents
I. General ICU Care
1. Glycemic Control in the ICU
2. Early Mobility
3. Sedation, Analgesia, Delirium
4. Pain Management in the ICU
5. Ethics and Palliative Care
6. Fluid Therapy
7. Nutrition in Critically Ill Patients
8. Mechanical Ventilation
9. Noninvasive Respiratory Support
10. Weaning from Mechanical Ventilation and Extubation
11. Quality Assurance and Patient Safety in the ICU
II. Monitoring
12. Pulse Oximetry, Capnography, and Blood Gas Analysis
13. Hemodynamic Monitoring
14. Neuromonitoring
III. Procedures
15. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation
16. Arterial and Central Venous Catheters
17. Critical Care Ultrasound
18. Ventricular Assist Device
19. Percutaneous Assist Devices
20. Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps
21. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO)
22. Tracheal Intubation and Airway Management
23. Tracheotomy and Upper Airway Obstruction
24. Chest Tubes and Pneumothorax
25. Bronchoscopy
26. Pacemakers and Defibrillators
IV. Pulmonary
27. Acute Pneumonia
28. Asthma
29. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
30. Acute Respiratory Failure/ARDS
31. Hemoptysis
32. Venous Thromboembolism and Fat Embolism
V. Cardiology
33. Heart Failure and Valvular Heart Disease
34. Acute Myocardial Infarction
35. Cardiac Arrhythmia
36. Aortic Dissection
37. Pericardial Disease (Pericardial Tamponade and Pericarditis)
VI. Infectious Disease
38. Sepsis and Septic Shock
39. Endocarditis
40. Meningitis and Encephalitis in the Intensive Care Unit
41. Disseminated Fungal Infections
42. Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria
43. Skin and Soft Tissue Infections
44. H1N1/Influenza
45. Immunocompromised Host
VII. Renal Disease
46. Hypertensive Crises
47. Acute Kidney Injury
48. Renal Replacement Therapy and Rhabdomyolysis
49. Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia
50. Hyponatremia and Hypernatremia
VIII. Gastroenterology
51. Upper and Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding in the Critically Ill Patient
52. Acute Pancreatitis
53. Hepatitis and Cirrhosis
IX. Endocrinology
54. Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Hyperosmolar Hyperglycemic State
55. Adrenal Insufficiency in the Intensive Care Unit
56. Thyroid Disease in the ICU
X. Hematology/Oncology
57. Blood Products and Coagulation
58. Thrombocytopenia and Platelets
59. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
XI. Neurology
60. Coma
61. Brain Death
62. Status Epilepticus
63. Stroke and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
64. Guillain-Barré Syndrome and Myasthenia Gravis
65. Alcohol Withdrawal
XII. Surgery and Trauma
66. Burns and Frostbite
67. Thoracic Trauma (Flail Chest and Pulmonary & Myocardial Contusion)
68. Acute Abdomen and Peritonitis
69. Organ Donation
XIII. Emergency Medicine
70. Disaster Medicine, Bioterrorism and Ebola
71. Allergy and Anaphylaxis
72. Hypothermia
73. Heat Stroke
XIV. Toxicology
74. General Approach to Poisonings
75. Analgesics and Antidepressants
76. Toxic Alcohol Poisoning
77. Cardiovascular Medications
78. Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome
XV. Unique Patient Populations
79. Care of the Critically Ill Pregnant Patient
80. Care of the Obese patient
81. Oncologic Emergencies
82. Post-Intensive Care Syndrome & Chronic Critical Illness
83. ICU Survivors
XVI. Emerging Therapies
84. Sepsis: Emerging Therapies
Description
For more than 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Critical Care Secrets, 6th Edition, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, and an easy-to-read style – making reference and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 14th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323510646
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527897
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527880
About the Authors
Polly Parsons Author
Affiliations and Expertise
E.L. Amidon Professor and Chair, Department of Medicine, University of Vermont College of Medicine; Medicine Health Care Service Leader, Fletcher Allen Health Care, Burlington, Vermont
Jeanine Wiener-Kronish Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Anesthetist-in-Chief, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Lorenzo Berra Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Anesthesiologist, Intensivist, and a Member of Dr. Warren Zapol's MGH Anesthesia Center for Critical Care Research, Massachusetts General Hospital Department of Anesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Management, Boston, Massachusetts
Renee Stapleton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of Vermont College of Medicine, Burlington, Vermont