Critical Care Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323323697, 9780323323703

Critical Care Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 32-4

1st Edition

Authors: Evie Marcolini
eBook ISBN: 9780323323703
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323697
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st October 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Drs. Evie Marcolini and Haney Mallemat have assembled an expert panel of authors focusing on: Sepsis, Shock, Assessment and Treatment of the Trauma Patient in Shock, Coagulopathy and Hemorrhage, Vasopressors and Inotropes, Assessing Volume Status, Neurotrauma, Mechanical Circulatory Support, End of life, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323323703
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323323697

About the Authors

Evie Marcolini Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.