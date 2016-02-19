Criteria for Awarding School Leaving Certificates: An International Discussion focuses on formal and official evaluation of school learning and student achievement at the time schooling is discontinued. The book is based on the proceedings of the 1977 Conference of the International Association for Educational Assessment held at the Kenyatta Conference Center in Nairobi, Kenya on May 23-28, 1977. The selection first discusses school leaving examinations as a function of external and educational factors and the terms of reference for school leaving examinations. The book also takes a look at the comparability of grading standards in public examinations in England and Wales; basic assessment issues in school-leaving examination programs; and the case for school leaving examinations in The Netherlands. The text reviews the alternatives to school leaving examinations in Sweden and Brazil, as well as the abolition of final examination, transition from secondary school to higher education, and support structures. The book also ponders on the structure of secondary school system in Austria, Australia, Bermuda, Cyprus, Hong Kong, India, and Ireland. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in school learning and student achievement measurements.