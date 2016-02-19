Criteria for Awarding School Leaving Certificates
1st Edition
An International Discussion
Criteria for Awarding School Leaving Certificates: An International Discussion focuses on formal and official evaluation of school learning and student achievement at the time schooling is discontinued. The book is based on the proceedings of the 1977 Conference of the International Association for Educational Assessment held at the Kenyatta Conference Center in Nairobi, Kenya on May 23-28, 1977. The selection first discusses school leaving examinations as a function of external and educational factors and the terms of reference for school leaving examinations. The book also takes a look at the comparability of grading standards in public examinations in England and Wales; basic assessment issues in school-leaving examination programs; and the case for school leaving examinations in The Netherlands. The text reviews the alternatives to school leaving examinations in Sweden and Brazil, as well as the abolition of final examination, transition from secondary school to higher education, and support structures. The book also ponders on the structure of secondary school system in Austria, Australia, Bermuda, Cyprus, Hong Kong, India, and Ireland. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in school learning and student achievement measurements.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Observations on the Third Annual Conference
Welcoming Address
Keynote Address: School Leaving Examinations in the Social Context
Basic Issues in Awarding School Leaving Certificates
Comparability of Grading Standards in Public Examinations in England and Wales: Methods and Problems
Basic Assessment Issues in School-Leaving Examination Programs
School Leaving Examinations: Why or Why Not?
The Case for School Leaving Examinations: The Netherlands
The Case for Alternatives to School Leaving Examinations: Sweden
Some Thoughts on School Leaving Examinations: Implications If Adopted in Brazil
Discussion - SLE: To Be Or Not To Be?
Problems of Assessment in Rapidly Changing Societies
Nigeria
Malaysia
The State of the Art in Various Countries
Austria
Australia
Bermuda
Cyprus
Hong Kong
India: The State of Rajasthan
India: Summary of a Study of the Province of Punjab
Ireland
Israel
The Netherlands
New Zealand
Nigeria
Scotland
Turkey
West Africa
A New Approach
Vocational Foundation Courses and Examinations
Research Abstract
Oral Secondary School Leaving Examinations in Germany
IAEA Officers and Executive Committee
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154558