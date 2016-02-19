Criteria for Awarding School Leaving Certificates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080246857, 9781483154558

Criteria for Awarding School Leaving Certificates

1st Edition

An International Discussion

Editors: Frances M. Ottobre
eBook ISBN: 9781483154558
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 220
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Criteria for Awarding School Leaving Certificates: An International Discussion focuses on formal and official evaluation of school learning and student achievement at the time schooling is discontinued. The book is based on the proceedings of the 1977 Conference of the International Association for Educational Assessment held at the Kenyatta Conference Center in Nairobi, Kenya on May 23-28, 1977. The selection first discusses school leaving examinations as a function of external and educational factors and the terms of reference for school leaving examinations. The book also takes a look at the comparability of grading standards in public examinations in England and Wales; basic assessment issues in school-leaving examination programs; and the case for school leaving examinations in The Netherlands. The text reviews the alternatives to school leaving examinations in Sweden and Brazil, as well as the abolition of final examination, transition from secondary school to higher education, and support structures. The book also ponders on the structure of secondary school system in Austria, Australia, Bermuda, Cyprus, Hong Kong, India, and Ireland. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in school learning and student achievement measurements.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Observations on the Third Annual Conference

Welcoming Address

Keynote Address: School Leaving Examinations in the Social Context

Basic Issues in Awarding School Leaving Certificates

Comparability of Grading Standards in Public Examinations in England and Wales: Methods and Problems

Basic Assessment Issues in School-Leaving Examination Programs

School Leaving Examinations: Why or Why Not?

The Case for School Leaving Examinations: The Netherlands

The Case for Alternatives to School Leaving Examinations: Sweden

Some Thoughts on School Leaving Examinations: Implications If Adopted in Brazil

Discussion - SLE: To Be Or Not To Be?

Problems of Assessment in Rapidly Changing Societies

Nigeria

Malaysia

The State of the Art in Various Countries

Austria

Australia

Bermuda

Cyprus

Hong Kong

India: The State of Rajasthan

India: Summary of a Study of the Province of Punjab

Ireland

Israel

The Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

Scotland

Turkey

West Africa

A New Approach

Vocational Foundation Courses and Examinations

Research Abstract

Oral Secondary School Leaving Examinations in Germany

IAEA Officers and Executive Committee

Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154558

About the Editor

Frances M. Ottobre

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.