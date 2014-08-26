Crisis Management in Anesthesiology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443065378, 9780323339582

Crisis Management in Anesthesiology

2nd Edition

Authors: David Gaba David Gaba Kevin Fish Steven Howard Amanda Burden
Paperback ISBN: 9780443065378
eBook ISBN: 9780323339582
eBook ISBN: 9781455738090
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th August 2014
Page Count: 432
Description

The fully updated Crisis Management in Anesthesiology continues to provide updated insights on the latest theories, principles, and practices in anesthesiology. From anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists to emergency physicians and residents, this medical reference book will effectively prepare you to handle any critical incident during anesthesia.

 

"A comprehensive discussion of the latest theories, principles and practices for CRM in perioperative practice and will be a useful resource for anaesthetists of all grades and levels of experience" Reviewed by British Journal of Anaesthesia, Jun 2015

 "...this book contains essential information that all anesthesiologists should know or readily be able to easily reference..." Reviewed by Jane Torrie, Oct 2015

"Every anesthesia provider needs to study, not just read, this new edition, even if you read the first edition. Also, distilled instructions of key elements of the cases covered in this book need to be included in manuals made available for emergencies (although that, too, needs further study on how best to use them). If I were your patient, I would ask if you had studied these principles. If you hadn’t, I might ask for another health care provider into whose hands I would want to entrust my life." Foreword by:  Jeffrey B. Cooper, PhD Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, July 2015 

Table of Contents

1. Fundamentals of Dynamic Decision Making in Anesthesia

2. Specific Principles of Anesthesia Crisis Resource Management

3. Teaching Anesthesia Crisis Resource Management

4. Debriefing

5. Generic Events

Acute Hemorrhage

Cardiac Arrest

Difficult Tracheal Intubation

Emergent (Crash) Induction of Anesthesia

Esophageal Intubation

High Inspired CO2

High Peak Inspiratory Pressure

Hypertension

Hypotension

Hypoxemia

Operating Room Fire

ST Segment Change

The Septic Patient

The Trauma Patient

6. Cardiovascular Events

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Anaphylactic and Anaphylactoid Reactions

Autonomic Dysreflexia

Cardiac Tamponade

Nonlethal Ventricular Arrhythmias

Pulmonary Edema

Pulmonary Embolism

Sinus Bradycardia

Supraventricular Arrhythmias

Venous Gas Embolism

7. Pulmonary Events

Airway Burn

Airway Rupture

Anterior Mediastinal Mass

Aspiration of Gastric Contents

Bronchospasm

Endobronchial Intubation

Epiglottitis (Supraglottitis)

Hypercarbia

Hypoxemia During One-Lung Ventilation

Massive Hemoptysis

Pneumothorax

Postoperative Stridor

Unplanned Extubation

8. Metabolic Events

Addisonian Crisis (Acute Adrenal Insufficiency)

Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Hyperkalemia

Hypoglycemia

Hypokalemia

Hyponatremia and Hypo-osmolality

Hypothermia

Malignant Hyperthermia

Metabolic Acidosis

Methemoglobinemia

Oliguria

Thyroid Storm

Transfusion Reaction

9. Neurologic Events

Central Nervous System Injury

Local Anesthetic Systemic Toxicity

Perioperative Visual Loss

Peripheral Nerve Injury

Postoperative Alteration in Mental Status

Postoperative Failure to Breathe

Seizures

10. Equipment Events

Carbon Monoxide in the Anesthesia Circuit

Circle System Expiratory Valve Stuck Closed

Circle System Inspiratory Valve Stuck Closed

Circle System Valve Stuck Open

Common Gas Outlet Failure

Drug Administration Error

Electrical Power Failure

Faulty Oxygen Supply

Gas Flow Control Malfunction

Intravenous Line Failure

Loss of Pipeline Oxygen

Major Leak in the Anesthesia Breathing Circuit

Pop-Off Valve Failure

Ventilator Failure

Volatile Anesthetic Overdose

Waste Anesthesia Gas Disposal System Malfunction

11. Cardiac Anesthesia Events

Cardiac Laceration

Coagulopathy Following Cardiopulmonary Bypass

Emergent "Crash" onto Cardiopulmonary Bypass

Hypotension During Cardiopulmonary Bypass

Low Cardiac Output State Post-Cardiopulmonary Bypass

Massive Systemic Air Embolism

Protamine Reaction

12. Obstetric Events

Amniotic Fluid Embolism (also termed Anaphylactoid Syndrome of Pregnancy)

Cardiac Arrest in the Parturient

Difficult Airway in the Parturient

Emergency Cesarean Section

Hypotension Following Neuraxial Anesthesia

Magnesium Toxicity

Obstetric Hemorrhage

Pre-eclampsia and Eclampsia

Total Spinal Anesthesia

13. Pediatric Events

Acute Hemorrhage in the Pediatric Patient

Anaphylaxis in the Pediatric Patient

Aspiration of a Foreign Body

Bradycardia in the Pediatric Patient

Cardiac Arrest in the Pediatric Patient

Difficult Airway Management in the Pediatric Patient

Hypotension in the Pediatric Patient

Laryngospasm

Masseter Muscle Rigidity

Sinus Tachycardia in the Pediatric Patient

About the Author

David Gaba

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean for Immersive & Simulation-based Learning and Professor of Anesthesia, Stanford University; Staff Anesthesiologist and Director, Patient Simulation Center of Innovation, VA Palo Alto Health Care System, Palo Alto, CA

Kevin Fish

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Anesthesiology, Pain and Perioperative Medicine, Stanford University, Stanford, CA; Per diem Staff Anesthesiologist, Anesthesiology and Perioperative Care Service, Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, Palo Alto, CA

Steven Howard

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Anesthesia, Stanford University School of Medicine; Staff Anesthesiologist Anesthesiology and Perioperative Care Service, VA Palo Alto HCS, Palo Alto, CA

Amanda Burden

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Director Simulation Program, Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, Cooper University Hospital, Camden, New Jersey

