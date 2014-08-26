The fully updated Crisis Management in Anesthesiology continues to provide updated insights on the latest theories, principles, and practices in anesthesiology. From anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists to emergency physicians and residents, this medical reference book will effectively prepare you to handle any critical incident during anesthesia.

"A comprehensive discussion of the latest theories, principles and practices for CRM in perioperative practice and will be a useful resource for anaesthetists of all grades and levels of experience" Reviewed by British Journal of Anaesthesia, Jun 2015

"...this book contains essential information that all anesthesiologists should know or readily be able to easily reference..." Reviewed by Jane Torrie, Oct 2015

"Every anesthesia provider needs to study, not just read, this new edition, even if you read the first edition. Also, distilled instructions of key elements of the cases covered in this book need to be included in manuals made available for emergencies (although that, too, needs further study on how best to use them). If I were your patient, I would ask if you had studied these principles. If you hadn’t, I might ask for another health care provider into whose hands I would want to entrust my life." Foreword by: Jeffrey B. Cooper, PhD Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, July 2015