Crisis Management at the Speed of the Internet
1st Edition
Trend Report
Description
Crisis Management at the Speed of the Internet provides security executives and practitioners with an overview of the potentially harmful impact of social media communication on corporate reputation. Within minutes, the online consumer community can propel a company into an image crisis, brand damage, and a financial disaster—even if the viral information isn’t factual. It is critical that an organization respond quickly and decisively to crises in online media.
The report explores examples of companies that have experienced this kind of impact, and describes practical, strategic methods for mitigating and resolving a crisis, including cross-functional team readiness and internal communications training. It is a valuable resource for any security professional working to create or improve an existing corporate crisis management policy.
Crisis Management at the Speed of the Internet is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.
Key Features
- Provides security executives and practitioners with an overview of the potentially harmful impact of social media communication on corporate reputation
- Cites examples of companies that have experienced this kind of threat and describes the successes or failures of their responses
- Describes practical, strategic methods for mitigating and resolving a crisis
Readership
Mid- to upper-level security managers; chief security officers; chief information officers; college-level educators, specifically in programs that cover security and risk management; publicity and brand management professionals who manage official, corporate social media pages
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
What is a Trend Report?
Introduction
Understanding Threats from New Internet Technologies
YouTube
MySpace
Other Social Networking Sites
Examples of Internet-Based Incidents
Domino’s Pizza
United Airlines
Other Examples
Planning Ahead to Mitigate a Possible Internet Crisis
Assessment
Preparing for a Crisis
Proven Results
When Time Matters Most: Responding in Real Time
Speed of Response
Relevance
Closure and Follow-Through
A Comprehensive Approach to Internal Communications
Credibility
The New Timeline
Educate Executives on How to Respond
Don’t Let Rumors Start
Additional Resources
Also Available in Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio
Contributors
References
About the Authors
About Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio
Details
- No. of pages:
- 36
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 29th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124115910
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124115873
About the Author
Bob Hayes
Bob Hayes has more than 25 years of experience developing security programs and providing security services for corporations, including eight years as the CSO at Georgia Pacific and nine years as security operations manager at 3M. His security experience spans the manufacturing, distribution, research and development, and consumer products industries as well as national critical infrastructure organizations.
Additionally, he has more than 10 years of successful law enforcement and training experience in Florida and Michigan. Bob is a recognized innovator in the security field and was named as one of the “25 Most Influential People in the Security Industry” in 2007 by Security magazine. He is a frequent speaker at key industry events. He is a leading expert on security issues and has been quoted by such major media outlets as the Wall Street Journal and Forbes. Bob is currently the managing director of the Security Executive Council.
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Director, Security Executive Council; former CSO, Georgia-Pacific
Kathleen Kotwica
Kathleen Kotwica has a PhD in experimental psychology from DePaul University and has had a career as a researcher and knowledge strategist. Her experience includes positions as information architecture consultant at a New England consulting firm, director of online research at CXO Media (IDG), and research associate at Children's Hospital in Boston.
She has authored and edited security industry trade and business articles and has spoken at security-related conferences including CSO Perspectives, SecureWorld Expo, ASIS, and CSCMP. In her current role as EVP and chief knowledge strategist at the Security Executive Council she leads the development and production of Council tools, solutions, and publications. She additionally conducts industry research and analysis to improve security and risk management practices.
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive vice president and chief knowledge strategist, Security Executive Council and Security Leadership Research Institute