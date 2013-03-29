Crisis Management at the Speed of the Internet - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124115873, 9780124115910

Crisis Management at the Speed of the Internet

1st Edition

Trend Report

Authors: Bob Hayes Kathleen Kotwica
eBook ISBN: 9780124115910
Paperback ISBN: 9780124115873
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th March 2013
Page Count: 36
Description

Crisis Management at the Speed of the Internet provides security executives and practitioners with an overview of the potentially harmful impact of social media communication on corporate reputation. Within minutes, the online consumer community can propel a company into an image crisis, brand damage, and a financial disaster—even if the viral information isn’t factual. It is critical that an organization respond quickly and decisively to crises in online media.

The report explores examples of companies that have experienced this kind of impact, and describes practical, strategic methods for mitigating and resolving a crisis, including cross-functional team readiness and internal communications training. It is a valuable resource for any security professional working to create or improve an existing corporate crisis management policy.

Crisis Management at the Speed of the Internet is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.

Key Features

  • Provides security executives and practitioners with an overview of the potentially harmful impact of social media communication on corporate reputation
  • Cites examples of companies that have experienced this kind of threat and describes the successes or failures of their responses
  • Describes practical, strategic methods for mitigating and resolving a crisis

Readership

Mid- to upper-level security managers; chief security officers; chief information officers; college-level educators, specifically in programs that cover security and risk management; publicity and brand management professionals who manage official, corporate social media pages

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

What is a Trend Report?

Introduction

Understanding Threats from New Internet Technologies

YouTube

Twitter

Facebook

MySpace

Other Social Networking Sites

Examples of Internet-Based Incidents

Domino’s Pizza

United Airlines

Other Examples

Planning Ahead to Mitigate a Possible Internet Crisis

Assessment

Preparing for a Crisis

Proven Results

When Time Matters Most: Responding in Real Time

Speed of Response

Relevance

Closure and Follow-Through

A Comprehensive Approach to Internal Communications

Credibility

The New Timeline

Educate Executives on How to Respond

Don’t Let Rumors Start

Additional Resources

Also Available in Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio

Contributors

References

About the Authors

About Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio

About the Author

Bob Hayes

Bob Hayes

Bob Hayes has more than 25 years of experience developing security programs and providing security services for corporations, including eight years as the CSO at Georgia Pacific and nine years as security operations manager at 3M. His security experience spans the manufacturing, distribution, research and development, and consumer products industries as well as national critical infrastructure organizations.

Additionally, he has more than 10 years of successful law enforcement and training experience in Florida and Michigan. Bob is a recognized innovator in the security field and was named as one of the “25 Most Influential People in the Security Industry” in 2007 by Security magazine. He is a frequent speaker at key industry events. He is a leading expert on security issues and has been quoted by such major media outlets as the Wall Street Journal and Forbes. Bob is currently the managing director of the Security Executive Council.

Affiliations and Expertise

Managing Director, Security Executive Council; former CSO, Georgia-Pacific

Kathleen Kotwica

Kathleen Kotwica

Kathleen Kotwica has a PhD in experimental psychology from DePaul University and has had a career as a researcher and knowledge strategist. Her experience includes positions as information architecture consultant at a New England consulting firm, director of online research at CXO Media (IDG), and research associate at Children's Hospital in Boston.

She has authored and edited security industry trade and business articles and has spoken at security-related conferences including CSO Perspectives, SecureWorld Expo, ASIS, and CSCMP. In her current role as EVP and chief knowledge strategist at the Security Executive Council she leads the development and production of Council tools, solutions, and publications. She additionally conducts industry research and analysis to improve security and risk management practices.

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive vice president and chief knowledge strategist, Security Executive Council and Security Leadership Research Institute

