Crises in World Politics
1st Edition
Theory and Reality
Description
Crises in World Politics: Theory & Reality presents the study of international conflict. This book discusses the danger of crises to global and regional stability.
Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the key concepts of the inquiry, conflict, crisis, and war. This text then explores the four phases of an interstate crisis, namely, onset, escalation, de-escalation, and impact. Other chapters consider the unified model of crisis, which is applied to the Gulf Crisis-War of 1990–91. This book discusses as well the most intense military-security crisis in the 20th century, the dynamics of the process, and how the actors coped with their crisis. The final chapter summarizes the primary findings about models and concepts, and about each phase and its corresponding period at the actor level, namely, pre-crisis, crisis, end-crisis, and post-crisis.
This book is a valuable resource for historians, policy makers, and social scientists.
Table of Contents
List of Figures and Tables
Preface
1. Concepts and Models
Crisis, Conflict, War
State of the Art
Crisis Domains/Phases
Model I: International Crisis
Model II: Crisis Behavior
Tasks Ahead
2. Onset
Model of Crisis Onset
Data, Propositions and Summary
Coping with Onset
Onset/Pre-Crisis: Case Study Findings
3. Escalation
Escalation, War, Security Dilemma, Conflict Spiral
Model of Crisis Escalation
Hypotheses and Findings on Escalation
Coping with Escalation
Escalation/Crisis: Case Study Findings
4. Deescalation
War Termination
Model of Crisis Deescalation
Hypotheses and Findings on Deescalation
Coping with Deescalation
Deescalation/End-Crisis: Case Study Findings
5. Impact
Indicators and Index of Intensity
Case Studies of Intensity
Impact: Indicators and Index
Crisis Impact Model
Hypotheses and Findings on Impact
Case Studies of Impact
Impact/Post-Crisis: Case Study Findings
6. Unified Model of Crisis
Onset/Pre-Crisis
Escalation/Crisis
Deescalation/End-Crisis
Impact/Post-Crisis
7. The Gulf Crisis 1990-91
Onset
Escalation
Deescalation
Intensity
Impact
Hypothesis-Testing
The Unified Model and the Gulf Crisis
8· What Have We Learned?
Cumulation of Knowledge
Lessons for the Future
Appendix A Ranking the Variables: Crisis Onset
Appendix B Aggregate Findings on Intensity
Notes
References
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 694
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1993
- Published:
- 1st January 1993
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100555
About the Author
Michael Brecher
Affiliations and Expertise
McGill University, Canada