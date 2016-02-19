Crises in World Politics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080413761, 9781483100555

Crises in World Politics

1st Edition

Theory and Reality

Authors: Michael Brecher
eBook ISBN: 9781483100555
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1993
Page Count: 694
Description

Crises in World Politics: Theory & Reality presents the study of international conflict. This book discusses the danger of crises to global and regional stability.

Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the key concepts of the inquiry, conflict, crisis, and war. This text then explores the four phases of an interstate crisis, namely, onset, escalation, de-escalation, and impact. Other chapters consider the unified model of crisis, which is applied to the Gulf Crisis-War of 1990–91. This book discusses as well the most intense military-security crisis in the 20th century, the dynamics of the process, and how the actors coped with their crisis. The final chapter summarizes the primary findings about models and concepts, and about each phase and its corresponding period at the actor level, namely, pre-crisis, crisis, end-crisis, and post-crisis.

This book is a valuable resource for historians, policy makers, and social scientists.

Table of Contents


List of Figures and Tables

Preface

1. Concepts and Models

Crisis, Conflict, War

State of the Art

Crisis Domains/Phases

Model I: International Crisis

Model II: Crisis Behavior

Tasks Ahead

2. Onset

Model of Crisis Onset

Data, Propositions and Summary

Coping with Onset

Onset/Pre-Crisis: Case Study Findings

3. Escalation

Escalation, War, Security Dilemma, Conflict Spiral

Model of Crisis Escalation

Hypotheses and Findings on Escalation

Coping with Escalation

Escalation/Crisis: Case Study Findings

4. Deescalation

War Termination

Model of Crisis Deescalation

Hypotheses and Findings on Deescalation

Coping with Deescalation

Deescalation/End-Crisis: Case Study Findings

5. Impact

Indicators and Index of Intensity

Case Studies of Intensity

Impact: Indicators and Index

Crisis Impact Model

Hypotheses and Findings on Impact

Case Studies of Impact

Impact/Post-Crisis: Case Study Findings

6. Unified Model of Crisis

Onset/Pre-Crisis

Escalation/Crisis

Deescalation/End-Crisis

Impact/Post-Crisis

7. The Gulf Crisis 1990-91

Onset

Escalation

Deescalation

Intensity

Impact

Hypothesis-Testing

The Unified Model and the Gulf Crisis

8· What Have We Learned?

Cumulation of Knowledge

Lessons for the Future

Appendix A Ranking the Variables: Crisis Onset

Appendix B Aggregate Findings on Intensity

Notes

References

Name Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
694
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483100555

About the Author

Michael Brecher

Affiliations and Expertise

McGill University, Canada

