Criminal Profiling
4th Edition
An Introduction to Behavioral Evidence Analysis
Description
Focused on Behavioral Evidence Analysis (BEA), a method of criminal profiling developed and refined by the author over the past 15 years, the fourth edition of Criminal Profiling maintains the same core foundation that made previous editions best sellers in the professional and academic community worldwide. Written from practicing behavioral analysts and aspiring students alike, this work emphasizes an honest understanding of crime and criminals. Newly updated, mechanisms for the examination and classification of both victim and offender behavior have been improved. In addition to refined approaches towards victimology, crime scene analysis, motivation and case linkage, a chapter on sexual deviance has been added as well.
With prior edition in wide use as a primary text in criminal justice, law, criminology, and behavioral science programs around the world, Criminal Profiling, Fourth Edition remains essential for students and professionals alike.
Key Features
- Outlines the scientific principles and practice standards of BEA-oriented criminal profiling, with an emphasis on applying theory to real cases
- Contributing authors from law enforcement, academic, mental health and forensic science communities provide a balance perspective
- Complete glossary of key terms
Companion Web site includes all appendices from previous volumes and figure collection at http://www.elsevierdirect.com/companions/9780123852434
- Manual Web site provides an instructor’s manual for each chapter, powerpoint slideshows, and case reports from Brent Turvey’s work
Readership
Students in programs such as: forensic science, psychology, sociology, criminal profiling, or investigative strategy in serial crime; and as a supplement to courses involving criminology, arson, stalking, sex crimes or death investigation. Forensic consultants, forensic scientists, law enforcement
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword to the Third Edition
- Preface to the Fourth Edition Criminal Profiling: The Imperatives of Scientific Methodology and a Behavioral Science Education
- Methodology
- Skill identification and development
- Education
- Experience
- Bea
- References
- Preface to the Third Edition The Persistence of Faith-Based Profiling
- Working for god
- A world of magical thinking
- The power of media
- Belief in psychic phenomena
- Profilers and psychics: special powers?
- The problem
- The solution
- References
- Acknowledgments
- About the Authors
- Jansen Ang
- Eoghan Casey, M.A.
- Jeffery Chin
- W. Jerry Chisum, B.S.
- Craig M. Cooley, J.D.
- Jodi Freeman, M.Crim.
- Majeed Khader
- Michael Mcgrath, M.D.
- Eunice Tan
- Angela N. Torres, Ph.D.
- Brent E. Turvey, M.S.
- Section 1: An Introduction to Criminal Profiling
- Chapter 1. A History of Criminal Profiling
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Blood libel
- Witches and the medieval inquisitions
- Witches and puritans (1688–1692): goodwife ann glover and the salem witch trials
- Modern profilers: a multidisciplinary historical perspective
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 2. Criminal Profiling: Science, Logic, and Cognition
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Bias
- Science and the scientific method
- Metacognition
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 3. Alternative Methods of Criminal Profiling
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Idiographic versus nomothetic study
- Nomothetic profiling and nomothetic profilers
- Criminal investigative analysis and criminal profiling: what’s the difference?
- Organized versus disorganized
- Diagnostic evaluations (DE)
- Investigative psychology (IP)
- Geographic profiling
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 4. Forensic Psychology, Forensic Psychiatry, and Criminal Profiling: The Mental Health Professional’s Contribution to Criminal Profiling
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Psychology and psychiatry
- Insanity and competency to stand trial
- Forensic psychologists and psychiatrists as profilers
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 5. An Introduction to Behavioral Evidence Analysis
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- The inference of traits
- Behavioral evidence analysis (BEA) defined
- Forensic analysis (A.K.A. equivocal forensic analysis)
- Forensic victimology
- Crime scene analysis
- Behavioral evidence analysis: goals and purpose
- Behavioral evidence analysis: contexts
- Behavioral evidence analysis thinking strategies
- The principles of behavioral evidence analysis
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 6. An Introduction to Crime Scene Analysis
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Forensic assessment/equivocal forensic analysis
- The threshold assessment
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Section 2: Forensic Victimology
- Chapter 7. Forensic Victimology
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Challenges
- Forensic victimology and the scientific method
- Victim exposure analysis
- Victimology guidelines
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 8. Sexual Deviance
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Everybody lies
- Defining deviant sexual behavior
- Modern sexual development
- Sexual arousal
- Sexual fantasy
- Pornography
- Deviant sexual behavior
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 9. Sexual Asphyxia
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Problem with sexual asphyxia
- Nature of sexual asphyxia
- Demographics
- Findings at the death scene
- Findings at autopsy
- Findings of psychological autopsy
- Female sexual asphyxia
- Differentiating between accidental death from sexual asphyxia and other causes
- Sexual homicide with asphyxia: a lethal hookup
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 10. False Reports
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Historical context
- High-profile cases
- Frequency of cases
- Motivations
- Types of false reports
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Section 3: Crime Scene Analysis
- CHAPTER 11. An Introduction to Crime Reconstruction
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Approaching the reconstruction
- Crime reconstruction and experience
- Reason, methods, and confidence
- Event analysis
- The role of evidence: reconstruction classifications
- Evidence dynamics
- Dynamic influences: pre-discovery
- Dynamic influences: post-discovery
- Questioning the evidence dynamics
- Evidence dynamics: the influence of future technologies
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 12. Crime Scene Characteristics
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Limitations
- Utility
- Location type
- Crime scene type
- Victim location
- Victim selection
- Point of contact
- Method of approach
- Method of attack
- Use of force
- Methods of control
- Weapon and wounds
- Victim response
- Nature and sequence of sexual acts
- Time
- Multiple offenders
- Planning/preparation
- Precautionary acts
- Missing items
- Opportunistic elements
- The body
- Staging
- Verbal behavior/scripting
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 13. Interpreting Motive
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Rationale
- Motive: crime scene state or offender trait?
- Theories of motive
- Motive vs. intent
- The behavioral-motivational typology
- Psychological crime scene tape
- Contributing motivational factors
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 14. Case Linkage: Offender Modus Operandi and Signature
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Evidentiary thresholds
- Modus operandi
- Offender signature
- Signature behavior
- Signature patterns
- Distinguishing MO and signature behavior
- Interpreting behavioral linkage
- Case example: commonwealth of massachusetts v. timothy imbriglio
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 15. Cyberpatterns: Criminal Behavior on the Internet
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Crime and computers
- Cybertrails
- Profiling computer criminals
- Digital behavior of unknown offenders
- Managing offender behavior
- Victimology
- Deductive profiling of computer intruders
- Summary
- Questions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 16. Fire and Explosives: Behavioral Aspects
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Definitions
- Limitations
- Fire and explosives use as force
- Victimology
- Crime scene characteristics
- Applying the behavior-motivational typology
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Section 4: Offender Characteristics
- Chapter 17. Inferring Offender Characteristics
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- The homology debacle
- Purpose
- Criminal profiling and criminal identity
- Deducing offender characteristics
- Problem characteristics
- The written profile
- Criminal profiling and daubert
- Testing and falsifiability
- Peer review and publication
- Error rates
- General acceptance
- Recommendations
- Criminal profiling in court
- The future of criminal profiling in court
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 18. Psychopathy and Sadism: Interpreting Psychopathic and Sadistic Behavior in the Crime Scene
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Psychopathy
- Sadistic behavior
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 19. Sex Crimes
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- The historical view
- Consent
- Types of sex crimes
- Developmental issues
- Female sex offenders
- Sex crimes and communications technology
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 20. Domestic Homicide
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Risk and exposure
- Pregnancy as a risk factor
- The dynamics of abusive relationships
- Intent
- Intimate homicide
- Domestic child homicide
- “Honor killings”
- Domestic elder homicide
- Discussion
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 21. Mass Murder
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Mass murder versus genocide
- Mass murder and the media
- Myths
- Nomothetic profiles of mass murder
- Nomothetic data: numbers and averages
- Types of mass killers
- Mass murder protocols
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 22. Serial Cases: Investigating Pattern Crimes
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Case example: brent j. brents
- Terms and definitions
- Serial homicide
- Serial rape
- Case examples
- Evaluating serial behavior
- Solving cases
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 23. Introduction to Terrorism: Understanding and Interviewing Terrorists
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Nomothetic terrorist profiles: oversimplified, uninformed, and unadaptive
- Interviewing terrorists: suggestions for investigative interviews
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Section 5: Professional Issues
- Chapter 24. Ethics and the Criminal Profiler
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- When profiling harms
- Ethical guidelines for the criminal profiler
- The media and entertainment industry: conflicts of interest
- High station: abusing positions of power
- Ethics in publishing
- Criminal profiling and forensic fraud
- Solutions
- Summary
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 25. Criminal Profiling on Trial: The Admissibility of Criminal Profiling Evidence
- Publisher Summary
- Key terms
- Introduction
- Criminal profiling: from categorizing to individualizing offenders
- Admissibility standards: from general acceptance to gatekeeping judges
- Criminal profiling’s empirical proof, relevance, and predictability
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Questions
- Appendix. Threshold Assessment Homicide of Armida Wiltsey
- Purpose
- Case materials
- Background
- Timeline
- Victimology
- Victim exposure
- Crime reconstruction
- Crime scene characteristics
- Motivation
- Offender characteristics
- Investigative suggestions
- References
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 728
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 10th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123852441
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123852434
About the Editor
Brent Turvey
Brent E. Turvey spent his first years in college on a pre-med track only to change his course of study once his true interests took hold. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Portland State University in Psychology, with an emphasis on Forensic Psychology, and an additional Bachelor of Science degree in History. He went on to receive his Masters of Science in Forensic Science after studying at the University of New Haven, in West Haven, Connecticut.
Since graduating in 1996, Brent has consulted with many agencies, attorneys, and police departments in the United States, Australia, China, Canada, Barbados and Korea on a range of rapes, homicides, and serial/ multiple rape/ death cases, as a forensic scientist and criminal profiler. He has also been court qualified as an expert in the areas of criminal profiling, forensic science, victimology, and crime reconstruction. In August of 2002, he was invited by the Chinese People's Police Security University (CPPSU) in Beijing to lecture before groups of detectives at the Beijing, Wuhan, Hanzou, and Shanghai police bureaus. In 2005, he was invited back to China again, to lecture at the CPPSU, and to the police in Beijing and Xian - after the translation of the 2nd edition of his text into Chinese for the University. In 2007, he was invited to lecture at the 1st Behavioral Sciences Conference at the Home Team (Police) Academy in Singapore, where he also provided training to their Behavioral Science Unit. In 2012 Brent completed his PhD in Criminology from Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia.
He is the author of Criminal Profiling: An Introduction to Behavioral Evidence Analysis, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Editions (1999, 2002, 2008, 2011); co- author of the Rape Investigation Handbook, 1st and 2nd Editions (2004, 2011), Crime Reconstruction 1st and 2nd Editions (2006, 2011), Forensic Victimology (2008) and Forensic Fraud (2013) - all with Elsevier Science. He is currently a full partner, Forensic Scientist, Criminal Profiler, and Instructor with Forensic Solutions, LLC, and an Adjunct Professor of Justice Studies at Oklahoma City University. He can be contacted via email at: bturvey@forensic-science.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Forensic Solutions LLC, Sitka, AK; USA Director, The Institute of Forensic Investigation & Criminal Profiling, Aguascalientes, MX
Awards
2013 Textbook Excellence Awards (Texty), Text and Academic Authors Association
Reviews
Praise for the third edition:
"In the third edition of this very popular textbook, Brent Turvey clearly demonstrates that criminal profiling has established itself as a scientific endeavor rather than an exercise in investigative intuition. This textbook pulls together an impressive amount of substantive knowledge from a variety of disciplines in order to provide the reader with a foundation upon which to develop a mastery of the criminal profiling process. As Turvey demonstrates throughout the text, however, there are various methodological approaches to the practice of criminal profiling. Paramount among these, he argues, is the method known as Behavioral Evidence Analysis, which is described and illustrated in great detail throughout this remarkable book." --Daniel B. Kennedy, PhD, Forensic Criminologist, University of Detroit Mercy
"The third edition of Criminal Profiling is sterling!" --Stan Crowder, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice, Kennesaw State University, GA
Praise for the previous editions:
"This text documents the principles of proper criminal profiling and undertakes to establish definite criteria for professionalization...should be reviewed by anyone intent on becoming a professional criminal profiler." --AMERICAN JOURNAL OF PSYCHIATRY
"...a thorough grounding in what is a relatively new field. This is more than a basic text and...should be required reading for all criminal investigators." --CRIME AND JUSTICE INTERNATIONAL
"...an important contribution to the systematic study of the behavioural evidence linked to the perpetration of serious crimes...Brent Turvey's opus is a major and much needed step toward professionalism [of criminal profiling.]" --THE EXPERT
"Decrying ‘faith-based thinking’ amongst some who call themselves criminal profilers, this work seeks to professionalize criminal profiling by insisting that it rest on a proper background in the behavioral sciences and criminal forensics; hence the secondary label found in the subtitle, "behavioral evidence analysis." The author (together with collaborators) describes the skills, techniques, and methods of this scientifically-oriented criminal profiling in 25 chapters organized into sections on introductory issues, forensic victimology, crime scene analysis, offender characteristics, and professional issues (i.e., ethics and trial testimony)." --Reference and Research Book News