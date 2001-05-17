Criminal Investigation
2nd Edition
Law and Practice
Description
This textbook provides students and law enforcement officers with the fundamentals of the criminal investigation process, from arrival on the scene to trial procedures. Written in a clear and simple style, Criminal Investigation: Law and Practice surpasses traditional texts by presenting a unique combination of legal, technical, and procedural aspects of the criminal investigation. The hands-on approach taken by the author helps to increase the learning experience.
Criminal Investigation: Law and Practice, Second Edition, has been written to provide future law enforcement officers with a basic understanding of the investigative process. It merges two areas that are crucial to the successful completion of an investigation: the law, both criminal and procedural, and criminal investigative techniques. It is writen to provide the student investigator with the information needed to complete and investigation that can result in a successful prosecution.
Key Features
- comprehensive coverage of the criminal investigation, from arrival on the scene to trial procedures
-unique combination of legal, technical, and procedural aspects of criminal investigation
-many updated cases, many personally experienced by the author.
Readership
Undergraduate and community college criminal justice/law enforcement students
Table of Contents
Introduction to Criminal Investigation; The Investigator and the Law; Managing Criminal Investigations and the Intelligence Function; Collection and Preservation of Evidence; Investigative Leads; Interviewing; Interrogation of Suspects; Crimes of Violence: Assaults, Injury, and Death Investigation; Sex Offences; Robbery, Burglary, and Stealing Investigation; Arson and Bomb Investigation; Drug Investigations; Fugitive Investigation, Case Preparation and Presentation of Evidence; Criminal Investigations in the 20th Century.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 17th May 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080503417
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750673525
About the Author
Michael F. Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Southeast Missouri State University