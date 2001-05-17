Criminal Investigation - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750673525, 9780080503417

Criminal Investigation

2nd Edition

Law and Practice

Authors: Michael F. Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780080503417
Paperback ISBN: 9780750673525
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th May 2001
Page Count: 348
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
58.99
50.14
7300.00
6205.00
84.95
72.21
87.27
74.18
64.95
55.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
81.95
69.66
75.95
64.56
62.95
53.51
49.99
42.49
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This textbook provides students and law enforcement officers with the fundamentals of the criminal investigation process, from arrival on the scene to trial procedures. Written in a clear and simple style, Criminal Investigation: Law and Practice surpasses traditional texts by presenting a unique combination of legal, technical, and procedural aspects of the criminal investigation. The hands-on approach taken by the author helps to increase the learning experience.

Criminal Investigation: Law and Practice, Second Edition, has been written to provide future law enforcement officers with a basic understanding of the investigative process. It merges two areas that are crucial to the successful completion of an investigation: the law, both criminal and procedural, and criminal investigative techniques. It is writen to provide the student investigator with the information needed to complete and investigation that can result in a successful prosecution.

Key Features

  • comprehensive coverage of the criminal investigation, from arrival on the scene to trial procedures

-unique combination of legal, technical, and procedural aspects of criminal investigation

-many updated cases, many personally experienced by the author.

Readership

Undergraduate and community college criminal justice/law enforcement students

Table of Contents

Introduction to Criminal Investigation; The Investigator and the Law; Managing Criminal Investigations and the Intelligence Function; Collection and Preservation of Evidence; Investigative Leads; Interviewing; Interrogation of Suspects; Crimes of Violence: Assaults, Injury, and Death Investigation; Sex Offences; Robbery, Burglary, and Stealing Investigation; Arson and Bomb Investigation; Drug Investigations; Fugitive Investigation, Case Preparation and Presentation of Evidence; Criminal Investigations in the 20th Century.

Details

No. of pages:
348
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080503417
Paperback ISBN:
9780750673525

About the Author

Michael F. Brown

Affiliations and Expertise

Southeast Missouri State University

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.