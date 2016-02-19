Crime - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080261041, 9781483294711

Crime

1st Edition

Authors: M. A. Walker
eBook ISBN: 9781483294711
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st July 1981
Page Count: 418
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

(partial) Introduction

The basis of criminal statistics

Offences recorded by the police

Cautions

Proceedings in the courts

Director of Public Prosecutions

Appeals

Known offenders

Some offences in detail: normally prosecuted by the police

Some offences in detail: normally private prosecutions

The police

Probation and after-care

Prisons

Parole

Children and young persons

The administration of the Crown Court

Legal aid

Miscellaneous

Discussion

Quick reference list

Bibliography

Appendices

Subject index

Description

A work of reference to the sources of statistical material, both official and unofficial, on crime. It enables the user to discover what data are available, from where they may be obtained and what limitations there are to their use. A Quick Reference List of detailed information about statistical series is included and readers also have access to a computer held cumulative index for the entire series

Readership

Of interest to research workers in criminology, sociology and law, local authorities, government departments and economists

Details

No. of pages:
418
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483294711

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

M. A. Walker Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Sheffield University, Sheffield, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.