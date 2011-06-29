Crime Reconstruction
2nd Edition
Description
Crime Reconstruction, Second Edition is an updated guide to the interpretation of physical evidence, written for the advanced student of forensic science, the practicing forensic generalist and those with multiple forensic specialists. It is designed to assist reconstructionists with understanding their role in the justice system; the development and refinement of case theory’ and the limits of physical evidence interpretation. Chisum and Turvey begin with chapters on the history and ethics of crime reconstruction and then shift to the more applied subjects of reconstruction methodology and practice standards. The volume concludes with chapters on courtroom conduct and evidence admissibility to prepare forensic reconstructionists for what awaits them when they take the witness stand.
Crime Reconstruction, Second Edition, remains an unparalleled watershed collaborative effort by internationally known, qualified, and respected forensic science practitioner holding generations of case experience among them. Forensic pioneer such as W. Jerry Chisum, John D. DeHaan, John I. Thorton, and Brent E. Turvey contribute chapters on crime scene investigation, arson reconstruction, trace evidence interpretation, advanced bloodstain interpretation, and ethics. Other chapters cover the subjects of shooting incident reconstruction, interpreting digital evidence, staged crime scenes, and examiner bias. Rarely have so many forensic giants collaborated, and never before have the natural limits of physical evidence been made so clear.
Key Features
- Updates to the majority of chapters, to comply with the NAS Report
- New chapters on forensic science, crime scene investigation, wound pattern analysis, sexual assault reconstruction, and report writing
- Updated with key terms, chapter summaries, discussion questions, and a comprehensive glossary; ideal for those teaching forensic science and crime reconstruction subjects at the college level
- Provides clear practice standards and ethical guidelines for the practicing forensic scientist
Readership
Forensic examiners, forensic scientists (fingerprint, ballistics and trace evidence experts), crime lab personnel, and special victim and criminal investigators. Police officers, forensic nurses, and pathologists, and criminal lawyers. Advanced forensic science students
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: THE FORENSIC EXAMINER
1 Forensic Science
W. Jerry Chisum and Brent E. Turvey
2 A History of Crime Reconstruction
W. Jerry Chisum and Brent E. Turvey
3 Crime Reconstruction: Ethos and Ethics
John I. Thornton
4 Observer Effects and Examiner Bias: Psychological Influences on the Forensic Examiner
Craig Cooley and Brent E. Turvey
5 Practice Standards for the Reconstruction of Crime
W. Jerry Chisum and Brent E. Turvey
SECTION 2: THE CRIME SCENE
6 Evidence Dynamics
W. Jerry Chisum and Brent E. Turvey
7 Crime Scene Investigation
W. Jerry Chisum, Brent E. Turvey, and Jodi Freeman
8 Methods of Crime Reconstruction
W. Jerry Chisum and Brent E. Turvey
9 Staged Crime Scenes
Brent E. Turvey and W. Jerry Chisum
SECTION 3: THE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE
10 Trace Evidence in Crime Reconstruction
Meagan B. Gallagher and John I. Thornton
11 Wound Pattern Analysis
Brent E. Turvey
12 Reconstruction Using Bloodstain Evidence
W. Jerry Chisum
13 Shooting Incident Reconstruction, Part I
Bruce R. Moran
14 Shooting Incident Reconstruction, Part II
Bruce R. Moran
15 Fire Scene Reconstruction
John D. DeHaan
16 Sexual Assault: Issues in Evidence Examination and Interpretation
Brent E. Turvey and Charla Jamerson
17 Reconstructing Digital Evidence
Eoghan Casey
SECTION 4: THE COURTROOM
18 Crime Reconstruction: Expert Testimony and the Law
Craig M. Cooley
19 Forensic Examination Reports
W. Jerry Chisum, Brent E. Turvey and Jodi Freeman
20 Reconstruction Court Presentation and Testimony
W. Jerry Chisum and Brent E. Turvey, and Jodi Freeman
Appendix
I: Crime Reconstruction Report - Sharp Force Homicide - Brent E. Turvey
II: Bloodstain Pattern Case Study - W. Jerry Chisum
III: Staged Crime Scene Analysis - Brent E. Turvey
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 29th June 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123864611
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123864604
About the Author
W. Jerry Chisum
William Jerry Chisum has been a criminalist since 1960. He studied under Dr. Paul L. Kirk at U.C. Berkeley, worked in San Bernardino, and set up the Kern County Laboratory in Bakersfield. After joining the California Dept. of Justice, he took a leave of absence (1971-73) to work at Stanford Research Institute. He has been President of the California Association of Criminalists three times, and has also served as President of the American Society of Crime Lab Directors. In October of 1998, he retired from 37 years of public service but continues working as a private consultant. An accomplished teacher and lecturer, he has also been published in many forensic science journals and books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired, past President of California Association of Criminalists and American Society of Crime Lab Directors, Elk Grove, CA, USA
Brent Turvey
Brent E. Turvey spent his first years in college on a pre-med track only to change his course of study once his true interests took hold. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Portland State University in Psychology, with an emphasis on Forensic Psychology, and an additional Bachelor of Science degree in History. He went on to receive his Masters of Science in Forensic Science after studying at the University of New Haven, in West Haven, Connecticut.
Since graduating in 1996, Brent has consulted with many agencies, attorneys, and police departments in the United States, Australia, China, Canada, Barbados and Korea on a range of rapes, homicides, and serial/ multiple rape/ death cases, as a forensic scientist and criminal profiler. He has also been court qualified as an expert in the areas of criminal profiling, forensic science, victimology, and crime reconstruction. In August of 2002, he was invited by the Chinese People's Police Security University (CPPSU) in Beijing to lecture before groups of detectives at the Beijing, Wuhan, Hanzou, and Shanghai police bureaus. In 2005, he was invited back to China again, to lecture at the CPPSU, and to the police in Beijing and Xian - after the translation of the 2nd edition of his text into Chinese for the University. In 2007, he was invited to lecture at the 1st Behavioral Sciences Conference at the Home Team (Police) Academy in Singapore, where he also provided training to their Behavioral Science Unit. In 2012 Brent completed his PhD in Criminology from Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia.
He is the author of Criminal Profiling: An Introduction to Behavioral Evidence Analysis, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Editions (1999, 2002, 2008, 2011); co- author of the Rape Investigation Handbook, 1st and 2nd Editions (2004, 2011), Crime Reconstruction 1st and 2nd Editions (2006, 2011), Forensic Victimology (2008) and Forensic Fraud (2013) - all with Elsevier Science. He is currently a full partner, Forensic Scientist, Criminal Profiler, and Instructor with Forensic Solutions, LLC, and an Adjunct Professor of Justice Studies at Oklahoma City University. He can be contacted via email at: bturvey@forensic-science.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Forensic Solutions LLC, Sitka, AK; USA Director, The Institute of Forensic Investigation & Criminal Profiling, Aguascalientes, MX
Reviews
"In this update of the 2006 edition, forensic scientists/consultants discuss reconstructionist approaches to crimes and courtroom presentation of, and testimony on, the physical evidence. This text for advanced students includes case examples with photographs, guidelines for evidence identification and wound analysis, experiments (e.g., to assess bloodstain patterns), an evidence dynamics protocol, review questions, a glossary, companion website, and web references to a report on sharp force homicide, a bloodstain pattern case study, and staged crime scene analysis. The authors also consider the impact of future technologies on interpreting forensic evidence, and educational reforms in the field." --SciTech Book News (2011)