Crime and Justice in America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080255491, 9781483138374

Crime and Justice in America

1st Edition

Critical Issues for the Future

Editors: John T. O'Brien Marvin Marcus
eBook ISBN: 9781483138374
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 382
Description

Crime and Justice in America: Critical Issues of the Future is a part of the Pergamon Policy Studies and is divided in five parts reflecting five broad problem areas. This collection is from authors chosen based on their exposure to the field of criminal justice and proven expertise in a particular area. The book deals with the forecasting ability of the police for developments over the whole field of public affairs.

The first part is concerned with public law enforcement on local, county, state, and national government levels of the American federal system. A particular problem is discussed on each of these levels. The second problem area concerns the most confusing segment of the justice system – the move from the public to the private sector of criminal justice. The growth of campus, school police, and other private police is suggested to assist the public sector. The third part deals with organized crime, terrorism, and hostage negotiations as being grave threats to society. To fight them requires cooperation, even consolidation, and intelligence sources. Organized crime is discussed in the fourth section, where American penal laws are seemingly a reflection of religious mores. The last section covers personnel matters in the criminal justice system and anticipated developments after achieving professionalism in the police and correctional services.

This book is intended for scholars, practitioners, and students of criminal justice. This text can prove useful to practitioners in the fields of sociology, psychology, and public administration. This book is also recommended for investigators and private citizens interested in the study of criminal justice.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Introduction

Part I - The Public Role

Chapter 1 Policing: Is There a System?

Chapter 2 The Future Shire Reeve - Tribune of the People

Chapter 3 Future Role of the State Police in the Criminal Justice System

Chapter 4 The Future of Local Law Enforcement: The Federal Role

Part II - The Private Role: Special Police

Chapter 5 Private Security and Police Relations

Chapter 6 Campus and School Security

Part III - Organized Crime, Terrorism and Hostage Situations

Chapter 7 Intelligence beyond 1984

Chapter 8 Organized Crime and Justice, beyond 1984

Chapter 9 Political Terrorism

Chapter 10 Police Response to Hostage Situations

Part IV - Law, Courts and Corrections

Chapter 11 Criminal Courts of the Future

Chapter 12 The Field of Correction

Chapter 13 The Female Offender: The 1980s and beyond

Part V - Personnel in the Criminal Justice System: Anticipated Changes

Chapter 14 Problems in Police Leadership

Chapter 15 Lateral Entry

Chapter 16 From Minority Recruitment to Professionalization: New Directions in Criminal Justice

Chapter 17 The Role of Police in Pollution Control

Index

About the Contributors


About the Editor

John T. O'Brien

Marvin Marcus

