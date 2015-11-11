Cretaceous Sea Level Rise
1st Edition
Down Memory Lane and the Road Ahead
Description
Cretaceous Sea Level Rise delves into the question of whether the observed short-term sea-level changes are regional (tectonic) or global (eustatic) and determines their possible relation to climate cycles; to assess the role of feedback mechanisms, i.e. thermal expansion/contraction of seawater, subsidence due to loading by water, changing vegetation of the Earth System and to investigate the relation of sea-level highs and lows to ocean anoxia and oxidation events, represented by black shales and oceanic red beds, and to evaluate the evidence for ephemeral glacial episodes or other climate events.
Though research has been, and is being, conducted in these fields since the introduction of sea level cycles and sequence development concepts in the 1970"s, the available information is scattered. Cretaceous Sea Level Rise presents the current understanding and future directions of the research on Cretaceous sea level cycles in a single source, forming a reference work for beginners, graduates and postgraduates who are interested in this subject.
Key Features
- Authored by an expert in Sea Level Rise, with over 15 years’ experience
- Concludes with a section that looks to the future of sea level change
- The only source to combine the current understanding and future directions of the research on Cretaceous sea level cycles in one place
Readership
Graduate, post graduate and beginners in Geology, Marine Science and Climate
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Chapter I INTRODUCTION
Chapter II TRENDS, TIMINGS, AND MAGNITUDES
Chapter III CAUSES AND MECHANISMS
3.1. Endogenic processes and causes
3.2. Eustasy and related causes
3.2.1. Eustasy under greenhouse conditions?
3.2.2. Limno-eustasy
3.2.3. Eustasy due to thermal expansion-contraction of sea water
Chapter IV TOOLS, METHODS AND TECHNIQUES
4.1. Sedimentary proxies
4.2. Physical proxies
4.3. Biological proxies
4.4. Geochemical proxies
4.5. Integrated analyses for documenting sea level fluctuations
Chapter V WHERE IT STANDS NOW AND WHERE IS IT HEADED
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 68
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 11th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128093238
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128054147
About the Author
Mu Ramkumar
Dr. Mu. Ramkumar obtained his B.Sc. and Ph.D. from National College, Bharathidasan University, masters in geology from Annamalai University. His research interests range from Recent–Paleozoic depositional systems and integrated sequence–chemostratigraphy, and basin evolution. He has published about 100 articles author of 5 books (Cretaceous Sea Level Cycles, Marine Paleobiodiversity, Habitat Heterogeneity, Chemostratigraphy, River Basin etc.) and editor of 6 books published/in press by Elsevier, Springer, Wiley etc. He is a member of National Working Group on IGCP−609 Cretaceous Sea Level Cycles. He worked as research team leader and member in national international labs in India, Germany, Malaysia, France. He was the recipient of the prestigious Alexander Von Humboldt Fellowship, Visiting Scientist (thrice), Germany, Visiting Professor (France), Young Scientist (twice), Government of India, and was included in the Marquee's Who's Who directory (USA) for 5 consecutive years. He was nominated for the prestigious Merh Award (Geological Society of India) for his work on Geomorphology. He serves as a member in review and editorial panels of about two dozen international geological journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Geology, Periyar University, India