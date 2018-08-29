Creativity and Humor
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Humor Production and Creativity: Overview and Recommendations
Willibald Ruch and Sonja Heintz
2. Playfulness and Creativity: A Selective Review
Rene T. Proyer, Nancy Tandler and Kay Brauer
3. Developing Creativity and Humor: The Role of the Playful Mind
Doris Bergen and Mostafa Modir Rousta
4. Why Humor Enhances Creativity fromn Theoretical Explanations to an Empirical Humor Training Program: Effective "Ha-Ha" Helps People to "A-Ha"
Ching-Hui Chen, Hsueh-Chih Chen and Anne M. Roberts
5. Thinking Fast and Slow and Creatively in the Experience of Humor
Larry Ventis
6. Body Joking: The Aesthetics and Creativity of Organizational Humor
Barbara Plester, Brigid Carroll and Heesun Kim
7. The Role of Humor in Teaching for Creativity
Ronald A. Beghetto
8. Applied Humor in Creative Product Design
Gillian Hatcher, William Ion, Ross Maclachlan, Andrew Wodehouse, Barbara Simpson and Mario Marlow
9. Creativity and Humor Across Cultures: Where Aha Meets Haha
Jackson G. Lu, Ashley E. Martin, anastasia Usova and Adam D. Galinsky
10. Evolutionary Explanations for Humor and Creativity
Aaron Kozbelt
11. A Comedy Professor, Design Thinker, and Theatre Producer Walk Into a Bar
Anne Libera, Neil Stevenson and Kelly Leonard
Description
Creativity and Humor provides an overview of the intersection of how humor influences creativity and how creativity can affect humor. The book's chapters speak to the wide reach of creativity and humor with different topics, such as play, culture, work, education, therapy, and social justice covered. As creativity and humor are individual traits and abilities that have each been studied in psychology, this book presents the latest information.
Key Features
- Explains how, and why, humor enhances creativity
- Explores the thought processes behind producing humor and creativity
- Examines how childhood play is the basis for both creativity and humor
- Discusses cross-cultural differences in humor and creativity
- Reviews creativity and humor in politics, teaching and relationships
Readership
Researchers in social psychology and personality, general psychology, cognitive psychology, and organizational industrial psychology
About the Series Volume Editors
Sarah Luria Series Volume Editor
Sarah R. Luria, MEd, is a PhD candidate in Educational Psychology at the Neag School of Education at the University of Connecticut. She taught secondary mathematics, science, and human rights in North Carolina from 2006 until she began her studies in Creativity in 2014. Her research interests include creativity and social justice, equity in educational programming, and human rights education. Her achievements include the Academic Excellence Award from Duke University's Program in Education, The University of Connecticut's Outstanding Scholars' Program Fellowship, and the Joseph Renzulli and Sally Reis Renzulli Fund for Graduate Studies in Gifted Education Scholarship.
John Baer Series Volume Editor
Dr. John Baer is a Professor of Educational Psychology at Rider University. He earned his B.A. from Yale University (double major, psychology and Japanese Studies, magna cum laude) and his Ph.D. in cognitive and developmental psychology from Rutgers University.
His research on the development of creativity and his teaching have both won national awards, including the American Psychological Association's Berlyne Prize and the National Conference on College Teaching and Learning’s Award for Innovative Excellence. He currently serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of Creative Behavior; Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts; and the International Journal of Creativity and Problem Solving.
His books include Being Creative Inside and Outside the Classroom; Creativity and Divergent Thinking: A Task-Specific Approach; Creative Teachers, Creative Students; Creativity Across Domains: Faces of the Muse; Reason and Creativity in Development; Are We Free? Psychology and Free Will; Essentials of Creativity Assessment; Creatively Gifted Students Are Not Like Other Gifted Students; and Teaching for Creativity in the Common Core Classroom. He has published more than one hundred journal articles, research papers and chapters for edited books.
Dr. Baer has taught at all levels from elementary through graduate school. He has been a teacher and program director in gifted education and served as a Regional Director in the Odyssey of the Mind creative problem solving program. Dr. Baer is a Fellow of the American Psychological Association, and he has received research grants from the National Science Foundation, the Educational Testing Service, the National Center for Educational Statistics, the Carnegie Foundation, and Yale, Rutgers, and Rider Universities.
James Kaufman Series Volume Editor
James C. Kaufman, PhD, is a Professor of Educational Psychology at the Neag School of Education at the University of Connecticut. He is the author/editor of more than 30 books and 250 papers. Dr. Kaufman co-founded two APA journals (Psychology of Popular Media Culture and Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts) and is a Past President of APA’s Division 10. He was won numerous awards, including the Torrance Award from the National Association for Gifted Children, the Berlyne and Farnsworth Awards from APA, and Mensa’s research award.
