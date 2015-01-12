Crash Course Renal and Urinary System Updated Print + eBook edition
4th Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Basic medical science of the renal and urinary systems:
Basic Principles
Organization of the Kidneys
Renal Function
The Kidneys in Disease
The Lower Urinary Tract
Part II: Clinical assessment:
Common Presentations of Renal Disease
History and Examination
Investigation and Imaging
Part III: Self-assessment
Crash Course – your effective every day study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have all the core information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success.
A winning formula now for over 15 years, each series volume has been fine tuned and fully updated, with an improved layout tailored to make your life easier. Especially written by senior medical students or recent graduates – those who have just been in the exam situation – with all information thoroughly checked and quality assured by expert faculty advisers, the result are books which exactly meet your needs and you know you can trust.
Each provides an integrated approach to the subject by linking together topics such as anatomy, development, histology, physiology and pharmacology. Diseases and complaints, clerking, clinical assessment and examination, common skills and further investigations are also covered.
Commencing with clear 'Learning Objectives', every chapter guides you succinctly through the topic, giving full coverage of the curriculum whilst avoiding unnecessary and often confusing detail. A fully revised self- assessment section matching the latest exam formats is also included.
- More than 125 illustrations present clinical, diagnostic and practical information in an easy-to-follow manner
- Friendly and accessible approach to the subject makes learning especially easy
- Written by students for students - authors who understand exam pressures
- Contains ‘Hints and Tips’ boxes, and other useful aide-mémoires
- Succinct coverage of the subject enables ‘sharp focus’ and efficient use of time during exam preparation
- Contains a fully updated self-assessment section - ideal for honing exam skills and self-testing
