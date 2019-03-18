Crash Course Obstetrics and Gynaecology
4th Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Basic anatomy and examination
Chapter 2. Taking a history
Chapter 3. Common investigations
Chapter 4. Abnormal uterine bleeding
Chapter 5. Fibroids
Chapter 6. Endometriosis
Chapter 7. Pelvic pain and dyspareunia
Chapter 8. Vaginal discharge and Sexually Transmitted Infections
Chapter 9. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
Chapter 10. Contraception and termination of pregnancy
Chapter 11. Benign gynaecological tumours
Chapter 12. Gynaecological malignancies
Chapter 13. Benign vulval disease
Chapter 14. Urogynaecology
Chapter 15. Gynaecological endocrinology
Chapter 16. Subfertility
Chapter 17. Menopause
Chapter 18. Early pregnancy complications
Chapter 19. Antenatal booking
Chapter 20. Antepartum haemorrhage
Chapter 21. Hypertension in pregnancy
Chapter 22. Medical disorders in pregnancy
Chapter 23. Common presentations in pregnancy
Chapter 24. Multiple pregnancy
Chapter 25. Preterm labour
Chapter 26. Labour
Chapter 27. Fetal monitoring in labour
Chapter 28. Operative interventions in labour
Chapter 29. Complications in labour
Chapter 30. Stillbirth
Chapter 31. Postnatal complications
Chapter 32. Maternal collapse
Description
Crash Course – your effective every-day study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have the essential information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success.
A winning formula now for over 20 years, each series volume has been fine-tuned and fully updated – with an improved full-colour layout tailored to make your life easier. Especially written by senior students or junior doctors – those who understand what is essential for exam success – with all information thoroughly checked and quality assured by expert Faculty Advisers, the result are books which exactly meet your needs and you know you can trust.
Each chapter guides you succinctly through the full range of curriculum topics, integrating clinical considerations with the relevant basic science and avoiding unnecessary or confusing detail. A range of text boxes help you get to the hints, tips and key points you need fast! A fully revised self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats is included to check your understanding and aid exam preparation. The accompanying enhanced, downloadable eBook completes this invaluable learning package.
Series volumes have been honed to meet the requirements of today’s medical students, although the range of other health students and professionals who need rapid access to the essentials of obstetrics and gynaecology will also love the unique approach of Crash Course. Whether you need to get out of a fix or aim for a distinction Crash Course is for you!
- Provides the exam syllabus in one place - saves valuable revision time
- Written by senior students and recent graduates - those closest to what is essential for exam success
- Quality assured by leading Faculty Advisors - ensures complete accuracy of information
- Features the ever popular 'Hints and Tips' boxes and other useful aide-mémoires - distilled wisdom from those in the know
- Updated self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats – confirm your understanding and improve exam technique fast
About the Authors
Sophie Kay Author
Charlotte Sandhu Author
About the Series Editors
Shreelata Datta Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London; Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, King's College Hospital, London, UK
Philip Xiu Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
GP Registrar, Yorkshire Deanery, Leeds, UK.