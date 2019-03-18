Crash Course Obstetrics and Gynaecology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702073472, 9780702081217

Crash Course Obstetrics and Gynaecology

4th Edition

Authors: Sophie Kay Charlotte Sandhu
Series Editors: Shreelata Datta Philip Xiu
eBook ISBN: 9780702081217
eBook ISBN: 9780702073489
eBook ISBN: 9780702073496
Paperback ISBN: 9780702073472
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th March 2019
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Basic anatomy and examination

Chapter 2. Taking a history

Chapter 3. Common investigations

Chapter 4. Abnormal uterine bleeding

Chapter 5. Fibroids

Chapter 6. Endometriosis

Chapter 7. Pelvic pain and dyspareunia

Chapter 8. Vaginal discharge and Sexually Transmitted Infections

Chapter 9. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

Chapter 10. Contraception and termination of pregnancy

Chapter 11. Benign gynaecological tumours

Chapter 12. Gynaecological malignancies

Chapter 13. Benign vulval disease

Chapter 14. Urogynaecology

Chapter 15. Gynaecological endocrinology

Chapter 16. Subfertility

Chapter 17. Menopause

Chapter 18. Early pregnancy complications

Chapter 19. Antenatal booking

Chapter 20. Antepartum haemorrhage

Chapter 21. Hypertension in pregnancy

Chapter 22. Medical disorders in pregnancy

Chapter 23. Common presentations in pregnancy

Chapter 24. Multiple pregnancy

Chapter 25. Preterm labour

Chapter 26. Labour

Chapter 27. Fetal monitoring in labour

Chapter 28. Operative interventions in labour

Chapter 29. Complications in labour

Chapter 30. Stillbirth

Chapter 31. Postnatal complications

Chapter 32. Maternal collapse

Description

Crash Course – your effective every-day study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have the essential information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success.

A winning formula now for over 20 years, each series volume has been fine-tuned and fully updated – with an improved full-colour layout tailored to make your life easier. Especially written by senior students or junior doctors – those who understand what is essential for exam success – with all information thoroughly checked and quality assured by expert Faculty Advisers, the result are books which exactly meet your needs and you know you can trust.

Each chapter guides you succinctly through the full range of curriculum topics, integrating clinical considerations with the relevant basic science and avoiding unnecessary or confusing detail. A range of text boxes help you get to the hints, tips and key points you need fast! A fully revised self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats is included to check your understanding and aid exam preparation. The accompanying enhanced, downloadable eBook completes this invaluable learning package.

Series volumes have been honed to meet the requirements of today’s medical students, although the range of other health students and professionals who need rapid access to the essentials of obstetrics and gynaecology will also love the unique approach of Crash Course. Whether you need to get out of a fix or aim for a distinction Crash Course is for you!　

  • Provides the exam syllabus in one place - saves valuable revision time

  • Written by senior students and recent graduates - those closest to what is essential for exam success

  • Quality assured by leading Faculty Advisors - ensures complete accuracy of information

  • Features the ever popular 'Hints and Tips' boxes and other useful aide-mémoires - distilled wisdom from those in the know

  • Updated self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats – confirm your understanding and improve exam technique fast

Details

About the Authors

Sophie Kay Author

Charlotte Sandhu Author

About the Series Editors

Shreelata Datta Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London; Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, King's College Hospital, London, UK

Philip Xiu Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

GP Registrar, Yorkshire Deanery, Leeds, UK.

