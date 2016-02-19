Crash Course Neurologi
1st Edition
Description
Bagian I: Anamnesis, Pemeriksaan Fisik dan Pemeriksaan Penunjang Neurologi
1. Anamnesis
2. Pemeriksaan fisik neurologi
3. Pemeriksaan penunjang
Bagian II: Pendekatan Diagnostik Berbasis Masalah
4. Fungsi luhur
5. Penurunan kesadaran
6. Nyeri kepala
7. Peningkatan tekanan intrakranial
8. Nyeri
9. Gangguan penghidu dan pengecapan
10. Gangguan fungsi visual
11. Gangguan pada pupil dan pergerakan bola mata
12. Hilangnya sensori dan kelemahan pada wajah
13. Tuli, tinitus, rasa bergoyang dan vertigo
14. Disartria, disfonia dan disfagia
15. Disfungsi serebelum
16. Movement disorders
17. Kelemahan anggota gerak
18. Gangguan sensibilitas pada ekstremitas
19. Gangguan cara berjalan (gait)
Bagian III: Penyakit Dan Kelainan Neurologi Serta Pengelolaannya
20. Demensia
21. Epilepsi
22. Nyeri kepala dan nyeri kraniofasial
23. Penyakit Parkinson dan kelainan ekstrapiramidal lain
24. Lesi nervus kranialis
25. Penyakit pada medula spinalis (mielopati)
26. Penyakit neuron motorik
27. Radikulopati dan pleksopati
28. Kelainan saraf tepi
29. Gangguan pada paut saraf-otot (neuromuscular junction)
30. Gangguan otot skeletal
31. Kelainan vaskular pada sistem saraf
32. Neuroonkologi
33. Infeksi sistem saraf
34. Multipel sklerosis
35. Penyakit sistemin dan sistem saraf
36. Dampak defi siensi vitamin dan toksin terhadap sistem saraf
37. Kondisi herediter yang memengaruhi sistem saraf
38. Cedera kepala
39. Kegawatdaruratan neurologi
Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE)
Glosarium
Key Features
• Succinct coverage of the subject enables 'sharp focus' and efficient use of time during exam preparation
• Lots of easy-to-follow illustrations
• "Hints and tips" boxes provide interesting additional information
Table of Contents
1. Taking a history
2. The neurological examination
3. Further investigations
4. Disorders of higher cerebral function
5. Disturbances of consciousness
6. Headache
7. Raised intracranial pressure
8. Pain
9. Disorders of smell and taste
10. Visual impairment
11. Disorders of the pupils and eye movements
12. Facial sensory loss and weakness
13. Deafness, tinnitus, dizziness and vertigo
14. Dysarthria, dysphonia and dysphagia
15. Cerebellar dysfunction
16. Movement disorders
17. Limb weakness
18. Limb sensory symptoms
19. Disorders of gait
20. Dementia
21. Epilepsy
22. Headache and cranial facial pain
23. Parkinson's disease, other extrapyramidal disorders, and myoclonus
24. Cranial nerve lesions
25. Diseases affecting the spinal cord (myelopathy)
26. Motor neuron disease
27. Radiculopathy and plexopathy
28. Disorders of the peripheral nerves
29. Disorders of the neuromuscular junction
30. Disorders of skeletal muscle
31. Vascular diseases of the nervous system
32. Intracranial tumours
33. Infections of the nervous system
34. Multiple sclerosis
35. Systemic disease and the nervous system
36. The effects of vitamin deficiencies and toxins on the nervous system
37. Hereditary conditions affecting the nervous system
38. Trauma
39. Management algorithm in emergency setting
Objective structured clinical examination
(OSCE) stations
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 582
- Language:
- Indonesian
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9789814570923
- eBook ISBN:
- 9789814666114
About the Author
Mahinda Yogarajah
Affiliations and Expertise
St. George's University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, St. George's University, London, UK
About the Series Editor
Daniel Horton-Szar
Affiliations and Expertise
Northgate Medical Practice, Canterbury, Kent, UK
About the Editors
Diatri Lastri
Fitri Octaviana
