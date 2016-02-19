Crash Course Neurologi

1. Taking a history

2. The neurological examination

3. Further investigations

4. Disorders of higher cerebral function

5. Disturbances of consciousness

6. Headache

7. Raised intracranial pressure

8. Pain

9. Disorders of smell and taste

10. Visual impairment

11. Disorders of the pupils and eye movements

12. Facial sensory loss and weakness

13. Deafness, tinnitus, dizziness and vertigo

14. Dysarthria, dysphonia and dysphagia

15. Cerebellar dysfunction

16. Movement disorders

17. Limb weakness

18. Limb sensory symptoms

19. Disorders of gait

20. Dementia

21. Epilepsy

22. Headache and cranial facial pain

23. Parkinson's disease, other extrapyramidal disorders, and myoclonus

24. Cranial nerve lesions

25. Diseases affecting the spinal cord (myelopathy)

26. Motor neuron disease

27. Radiculopathy and plexopathy

28. Disorders of the peripheral nerves

29. Disorders of the neuromuscular junction

30. Disorders of skeletal muscle

31. Vascular diseases of the nervous system

32. Intracranial tumours

33. Infections of the nervous system

34. Multiple sclerosis

35. Systemic disease and the nervous system

36. The effects of vitamin deficiencies and toxins on the nervous system

37. Hereditary conditions affecting the nervous system

38. Trauma

39. Management algorithm in emergency setting

Objective structured clinical examination

(OSCE) stations

Glossary

Index