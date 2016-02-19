Crash Course Neurologi - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9789814570923, 9789814666114

Crash Course Neurologi

1st Edition

Author: Mahinda Yogarajah
Series Editor: Daniel Horton-Szar
Editors: Diatri Lastri Fitri Octaviana
Paperback ISBN: 9789814570923
eBook ISBN: 9789814666114
Imprint: Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Page Count: 582
Description

Bagian I: Anamnesis, Pemeriksaan Fisik dan Pemeriksaan Penunjang Neurologi
1. Anamnesis
2. Pemeriksaan fisik neurologi
3. Pemeriksaan penunjang
Bagian II: Pendekatan Diagnostik Berbasis Masalah
4. Fungsi luhur
5. Penurunan kesadaran
6. Nyeri kepala
7. Peningkatan tekanan intrakranial
8. Nyeri
9. Gangguan penghidu dan pengecapan
10. Gangguan fungsi visual
11. Gangguan pada pupil dan pergerakan bola mata
12. Hilangnya sensori dan kelemahan pada wajah
13. Tuli, tinitus, rasa bergoyang dan vertigo
14. Disartria, disfonia dan disfagia
15. Disfungsi serebelum
16. Movement disorders
17. Kelemahan anggota gerak
18. Gangguan sensibilitas pada ekstremitas
19. Gangguan cara berjalan (gait)
Bagian III: Penyakit Dan Kelainan Neurologi Serta Pengelolaannya
20. Demensia
21. Epilepsi
22. Nyeri kepala dan nyeri kraniofasial
23. Penyakit Parkinson dan kelainan ekstrapiramidal lain
24. Lesi nervus kranialis
25. Penyakit pada medula spinalis (mielopati)
26. Penyakit neuron motorik
27. Radikulopati dan pleksopati
28. Kelainan saraf tepi
29. Gangguan pada paut saraf-otot (neuromuscular junction)
30. Gangguan otot skeletal
31. Kelainan vaskular pada sistem saraf
32. Neuroonkologi
33. Infeksi sistem saraf
34. Multipel sklerosis
35. Penyakit sistemin dan sistem saraf
36. Dampak defi siensi vitamin dan toksin terhadap sistem saraf
37. Kondisi herediter yang memengaruhi sistem saraf
38. Cedera kepala
39. Kegawatdaruratan neurologi
Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE)
Glosarium

Key Features

• Succinct coverage of the subject enables 'sharp focus' and efficient use of time during exam preparation

• Lots of easy-to-follow illustrations

"Hints and tips" boxes provide interesting additional information

Table of Contents

1. Taking a history

2. The neurological examination

3. Further investigations

4. Disorders of higher cerebral function

5. Disturbances of consciousness

6. Headache

7. Raised intracranial pressure

8. Pain

9. Disorders of smell and taste

10. Visual impairment

11. Disorders of the pupils and eye movements

12. Facial sensory loss and weakness

13. Deafness, tinnitus, dizziness and vertigo

14. Dysarthria, dysphonia and dysphagia

15. Cerebellar dysfunction

16. Movement disorders

17. Limb weakness

18. Limb sensory symptoms

19. Disorders of gait

20. Dementia

21. Epilepsy

22. Headache and cranial facial pain

23. Parkinson's disease, other extrapyramidal disorders, and myoclonus

24. Cranial nerve lesions

25. Diseases affecting the spinal cord (myelopathy)

26. Motor neuron disease

27. Radiculopathy and plexopathy

28. Disorders of the peripheral nerves

29. Disorders of the neuromuscular junction

30. Disorders of skeletal muscle

31. Vascular diseases of the nervous system

32. Intracranial tumours

33. Infections of the nervous system

34. Multiple sclerosis

35. Systemic disease and the nervous system

36. The effects of vitamin deficiencies and toxins on the nervous system

37. Hereditary conditions affecting the nervous system

38. Trauma

39. Management algorithm in emergency setting

Objective structured clinical examination

(OSCE) stations

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
582
Language:
Indonesian
Copyright:
© Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2017
Imprint:
Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Paperback ISBN:
9789814570923
eBook ISBN:
9789814666114

About the Author

Mahinda Yogarajah

Affiliations and Expertise

St. George's University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, St. George's University, London, UK

About the Series Editor

Daniel Horton-Szar

Affiliations and Expertise

Northgate Medical Practice, Canterbury, Kent, UK

About the Editors

Diatri Lastri

Fitri Octaviana

