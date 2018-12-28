Crash Course 1000 SBAs and EMQs for Medical Finals
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: Medicine
Chapter 1. Cardiology
Chapter 2. Gastroenterology
Chapter 3. Respiratory
Chapter 4. Renal
Chapter 5. Neurology
Chapter 6. Rheumatology
Chapter 7. Endocrine and Diabetes
Chapter 8. Haematology
Section 2: Surgery
Chapter 9. Trauma and surgical emergencies
Chapter 10. Perioperative care
Chapter 11. Gastrointestinal surgery
Chapter 12. Cardiothoracics and Vascular surgery
Chapter 13. Orthopaedics
Chapter 14. Ear, Nose and Throat
Chapter 15. Urology
Chapter 16. Breast surgery
Description
Crash Course – your effective every-day study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have the essential information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success.
This volume includes well over 1000 SBAs and EMQs for Medical Finals, which have been divided into 16 commonly tested areas of medicine, surgery and sub-specialities, allowing for thorough and efficient revision by specialty. Questions have been completely rewritten and updated to reflect current clinical guidelines.
Every question includes a clear answer as well as an extended explanation for each answer option, to enable you to quickly understand your strengths and weaknesses and to learn effectively from any mistakes. All information has been thoroughly checked and quality assured by expert Faculty Advisers, so you can be confident it is fully accurate and that questions most closely match current exam formats and topic coverage. This (print) volume also comes with BONUS access to the complete, enhanced eBook – this allows you to read as a ‘regular’, downloadable eBook, as well as to test yourself via the interactive-quiz function. Whether you need to get out of a fix or aim for a distinction Crash Course is for you!
- Provides whole exam coverage in one place - saves valuable revision time
- Quality assured by leading Faculty Advisors - ensures complete accuracy of information
- Completely updated questions matching the latest exam formats – confirm your understanding and improve exam technique fast
- Detailed answer explanations, including rationales why incorrect answers are wrong
- Updated to the latest clinical guidelines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 229
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073526
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073533
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702081194
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702073847
About the Authors
Philip Xiu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
GP Registrar, Yorkshire Deanery, Leeds, UK.
About the Series Editors
Philip Xiu Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
GP Registrar, Yorkshire Deanery, Leeds, UK.
Shreelata Datta Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London; Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, King's College Hospital, London, UK