Crash Course 1000 SBAs and EMQs for Medical Finals - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702073847, 9780702073526

Crash Course 1000 SBAs and EMQs for Medical Finals

2nd Edition

Authors: Philip Xiu
Series Editors: Philip Xiu Shreelata Datta
eBook ISBN: 9780702073526
eBook ISBN: 9780702073533
eBook ISBN: 9780702081194
Paperback ISBN: 9780702073847
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2018
Page Count: 229
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Medicine

Chapter 1. Cardiology

Chapter 2. Gastroenterology

Chapter 3. Respiratory

Chapter 4. Renal

Chapter 5. Neurology

Chapter 6. Rheumatology

Chapter 7. Endocrine and Diabetes

Chapter 8. Haematology

　　

Section 2: Surgery

Chapter 9. Trauma and surgical emergencies

Chapter 10. Perioperative care

Chapter 11. Gastrointestinal surgery

Chapter 12. Cardiothoracics and Vascular surgery

Chapter 13. Orthopaedics

Chapter 14. Ear, Nose and Throat

Chapter 15. Urology

Chapter 16. Breast surgery

Description

Crash Course – your effective every-day study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have the essential information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success. 　

This volume includes well over 1000 SBAs and EMQs for Medical Finals, which have been divided into 16 commonly tested areas of medicine, surgery and sub-specialities, allowing for thorough and efficient revision by specialty. Questions have been completely rewritten and updated to reflect current clinical guidelines.　

Every question includes a clear answer as well as an extended explanation for each answer option, to enable you to quickly understand your strengths and weaknesses and to learn effectively from any mistakes. All information has been thoroughly checked and quality assured by expert Faculty Advisers, so you can be confident it is fully accurate and that questions most closely match current exam formats and topic coverage. This (print) volume also comes with BONUS access to the complete, enhanced eBook – this allows you to read as a ‘regular’, downloadable eBook, as well as to test yourself via the interactive-quiz function. Whether you need to get out of a fix or aim for a distinction Crash Course is for you!

  • Provides whole exam coverage in one place - saves valuable revision time

  • Quality assured by leading Faculty Advisors - ensures complete accuracy of information

  • Completely updated questions matching the latest exam formats – confirm your understanding and improve exam technique fast

  • Detailed answer explanations, including rationales why incorrect answers are wrong

  • Updated to the latest clinical guidelines

Details

No. of pages:
229
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702073526
eBook ISBN:
9780702073533
eBook ISBN:
9780702081194
Paperback ISBN:
9780702073847

About the Authors

Philip Xiu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

GP Registrar, Yorkshire Deanery, Leeds, UK.

About the Series Editors

Philip Xiu Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

GP Registrar, Yorkshire Deanery, Leeds, UK.

Shreelata Datta Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London; Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, King's College Hospital, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.