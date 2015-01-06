Craniopharyngiomas
1st Edition
Comprehensive Diagnosis, Treatment and Outcome
Description
Craniopharyngiomas: A Comprehensive Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment and Outcome is a comprehensive guide to the science, diagnosis and treatment of craniopharyngiomas, rare brain tumors that grow near the pituitary gland. Even though these tumors are generally benign, due to the location, prognosis was often bleak. This reference provides a resource for specialists requiring a comprehensive overview of this rare form of tumor, outlining new diagnostic, imaging and surgical techniques, including endoscopic endonasal cranial base surgery, which enable successful neurosurgical intervention. With a better prognosis, patients require multidisciplinary management from neurology, otolaryngology, radiation oncology, endocrinology, and neuropathology.
Key Features
- The only comprehensive guide to the science, diagnosis and treatment of craniopharyngiomas
- Includes multidisciplinary management from neurology, otolaryngology, radiation oncology, endocrinology, and neuropathology
- Detailed coverage of the impacts of new diagnostic, imaging and neurosurgical techniques including endoscopic endonasal cranial base surgery
Readership
Practitioners and clinical researchers in the fields of neuroscience, neurology, neurooncology, neurosurgery, otolaryngology, radiation oncology, and neuropathology.
Table of Contents
- Dedications
- List of Contributors
- Foreword
- Preface
- Section I. Introduction
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Introduction
- Epidemiology
- Pathophysiology
- History
- Presentation and the Modern Disease Course
- Conclusion
- Chapter 2. Craniopharyngiomas: Anatomical Considerations
- Introduction
- Anatomy of the Cranial Base
- Vascular Relationships
- Cisternal, Neural, and Ventricular Anatomy
- Anatomy of Surgical Approaches for Craniopharyngiomas
- Chapter 3. Imaging of Craniopharyngiomas and Radiologic Differential Diagnosis
- Introduction
- Imaging – General Concepts
- Location, Location, Location
- Adamantinomatous Craniopharyngioma
- Papillary Craniopharyngioma
- Unusual Locations of Craniopharyngioma
- Rathke Cleft Cyst
- Radiologic Differential Diagnosis
- Vascular Pedicle Nasoseptal Flap
- Conclusion
- Chapter 4. Craniopharyngioma: Embryology, Pathology, and Molecular Aspects
- Definition and Embryogenesis
- Pathology
- Molecular Genetics
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Section II. Medical Evaluation
- Chapter 5. Craniopharyngioma: Neuroendocrine Evaluation and Management
- Introduction
- Prevalence of Neuroendocrine Dysfunction
- Clinical Features and Findings
- Diagnosis
- Management
- Summary – Future Directions
- Chapter 6. Neuro-Ophthalmic Manifestations of Craniopharyngiomas
- Introduction and Historical Background
- Pathophysiology of The Visual Symptoms
- Summary
- Chapter 5. Craniopharyngioma: Neuroendocrine Evaluation and Management
- Section III. Surgical Approaches
- Chapter 7. Surgical Approaches: Introduction and Outcomes
- Introduction
- Outcomes
- Chapter 8. Endoscopic Resection of Craniopharyngiomas
- Introduction
- Endoscopic Operative Technique
- Outcomes
- Conclusion
- Chapter 9. The Microscopic Transsphenoidal Approach for Craniopharyngiomas
- Introduction
- Rationale for Choice of Surgical Approach
- Transsphenoidal Approach
- Surgical Technique
- Post-Operative Considerations and Outcomes
- Prospects
- Chapter 10. Pterional Approach for the Resection of Craniopharyngioma
- Introduction
- Pterional Craniotomy
- Pturbo Pterional
- Illustrative Case
- Experience
- Chapter 11. The Frontolateral Approach to Adult Craniopharyngiomas
- Surgical Anatomy
- Pre-operative Studies
- Goals of Surgery
- Choice of Operative Approach
- Frontolateral Approach
- Closure
- Complications
- Our series
- Conclusions
- Chapter 12. Supraorbital Eyebrow Approach for Craniopharyngiomas
- Introduction
- Clinical History
- Physical Examination
- Indications and Contraindications
- Preoperative Planning
- Surgical Technique
- Post-Operative Management
- Complications
- Results
- Surgical pearls
- Pitfalls
- Chapter 13. Surgical Approaches: Transcortical-Transventricular Removal of Craniopharyngioma
- Introduction
- History
- Surgical Approaches
- Operative Technique
- Transcallosal-Transventricular Approach
- Complications
- Summary
- Chapter 14. Petrosal Approach for Retrochiasmatic Craniopharyngiomas
- Introduction
- Neuroimaging Evaluation
- Surgical Approaches
- Patient Selection
- Surgical Technique
- Complication Management
- Chapter 15. Endoscopic Transventricular Approach to Craniopharyngiomas
- Introduction
- Indications
- Surgical Technique
- Complications
- Conclusion
- Chapter 16. Surgical Approaches: Ommaya Reservoir for Cystic Craniopharyngiomas
- Introduction
- Historical Overview and Role of Cyst Drainage
- Our Series
- Case Illustrations
- Conclusion
- Chapter 17. Endonasal Resection of Craniopharyngiomas: Post-operative Management
- Background
- General Measures
- Infection Prophylaxis
- Post-Operative Imaging
- Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak Prevention and Management
- Adjuvant Therapies
- Endocrine Management
- Conclusions
- Chapter 18. Surgical Approaches: Complications of Surgical Management
- Introduction
- Anatomical Considerations
- Vascular Complications
- Visual Loss
- Neuroendocrine Complications
- Approach-Specific Complications
- Peri-Operative Mortality
- Conclusions – Primum Non Nocere
- Chapter 7. Surgical Approaches: Introduction and Outcomes
- Section IV. Radiotherapy
- Chapter 19. Radiotherapy and Radiosurgery for Craniopharyngiomas
- Overview
- General Considerations
- Conventional Radiotherapy
- Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS)
- Fractionated Stereotactic Radiotherapy (Fsrt)
- Proton beam
- Complications of Radiation Therapy
- Special considerations and debates
- Conclusion
- Chapter 20. Stereotactic Radiosurgery as Part of Multimodality Craniopharyngioma Management
- Introduction
- Radiation Therapy
- Stereotactic Radiosurgery
- Intracavitary Irradiation
- Conclusion
- Chapter 21. Linear Accelerator-Based Fractionated Radiotherapy
- Principles of Fractionated Radiotherapy (Frt)
- Evolution of Fractionated Radiotherapy Technology
- Current Fractionated Radiotherapy Technique
- Long-Term Outcomes with Fractionated Radiotherapy
- Follow-Up Recommendations
- Chapter 22. The Role of Proton Therapy in the Treatment of Craniopharyngioma
- Dosimetric Rationale for Proton Therapy
- Clinical Experience and Outcomes
- Toxicity Outcomes
- Preparation for Proton Therapy
- Proton Therapy Techniques
- Summary
- Chapter 23. Craniopharyngioma: Radiation Toxicities
- Introduction
- Acute
- Sub-Acute
- Late Effects
- Conclusion
- Chapter 19. Radiotherapy and Radiosurgery for Craniopharyngiomas
- Section V. Intracavitary Therapy
- Chapter 24. Intracavitary Therapy: Radioisotopes 32P, 90Y, and 186Re
- Indications for Intracavitary Therapy
- Surgical Technique
- Outcomes and Complications
- Conclusions
- Chapter 25. Intracavitary Therapy: Intracavitary Chemotherapy
- Introduction
- Pathological Considerations
- Intracystic Devices
- Intracystic Bleomycin
- Intracystic Interferon Alpha
- Conclusions and Future Directions
- Chapter 24. Intracavitary Therapy: Radioisotopes 32P, 90Y, and 186Re
- Section VI. Management of Recurrence
- Chapter 26. Management of the Recurrence of Craniopharyngiomas
- Introduction
- Recurrence
- Treatment
- Outcomes
- Conclusion
- Chapter 26. Management of the Recurrence of Craniopharyngiomas
- Section VII. Special Considerations
- Chapter 27. Craniopharyngioma – Pediatric Management
- Introduction
- Epidemiology and Pathology
- Clinical Manifestations at the Time of Diagnosis
- Imaging Studies
- Treatment Strategies
- Sequelae
- Adult-Onset Craniopharyngioma
- Questions and Treatment Perspectives
- Conclusions
- Chapter 28. Surgery of Craniopharyngiomas in Children
- Introduction
- Incidence and Epidemiology
- Pathology
- Classification and Clinical Presentation
- Staging
- Management
- Neurosurgical Treatment
- Transcranial Approaches
- Transsphenoidal Approach
- Neurosurgical Treatment of Cystic Craniopharyngiomas
- Adjuvant Radiotherapy in Children
- Outcome
- Conclusion
- Chapter 29. Pediatric Radiation
- Special Considerations for Children
- Management Options/Treatment Goals
- Immobilization/Anesthesia
- Radiation Oncology Modalities
- Clinical Treatment and Outcomes
- Conclusions
- Chapter 30. Management of Giant Craniopharyngiomas
- Pre-Operative Considerations
- Surgical Considerations
- Surgical Outcomes
- Conclusion
- Chapter 31. Ectopic Occurrence of Craniopharyngiomas
- Introduction
- Epidemiology
- Clinical Presentation
- Diagnosis
- Pathology
- Embryology
- Ectopic Craniopharyngiomas
- Conclusions
- Chapter 32. Malignant Transformation of Craniopharyngioma
- Introduction
- Malignant Changes in Craniopharyngioma
- Clinical Features
- Pathology
- Management and Outcome
- Pathogenesis of Malignancy in Craniopharyngiomas
- Conclusion
- Chapter 27. Craniopharyngioma – Pediatric Management
- Section VIII. Controversies
- Chapter 33. Incomplete Resection of Craniopharyngiomas
- Chapter 34. Complete Resection of Craniopharyngiomas
- Effect of Extent of Resection on Recurrence and Survival
- Limitations of Comparing Surgical Approaches for Craniopharyngiomas
- Effect of Extent of Resection on Secondary Outcomes and Morbidity
- Extent of Resection for Tumors Involving the Hypothalamus
- Extent of Resection for Tumors not Involving the Hypothalamus
- Conclusions
- Chapter 35. Controversies: Extended Endoscopic vs. Open Transcranial Approaches
- Introduction
- The Introduction of Endoscopy: A Game Changer
- The Shortcomings of Endoscopy
- Endoscopy-Assisted Microscopic Extended Transsphenoidal Resection
- Open Transcranial Approaches
- Minimally Invasive Transcranial Approaches
- Disadvantages of Transcranial Approaches
- Conclusion
- Chapter 36. Controversies: Endoscopic Resection
- Introduction
- Surgical Approach
- Transcranial vs. Transsphenoidal Approach
- Endoscopic vs. Microscopic Transsphenoidal Approaches
- Gross Total Resection vs. Subtotal Resection and Radiation
- Endoscopic Closures: Which Technique is Best?
- The Use of Lumbar Drains
- Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 6th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124167230
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124167063
About the Editor
James Evans
Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery and Otolaryngology, Director, Cranial Base and Pituitary Surgery, Co-Director, Jefferson Center for Minimally Invasive Cranial Base Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Dr. Evans is a fellowship-trained cranial base surgeon, board-certified, and has been in practice for over ten years. He has held numerous prominent positions in national societies, is well-known in the field of cranial base surgery, and is an innovator in the field of endoscopic endonasal surgery. He is well-published and co-authored Clinical Manual of Trigeminal Neuralgia (CRC Press, 2007).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurological Surgery and Otolaryngology, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Tyler Kenning
Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, Albany Medical Center. Dr. Kenning is fellowship trained in surgery of pathology of the cranial base and specifically endoscopic endonasal surgery, Dr. Kenning heads the cranial base surgery program at a major academic center in Albany, NY. He has authored many peer-reviewed papers in neurosurgical and neuro-oncological journals as well as contributed several book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurosurgery, Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY, USA