Craniofacial Dysfunction and Pain
1st Edition
Manual Therapy, Assessment and Management
- Prestigious text with expert international contributors including acclaimed anatomists and cranial morphologists Highly practical text with a page of text facing a page of high quality black and white photographs Geoff Maitland has endorsed this text
Skull growth in relation to mechanical stimulation; Features of cranial tissue as a basis for clinical pattern recognition, examination and treatment; Primary and secondary cranial asymmetry in KISS children; Manual therapy movements of the craniofacial region as a therapeutic approach to children with long-term ear disease; Cervicogenic headache: a clinician's perspective; Cervicogenic headache: physical examination and management; Neurodynamics of cranial nervous tissue (cranioneurodynamics); Experience of pain and the craniofacial region; The influence of posture and alteration of function upon the craniocervical and craniofacial regions; Clinical reasoning - a basis for examination and treatment in the cranial region; Pain management in patients with chronic craniofacial pain; Clinimetrics for the clinician - the use of some indexes applicable in the craniocervical and craniofacial regions
- 246
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- 12th December 2000
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9780750629638
Harry von Piekartz
Physical Therapist, Department of Orofacial Research and Management, The Netherlands; Senior teacher in manual therapy; International Maitland Teacher Association(IMTA)
Lynn Bryden
Physiotherapist, London, UK