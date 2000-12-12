Craniofacial Dysfunction and Pain

Skull growth in relation to mechanical stimulation; Features of cranial tissue as a basis for clinical pattern recognition, examination and treatment; Primary and secondary cranial asymmetry in KISS children; Manual therapy movements of the craniofacial region as a therapeutic approach to children with long-term ear disease; Cervicogenic headache: a clinician's perspective; Cervicogenic headache: physical examination and management; Neurodynamics of cranial nervous tissue (cranioneurodynamics); Experience of pain and the craniofacial region; The influence of posture and alteration of function upon the craniocervical and craniofacial regions; Clinical reasoning - a basis for examination and treatment in the cranial region; Pain management in patients with chronic craniofacial pain; Clinimetrics for the clinician - the use of some indexes applicable in the craniocervical and craniofacial regions