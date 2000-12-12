Craniofacial Dysfunction and Pain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750629638

Craniofacial Dysfunction and Pain

1st Edition

Manual Therapy, Assessment and Management

Authors: Harry von Piekartz Lynn Bryden
Paperback ISBN: 9780750629638
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th December 2000
Page Count: 246
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

  • Prestigious text with expert international contributors including acclaimed anatomists and cranial morphologists Highly practical text with a page of text facing a page of high quality black and white photographs Geoff Maitland has endorsed this text

Table of Contents

Skull growth in relation to mechanical stimulation; Features of cranial tissue as a basis for clinical pattern recognition, examination and treatment; Primary and secondary cranial asymmetry in KISS children; Manual therapy movements of the craniofacial region as a therapeutic approach to children with long-term ear disease; Cervicogenic headache: a clinician's perspective; Cervicogenic headache: physical examination and management; Neurodynamics of cranial nervous tissue (cranioneurodynamics); Experience of pain and the craniofacial region; The influence of posture and alteration of function upon the craniocervical and craniofacial regions; Clinical reasoning - a basis for examination and treatment in the cranial region; Pain management in patients with chronic craniofacial pain; Clinimetrics for the clinician - the use of some indexes applicable in the craniocervical and craniofacial regions

Details

No. of pages:
246
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750629638

About the Author

Harry von Piekartz

Affiliations and Expertise

Physical Therapist, Department of Orofacial Research and Management, The Netherlands; Senior teacher in manual therapy; International Maitland Teacher Association(IMTA)

Lynn Bryden

Affiliations and Expertise

Physiotherapist, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.