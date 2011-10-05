Master the use of dental materials in the clinic and dental laboratory and stay current with this ever-changing field with Craig's Restorative Dental Materials, 13th Edition. From fundamental concepts to advanced skills, this comprehensive text details everything you need to know to understand the scientific basis for selecting dental materials when designing and fabricating restorations. This practical, clinically relevant approach to the selection and use of dental materials challenges you to retain and apply your knowledge to realistic clinical scenarios, giving you an authoritative advantage in dental practice.