Craig's Restorative Dental Materials - 13th Edition

Craig's Restorative Dental Materials

13th Edition

Authors: Ronald Sakaguchi John Powers
eBook ISBN: 9780323082518
eBook ISBN: 9780323082747
Paperback ISBN: 9780323081085
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 5th October 2011
Page Count: 416
Description

Master the use of dental materials in the clinic and dental laboratory and stay current with this ever-changing field with Craig's Restorative Dental Materials, 13th Edition. From fundamental concepts to advanced skills, this comprehensive text details everything you need to know to understand the scientific basis for selecting dental materials when designing and fabricating restorations. This practical, clinically relevant approach to the selection and use of dental materials challenges you to retain and apply your knowledge to realistic clinical scenarios, giving you an authoritative advantage in dental practice.

Key Features

    • Problems and Solutions at the end of each chapter test your ability to apply chapter concepts to solve common clinical challenges.

    • Mind Maps on the companion Evolve website condense essential chapter content into single-page overviews ideal for quick reference, study outlines, or comprehensive reviews.

    • Comprehensive coverage reflects fundamental concepts and the latest practical knowledge all in one authoritative source.

    • Appendix of useful resource materials provides quick, convenient access to Weights and Measurements, Conversion Tables, and Comparative Table of Troy, Avoirdupois, and Metric Weights.

    • Content updates and links on Evolve keep you current with the latest developments in the field.

    Table of Contents

    1. Role and Significance of Restorative Dental Materials

    2. The Oral Environment

    3. Principles of Design with Restorative Dental Materials

    4. Fundamentals of Materials Science

    5. Testing of Dental Materials

    6. Biocompatibility and Tissue Reaction to Biomaterials

    7. General Classes of Biomaterials

    8. Preventative and Intermediary Materials

    9. Restorative Materials-composites and polymers

    10. Restorative Materials-metals

    11. Restorative Materials-ceramics

    12. Impressions, Casts, and Investments

    13. Materials for Adhesion and Luting

    14. Digital Imaging and Processing for Restorations

    15. Dental and Orofacial Implants

    16. Tissue Engineering

    Appendix A: Weights and Measures

    Appendix B: Mind Maps (on Evolve)

    Details

    No. of pages:
    416
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Mosby 2012
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Mosby
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323082518
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323082747
    Paperback ISBN:
    9780323081085

    About the Author

    Ronald Sakaguchi

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Associate Dean for Technology and Innovation, Professor, Biomaterials & Biomechanics, Department of Restorative Dentistry, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR, USA

    John Powers

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Senior Vice President and Editor, The Dental Advisor, Dental Consultants, Inc., Ann Arbor, Michigan; Professor of Oral Biomaterials, Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials, University of Texas Dental Branch at Houston, Houston, Texas

