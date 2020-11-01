COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
COVID-19 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128240038

COVID-19

1st Edition

The Essentials of Prevention and Treatment

Authors: Jie-Ming Qu Bin Cao Rong-Chang Chen
Paperback ISBN: 9780128240038
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 280
Description

COVID-19 was recognized as a pandemic in March 2020 by the World Health Organization. It is a disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Physicians working in China, particularly where the outbreak was first identified in Wuhan, have built up knowledge of prevention and control measures, diagnosis and treatment of this disease. These insights are now globally relevant. The authors of this book are senior physicians specializing in respiratory diseases, pulmonary diseases and critical care medicine, and are all clinical and scientific research experts working in China, with particular experience in Wuhan. Essentials of COVID-19 Management elaborates on the ethology, pathogenesis, epidemiology, clinical characteristics, treatment principles, rehabilitation and prevention, and prevention and control measures for COVID-19. Aimed at healthcare workers, and written to be a practical guide, six chapters cover the following aspects of COVID-19: Respiratory viruses; Pathogenesis; Case definitions and diagnosis; Treatment; Prevention and disease control; and Prospects for the management and research of respiratory virus infections. This book gives first-hand information on the prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

Key Features

  • Describes the prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19
  • Offers practical guidance to healthcare professionals for COVID-19
  • Gives clinical insights in a question and answer format
  • Details first-hand experience in Chinese cities during the initial outbreak
  • Presents insights that healthcare professionals need to prevent, diagnose, and treat COVID-19

Readership

Medical practitioners; Public health staff; Hospital administrators; Public health administrators and policy makers; laboratory technicians; medical students; virologists

Table of Contents

  1. Respiratory viruses and COVID-19
    2. Pathogenesis of COVID-19
    3. Case definitions and diagnosis of COVID-19
    4. Treatment of COVID-19
    5. Prevention and disease control of COVID-19
    6. Prospects of the management and research of respiratory virus infection

About the Authors

Jie-Ming Qu

Jie-Ming Qu is Chief Physician of Pulmonary Diseases and Critical Care Medicine, and Director of the Institute of Respiratory Diseases, at the Medical school of Shanghai Jiao-Tong University, in China. He is also President of the Chinese Thoracic Society (CTS) and Head of the CTS pulmonary infection group, among other key positions. He has published widely, including on the initial outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus. See, for example:

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Physician of Pulmonary Diseases and Critical Care Medicine, and Director, Institute of Respiratory Diseases, Medical school of Shanghai Jiao-Tong University, China

Bin Cao

Bin Cao is Vice President of the China-Japan Friendship Hospital and Deputy Dean of the Respiratory Medicine Research Institute at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences. He holds several other senior positions, including as Professor at Capital Medical University, and Tsinghua University-Peking University Joint Center for Life Sciences, Beijing. He has published widely, including on the initial outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President, China-Japan Friendship Hospital and Deputy Dean, Respiratory Medicine Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences

Rong-Chang Chen

Rong-Chang Chen is Chief Physician of Pulmonary Diseases and Critical Care Medicine, Director of the Shenzhen Institute of Respiratory Disease, and Deputy Director of the National Clinical Research Center of Respiratory Disease, China. In addition he is former President of the Chinese Thoracic Society (CTS) and former director of Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health. He has published widely, including on the initial outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Physician of Pulmonary Diseases and Critical Care Medicine, Director, Shenzhen Institute of Respiratory Disease, and Deputy Director, National Clinical Research Center of Respiratory Disease, China

