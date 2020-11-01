COVID-19
1st Edition
The Essentials of Prevention and Treatment
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
COVID-19 was recognized as a pandemic in March 2020 by the World Health Organization. It is a disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Physicians working in China, particularly where the outbreak was first identified in Wuhan, have built up knowledge of prevention and control measures, diagnosis and treatment of this disease. These insights are now globally relevant. The authors of this book are senior physicians specializing in respiratory diseases, pulmonary diseases and critical care medicine, and are all clinical and scientific research experts working in China, with particular experience in Wuhan. Essentials of COVID-19 Management elaborates on the ethology, pathogenesis, epidemiology, clinical characteristics, treatment principles, rehabilitation and prevention, and prevention and control measures for COVID-19. Aimed at healthcare workers, and written to be a practical guide, six chapters cover the following aspects of COVID-19: Respiratory viruses; Pathogenesis; Case definitions and diagnosis; Treatment; Prevention and disease control; and Prospects for the management and research of respiratory virus infections. This book gives first-hand information on the prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.
Key Features
- Describes the prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19
- Offers practical guidance to healthcare professionals for COVID-19
- Gives clinical insights in a question and answer format
- Details first-hand experience in Chinese cities during the initial outbreak
- Presents insights that healthcare professionals need to prevent, diagnose, and treat COVID-19
Readership
Medical practitioners; Public health staff; Hospital administrators; Public health administrators and policy makers; laboratory technicians; medical students; virologists
Table of Contents
- Respiratory viruses and COVID-19
2. Pathogenesis of COVID-19
3. Case definitions and diagnosis of COVID-19
4. Treatment of COVID-19
5. Prevention and disease control of COVID-19
6. Prospects of the management and research of respiratory virus infection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128240038
About the Authors
Jie-Ming Qu
Jie-Ming Qu is Chief Physician of Pulmonary Diseases and Critical Care Medicine, and Director of the Institute of Respiratory Diseases, at the Medical school of Shanghai Jiao-Tong University, in China. He is also President of the Chinese Thoracic Society (CTS) and Head of the CTS pulmonary infection group, among other key positions. He has published widely, including on the initial outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus. See, for example:
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Physician of Pulmonary Diseases and Critical Care Medicine, and Director, Institute of Respiratory Diseases, Medical school of Shanghai Jiao-Tong University, China
Bin Cao
Bin Cao is Vice President of the China-Japan Friendship Hospital and Deputy Dean of the Respiratory Medicine Research Institute at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences. He holds several other senior positions, including as Professor at Capital Medical University, and Tsinghua University-Peking University Joint Center for Life Sciences, Beijing. He has published widely, including on the initial outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, China-Japan Friendship Hospital and Deputy Dean, Respiratory Medicine Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences
Rong-Chang Chen
Rong-Chang Chen is Chief Physician of Pulmonary Diseases and Critical Care Medicine, Director of the Shenzhen Institute of Respiratory Disease, and Deputy Director of the National Clinical Research Center of Respiratory Disease, China. In addition he is former President of the Chinese Thoracic Society (CTS) and former director of Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health. He has published widely, including on the initial outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Physician of Pulmonary Diseases and Critical Care Medicine, Director, Shenzhen Institute of Respiratory Disease, and Deputy Director, National Clinical Research Center of Respiratory Disease, China
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.