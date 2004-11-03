Coupled Thermo-Hydro-Mechanical-Chemical Processes in Geo-systems, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Fundamentals; radioactive waste disposal; oil/gas reservoir engineering; geothermal energy engineering; geological systems; geotechnical & environmental engineering. For the Geo-Engineering series (ed Hudson) as volume 2.
Description
Among the most important and exciting current steps forward in geo-engineering is the development of coupled numerical models. They represent the basic physics of geo-engineering processes which can include the effects of heat, water, mechanics and chemistry. Such models provide an integrating focus for the wide range of geo-engineering disciplines.
The articles within this volume were originally presented at the inaugural GeoProc conference held in Stockholm and contain a collection of unusually high quality information not available elsewhere in an edited and coherent form. This collection not only benefits from the latest theoretical developments but also applies them to a number of practical and wide ranging applications. Examples include the environmental issues around radioactive waste disposal deep in rock, and the search for new reserves of oil and gas.
Readership
Reference for Geo-Engineers in industry and academia. Consultants. Students in Geotech/Env.Eng.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 852
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 3rd November 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530062
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080445250
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Ove Stephansson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden
John Hudson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College and Rock Engineering Consultant, UK
Lanru Jing Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden