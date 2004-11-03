Coupled Thermo-Hydro-Mechanical-Chemical Processes in Geo-systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080445250, 9780080530062

Coupled Thermo-Hydro-Mechanical-Chemical Processes in Geo-systems, Volume 2

1st Edition

Authors: Ove Stephansson John Hudson Lanru Jing
eBook ISBN: 9780080530062
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080445250
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 3rd November 2004
Page Count: 852
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
285.00
242.25
30900.00
26265.00
392.73
333.82
410.00
348.50
310.00
263.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
235.00
199.75
335.00
284.75
385.00
327.25
295.00
250.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Fundamentals; radioactive waste disposal; oil/gas reservoir engineering; geothermal energy engineering; geological systems; geotechnical & environmental engineering. For the Geo-Engineering series (ed Hudson) as volume 2.

Description

Among the most important and exciting current steps forward in geo-engineering is the development of coupled numerical models. They represent the basic physics of geo-engineering processes which can include the effects of heat, water, mechanics and chemistry. Such models provide an integrating focus for the wide range of geo-engineering disciplines.

The articles within this volume were originally presented at the inaugural GeoProc conference held in Stockholm and contain a collection of unusually high quality information not available elsewhere in an edited and coherent form. This collection not only benefits from the latest theoretical developments but also applies them to a number of practical and wide ranging applications. Examples include the environmental issues around radioactive waste disposal deep in rock, and the search for new reserves of oil and gas.

Readership

Reference for Geo-Engineers in industry and academia. Consultants. Students in Geotech/Env.Eng.

Details

No. of pages:
852
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080530062
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080445250

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Ove Stephansson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden

John Hudson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Imperial College and Rock Engineering Consultant, UK

Lanru Jing Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.