Coupled Thermo-Hydro-Mechanical-Chemical Processes in Geo-systems, Volume 2

Among the most important and exciting current steps forward in geo-engineering is the development of coupled numerical models. They represent the basic physics of geo-engineering processes which can include the effects of heat, water, mechanics and chemistry. Such models provide an integrating focus for the wide range of geo-engineering disciplines.

The articles within this volume were originally presented at the inaugural GeoProc conference held in Stockholm and contain a collection of unusually high quality information not available elsewhere in an edited and coherent form. This collection not only benefits from the latest theoretical developments but also applies them to a number of practical and wide ranging applications. Examples include the environmental issues around radioactive waste disposal deep in rock, and the search for new reserves of oil and gas.