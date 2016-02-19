Counseling and Accountability: Methods and Critique is written to present the concerns regarding the methodological problems and strategies of counseling and psychotherapy research.

This text first discusses conceptual foundations, and then presents various research articles and critiques on the subject. In discussing the conceptual foundations, this book explains the considerations in doing research in the field of counseling and psychotherapy. Discussions include the research design, sampling, and future of the research. The second part, which is comprised of the articles and critiques, include papers on counseling people facing problems related to premarital sex, identity issues, and phobia. This book concludes by presenting papers such as on the effects of counseling, vicarious therapy, and feedback, as well as on teaching internalization behavior to clients.

This publication will be invaluable to students and experts in counseling, psychology, and psychiatry.