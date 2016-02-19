Counseling and Accountability
1st Edition
Methods and Critique
Description
Counseling and Accountability: Methods and Critique is written to present the concerns regarding the methodological problems and strategies of counseling and psychotherapy research.
This text first discusses conceptual foundations, and then presents various research articles and critiques on the subject. In discussing the conceptual foundations, this book explains the considerations in doing research in the field of counseling and psychotherapy. Discussions include the research design, sampling, and future of the research. The second part, which is comprised of the articles and critiques, include papers on counseling people facing problems related to premarital sex, identity issues, and phobia. This book concludes by presenting papers such as on the effects of counseling, vicarious therapy, and feedback, as well as on teaching internalization behavior to clients.
This publication will be invaluable to students and experts in counseling, psychology, and psychiatry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I Conceptual Foundations
Chapter 1 The Topic and the Book - Some Introductory Comments
Chapter 2 Philosophical and Theoretical Considerations
Chapter 3 Research Design
Chapter 4 The Criterion Problem
Chapter 5 Selection and Sampling Procedures
Chapter 6 Counseling Treatment: The Independent Variable
Chapter 7 Measurement
Chapter 8 Ethical, Legal, and Professional Considerations in Counseling Research
Chapter 9 The Future of Counseling and Therapy Research
References
Part II Research Articles and Critiques
Premarital Counseling with College Students: A Promising Triad
Critique
Need for Approval and Counseling Outcomes
Critique
The Counselor-consultant and the Effeminate Boy
Critique
Treatment of a Phobia by Partial Self-desensitization: A Case Study
Critique
The Effects of Counseling Low-ability, High-aspiring College Freshmen
Counseling College Freshmen: A Three-year Follow-up
Critique
Effect of Feedback on Interpersonal Sensitivity in Laboratory Training Groups
Critique
An Encounter Group and Changes in Counselor's Values
Critique
Teaching Internalization Behavior to Clients
Critique
Emotionality in Marathon and Traditional Psychotherapy Groups
Critique
A Test of Group Counseling
Critique
Effects of Vicarious Therapy Pretraining and Alternate Sessions on Outcome in Group Psychotherapy with Outpatients
Critique
A Comparison of the Effectiveness of Behavioral and Client-centered Approaches for the Behavior Problems of Elementary School Children
Critique
Verbal-reinforcement and Model-reinforcement Group Counseling with Alienated Students
Critique
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181608