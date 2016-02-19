Counseling and Accountability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080176840, 9781483181608

Counseling and Accountability

1st Edition

Methods and Critique

Authors: Harman D. Burck Harold F. Cottingham Robert C. Reardon
Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein Leonard Krasner
eBook ISBN: 9781483181608
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 292
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Counseling and Accountability: Methods and Critique is written to present the concerns regarding the methodological problems and strategies of counseling and psychotherapy research.

This text first discusses conceptual foundations, and then presents various research articles and critiques on the subject. In discussing the conceptual foundations, this book explains the considerations in doing research in the field of counseling and psychotherapy. Discussions include the research design, sampling, and future of the research. The second part, which is comprised of the articles and critiques, include papers on counseling people facing problems related to premarital sex, identity issues, and phobia. This book concludes by presenting papers such as on the effects of counseling, vicarious therapy, and feedback, as well as on teaching internalization behavior to clients.

This publication will be invaluable to students and experts in counseling, psychology, and psychiatry.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I Conceptual Foundations

Chapter 1 The Topic and the Book - Some Introductory Comments

Chapter 2 Philosophical and Theoretical Considerations

Chapter 3 Research Design

Chapter 4 The Criterion Problem

Chapter 5 Selection and Sampling Procedures

Chapter 6 Counseling Treatment: The Independent Variable

Chapter 7 Measurement

Chapter 8 Ethical, Legal, and Professional Considerations in Counseling Research

Chapter 9 The Future of Counseling and Therapy Research

References

Part II Research Articles and Critiques

Premarital Counseling with College Students: A Promising Triad

Critique

Need for Approval and Counseling Outcomes

Critique

The Counselor-consultant and the Effeminate Boy

Critique

Treatment of a Phobia by Partial Self-desensitization: A Case Study

Critique

The Effects of Counseling Low-ability, High-aspiring College Freshmen

Counseling College Freshmen: A Three-year Follow-up

Critique

Effect of Feedback on Interpersonal Sensitivity in Laboratory Training Groups

Critique

An Encounter Group and Changes in Counselor's Values

Critique

Teaching Internalization Behavior to Clients

Critique

Emotionality in Marathon and Traditional Psychotherapy Groups

Critique

A Test of Group Counseling

Critique

Effects of Vicarious Therapy Pretraining and Alternate Sessions on Outcome in Group Psychotherapy with Outpatients

Critique

A Comparison of the Effectiveness of Behavioral and Client-centered Approaches for the Behavior Problems of Elementary School Children

Critique

Verbal-reinforcement and Model-reinforcement Group Counseling with Alienated Students

Critique

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
292
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181608

About the Author

Harman D. Burck

Harold F. Cottingham

Robert C. Reardon

About the Editor

Arnold P. Goldstein

Leonard Krasner

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.