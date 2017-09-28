Coulson and Richardson’s Chemical Engineering
4th Edition
Volume 3A: Chemical and Biochemical Reactors and Reaction Engineering
Description
Coulson and Richardson’s Chemical Engineering: Volume 3A: Chemical and Biochemical Reactors and Reaction Engineering, Fourth Edition, covers reactor design, flow modelling, gas-liquid and gas-solid reactions and reactors.
Key Features
- Captures content converted from textbooks into fully revised reference material
- Includes content ranging from foundational through technical
- Features emerging applications, numerical methods and computational tools
Readership
Academic and Professional Chemical and Process Engineers
Table of Contents
1. Reactor Design
2. General Principles
3. Flow Characteristics of Reactors
4. Flow Modelling; Gas-Solid Reactions and Reactors
5. Gas-Liquid and Gas-Liquid-Solid Reactors
6. Biochemical Reaction Engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 596
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 28th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081012239
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081010969
About the Editor
R. Ravi
Dr. R. Ravi, Department of Chemical Engineering Indian Institute of Technology madras
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
R. Vinu
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, India
S. N. Gummadi
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biotechnology, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, India