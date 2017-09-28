Coulson and Richardson’s Chemical Engineering - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780081010969, 9780081012239

Coulson and Richardson’s Chemical Engineering

4th Edition

Volume 3A: Chemical and Biochemical Reactors and Reaction Engineering

Editors: R. Ravi R. Vinu S. N. Gummadi
eBook ISBN: 9780081012239
Paperback ISBN: 9780081010969
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th September 2017
Page Count: 596
Description

Coulson and Richardson’s Chemical Engineering: Volume 3A: Chemical and Biochemical Reactors and Reaction Engineering, Fourth Edition, covers reactor design, flow modelling, gas-liquid and gas-solid reactions and reactors.

Key Features

  • Captures content converted from textbooks into fully revised reference material
  • Includes content ranging from foundational through technical
  • Features emerging applications, numerical methods and computational tools

Readership

Academic and Professional Chemical and Process Engineers

Table of Contents

1. Reactor Design
2. General Principles
3. Flow Characteristics of Reactors
4. Flow Modelling; Gas-Solid Reactions and Reactors
5. Gas-Liquid and Gas-Liquid-Solid Reactors
6. Biochemical Reaction Engineering

About the Editor

R. Ravi

Dr. R. Ravi, Department of Chemical Engineering Indian Institute of Technology madras

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

R. Vinu

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, India

S. N. Gummadi

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biotechnology, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, India

