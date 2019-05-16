Cote's Clinical Veterinary Advisor: Dogs and Cats
4th Edition
Description
The indispensable resource for the busy small animal practitioner. Providing easy-to-use, cutting-edge information, Côté’s Clinical Veterinary Advisor: Dogs and Cats, 4th Edition is like six books in one — with concise coverage of diseases and disorders; procedures and techniques; differentials, mnemonics, and lists; laboratory tests; clinical algorithms; and a drug compendium. Completely updated from cover to cover, this edition includes over a dozen all-new chapters on new and important topics including hyperadrenocorticism (food-related), hypercalcemia (idiopathic feline), meningoencephalitis of unknown etiology, incidentally-detected heart murmurs, and more. It also includes free access to a fully searchable companion website containing an electronic version of the text, all of the book's images in color, bonus chapters and video content, a searchable drug compendium, 200 client education handouts in both English and Spanish, and 35 customizable client consent forms.
Key Features
- UPDATED! Videos demonstrate important findings that static images cannot convey, such as characteristic lameness and ultrasound findings.
- UPDATED! Tech Tips cover more than 850 diseases and disorders that are especially relevant to the technician’s daily experience in the clinic.
- UPDATED! 200 customizable printable client education handouts are included online and available in English or Spanish.
- Highly referenced diseases and disorders presented in alphabetical order makes sought-out information easy to retrieve.
- Extensive cross referencing throughout the text offers quick access to all pertinent information.
- Hundreds of expert international contributing authors ensure the information is the most accurate and up-to-date.
- SIX-BOOKS-IN-ONE offers invaluable content, such as diseases and disorders; procedures and techniques; differential diagnosis; laboratory tests; clinical algorithms; and drug formulary.
- Pedagogical icons reflect content to alert readers to unique elements within each monograph.
- Vibrant website with searchable content and extensive bonus material enhances information from the print book.
Table of Contents
Section I: Diseases and Disorders
Section II: Procedures and Techniques
Section III: Differential Diagnosis
Section IV: Laboratory Tests
Section V: Clinical Algorithms
Section VI: Drug Formulary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 16th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323554534
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323554527
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323642781
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323554510
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323676755
About the Author
Leah Cohn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Veterinary Medicine Department of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery Veterinary Health Center University of Missouri Columbia, Missouri
Etienne Cote
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Companion Animals, Atlantic Veterinary College, University of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, PE, Canada