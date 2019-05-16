Cote's Clinical Veterinary Advisor: Dogs and Cats - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323554510, 9780323554534

Cote's Clinical Veterinary Advisor: Dogs and Cats

4th Edition

Authors: Leah Cohn Etienne Cote
eBook ISBN: 9780323554534
eBook ISBN: 9780323554527
eBook ISBN: 9780323642781
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323554510
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323676755
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 16th May 2019
Page Count: 1616
Description

The indispensable resource for the busy small animal practitioner. Providing easy-to-use, cutting-edge information, Côté’s Clinical Veterinary Advisor: Dogs and Cats, 4th Edition is like six books in one　— with concise coverage of diseases and disorders; procedures and techniques; differentials, mnemonics, and lists; laboratory tests; clinical algorithms; and a drug compendium. Completely updated from cover to cover, this edition includes over a dozen all-new chapters on new and important topics including hyperadrenocorticism (food-related), hypercalcemia (idiopathic feline), meningoencephalitis of unknown etiology, incidentally-detected heart murmurs, and more. It also includes free access to a fully searchable companion website containing an electronic version of the text, all of the book's images in color, bonus chapters and video content, a searchable drug compendium, 200 client education handouts in both English and Spanish, and 35 customizable client consent forms.

Key Features

  • UPDATED! Videos demonstrate important findings that static images cannot convey, such as characteristic lameness and ultrasound findings.
  • UPDATED! Tech Tips cover more than 850 diseases and disorders that are especially relevant to the technician’s daily experience in the clinic.
  • UPDATED! 200 customizable printable client education handouts are included online and available in English or Spanish.
  • Highly referenced diseases and disorders presented in alphabetical order makes sought-out information easy to retrieve.
  • Extensive cross referencing throughout the text offers quick access to all pertinent information.
  • Hundreds of expert international contributing authors ensure the information is the most accurate and up-to-date.
  • SIX-BOOKS-IN-ONE offers invaluable content, such as diseases and disorders; procedures and techniques; differential diagnosis; laboratory tests; clinical algorithms; and drug formulary.
  • Pedagogical icons reflect content to alert readers to unique elements within each monograph.
  • Vibrant website with searchable content and extensive bonus material enhances information from the print book.

Table of Contents

Section I: Diseases and Disorders 
Section II: Procedures and Techniques 
Section III: Differential Diagnosis  
Section IV: Laboratory Tests  
Section V: Clinical Algorithms  
Section VI: Drug Formulary

Details

1616
English
© Mosby 2020
Mosby
About the Author

Leah Cohn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Veterinary Medicine Department of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery Veterinary Health Center University of Missouri Columbia, Missouri

Etienne Cote

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Companion Animals, Atlantic Veterinary College, University of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, PE, Canada

