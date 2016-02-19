COSPAR: Space Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Open Meetings of the Working Groups on Physical Sciences of the Twenty-First Plenary Meeting of COSPAR, Innsbruck, Austria, 29 May - 10 June 1978
Description
Cospar Space Research, Volume XIX covers the proceedings of the Open Meetings of the Working Groups on Physical Sciences of the 21st Plenary Meeting of COSPAR, held in Innsbruck, Austria, from May 29 to June 10, 1978, focusing on the developments in space research. The contributions concentrate on remote sensing, middle atmosphere, ionosphere, magnetosphere, and materials science in space. The selection first offers information on global development of space research, including weather and climate, material sciences in space, planets, sun, stars, magnetosphere, and high energy astrophysics. The book then takes a look at the spectral characteristics of surface phenomena and their impact on the design of an optoelectronic multispectral system; use of weather satellite data in the evaluation of water resources; and atmospheric and surface radiation balance as identified from satellite data. The compilation discusses the assimilation of non-simultaneous satellite and conventional meteorological data using statistical weights; annual variation and variability of meteorological parameters in the stratosphere and mesosphere; and physical properties affecting the existence of small particles in the mesosphere. The book also focuses on the determination of density scale-height profiles, geomagnetic effects in the exosphere, and gravity waves and tidal winds in the equatorial thermosphere. The selection is a dependable source of data for readers interested in space research.
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword
Preface
Highlights of Recent Space Research
Global Development of Space Research, 1977-1978
Remote Sensing
The Earth's Surface
The Spectral Characteristics of Selected Surface Phenomena and their Impact on the Design of an Opto-electronic Multispectral System
Photointerpretation of Computer Enhanced LANDSAT Images of Serbia (Yugoslavia)
The Use of Weather Satellite Data in the Evaluation of National Water Resources, with Special Reference to the Sultanate of Oman
The Microwave Remote Sensing Experiment in the First Spacelab Payload and Plans for Further Spacelab Instrumentation
Meteorology
Atmospheric and Surface Radiation Balance as Determined from Satellite Data
Analysis of Cloud and Precipitation Fields from Satellite IR and Microwave Pictures
Preliminary Results from the First European Geostationary Meteorological Satellite METEOSAT
Dynamic Interpretation of METEOSAT Imagery
Standardization of Satellite Images of the NOAA Scanning Radiometer Signals for an Objective Cloud Classification
Dynamic Classification of Mesoscale Cloud Patterns
Infrared Measurements over Cirrus Clouds in the 6.5 and 11.5 μɱ Regions
On the Assimilation of Non-Simultaneous Satellite and Conventional Meteorological Data Using Statistical Weights
The Middle Atmosphere
Remote Sensing Studies
Review of Climatological Information Obtained from Remote Sensing of the Stratosphere and Mesosphere
Water Vapour and Ozone in the Mesosphere Observed from "Salyut-5"
Comparisons of Atmospheric Temperatures Derived from Falling Sphere and Grenade Experiments Conducted at Wallops Island in 1975
Direct Observations
Summary of Atmospheric Observations and Investigations in the Altitude Region from 20 to 80 km
Preliminary Results of the Intercomparison Test of US and USSR Meteorological Systems at Wallops Island August 1977
Preliminary Results of the US-USSR Meteorological Rocketsonde Intercomparison Held at Wallops Island, August 1977
Annual Variation and Variability of Meteorological Parameters in the Stratosphere and Mesosphere
Stratospheric Motions as Noted from Daily Rocket Soundings
Equatorial Stratospheric and Mesospheric Structural Variations During the Years 1971-74
Models
Review of Data and Models of the Middle Atmosphere
Physical Properties Affecting the Existence of Small Ice Particles in the Mesosphere
Planetary Waves
The Vertical Structure of Planetary Waves and Associated Meridional Transports of Momentum and Heat in the Stratosphere and Mesosphere
Variations of Turbopause Altitude
Variation of the Turbopause Level in the Polar Regions
The Thermosphere
CIRA 1972, Recent Atmospheric Models, and Improvements in Progress
Variability of Solar Ultraviolet Flux and its Significance to Models of the Neutral Upper Atmosphere
Some Features of EUV Solar Activity Indices
Comparison of Atmospheric Temperatures According to CIRA-72 and Nightglow Data
Investigation of the 27-day Periodicity in Thermospheric Density Fluctuations
Natural Gas Density and Temperature
Incoherent Scatter Data Related to Thermaspheric Modelling
Analysis of Perturbations of the Total Density Determined by the Lowg Accelerometer Cactus
Determination of Density Scale Height Profiles
Geomagnetic Effects in the Exosphere
HEAO-1 Observations of X-ray Fluorescent Emission Lines from the Earth1s Sunlit Atmosphere
Mass Spectrometer Observations
Gas Densities Near 230 km from Orbital Drag and Mass Spectrometer Measurements - A Comparison
Aeros-B: Annual Variations of He,N,0,N2, and Ar During Low Solar Activity at 4 and 16 hours Local Time
U.V. Extinction and Mass Spectrometer Rocket Measurements of Atmospheric Composition Over Woomera
Thermospheric Variations as an Indicator of Magnetic Storm Heating and Circulation
Tides and Gravity Waves
Gravity Waves and Tidal Winds in the Equatorial Thermosphère
The Ionosphere
D-Region
A Global Model of D-Region Ionization
Equatorial Ionosphere
Plasma Irregularities and Soft Energy Electron Fluxes in the Equatorial E Region
Electric Fields in the E Region During the Counter Electrojet
Effects of Vertical Shears in the Zonal Winds of the Electrojet
Mid-latitude Ionosphere
An Investigation of Variations of Ion Composition and Dynamics of the Topside Ionosphere from the Meteor Satellite
Dynamical Behaviour of the Daytime Topside Ionosphere Inferred from Vertical-6 Rocket Data
Winter Anomaly
Breakdown of the Polar Mesospheric Vortex in Winter as the Cause of Mid-latitude Winter Anomaly
Structural Variations in the Neutral Thermosphere During the D-Region Winter Anomaly
Auroral Atmosphere and Ionosphere
A Sounding Rocket Campaign for Studying Heat Deposition into the Ionosphere During Substorm Events
High Latitude Ionospheric Structures
Auroral EUV Emissions (50-132 nm)
Results from a Rocket Measurement of the Neutral and Ionized Lower F-Region Composition in Association with an Auroral Arc
Electron Density Variations in the Polar Region from 70 to 210 km
The Magnetosphere
Observations of the High Latitude Topside Ionosphere
Thermal Plasma and Field Aligned Ion Drift at the Beginning of an Auroral Disturbance
Interpretation of Coordinated Electron Density, Temperature, and VLFMeasurements Onboard Intercosmos-10
ELF-VLF Emissions, Ion Density Fluctuations and Electron Temperature in the Ionospheric Trough
Electric Fields at High Latitudes in the Topside Ionosphere Near the Dawn-Dusk Meridian
Precipitation of Energetic Charged Particles
Longitudinal Variation of the High Altitude X-ray Flux During Quiet Geomagnetic Conditions
PSE Morphology and Medium Latitude Radiation Belt Electron Pitchangle Diffusion Coefficients: A Test of the PSE-Model
High and Low Latitude Energy Spectra of Protons and Electrons Precipitating into the Ionosphere Observed with the Satellite MCosmos-900"
The Relation Between 10 to 80 keV Electron Precipitation Observed at Geosynchronous Orbit and Auroral Radio Absorption Observed with Riometers
Active Experiments
The Barium Ion Jet Experiment of Porcupine 2
The Sun and the Interplanetary Medium
Solar X-Radiation
Solar X-ray Flares Observed with the Columbia University Instrument on 0S0-8
Observation of Solar X-radiation On Board "Prognoz-6"
Spectrum and Anisotropy of Hard Flare X-rays on the Basis of Multiple Electron Scattering
A Comparison of the Characteristics of Solar Proton Events for the Last Two Solar Minima
Current Status of Short-term Solar Proton Predictions
Separation and Analysis of Temporal and Spatial Variations in the April 10, 1969 Solar Flare Particle Event
Interpretation and Analysis of Solar Energetic Particle Intensities and Anisotropies Observed Aboard Helios 2 on 28 March 1976
Charged Particles Produced in Small Solar Flares Observed at 1 AU
Analysis of Energetic Particle Events Following Solar Flares of September 24 and November 22, 1977
Solar Wind
Simultaneous H(1216Ä) and He(584Ä) Observations of the Interstellar Wind by Mariner 10
Cosmic Dust
Dust in Planetary Magnetospheres
Dust-Magnetospheric Interactions
Three-dimensional Distribution of Dust
Three-dimensional Distributions of the Potential Sources of Interplanetary Dust
The Distribution of Orbital Elements of Interplanetary Dust in the Inner Solar System as Detected by the Helios Space probe
The Action of the Poynting-Robertson Effect and Radiation Pressure on the Mass Distribution Index of Micrometeoroids
The Brightness/Unit Volume of the Zodiacal Light as Determined from Pioneer 10
Inversion of the Zodiacal Brightness Integral for an Out-of-Ecliptic Photometer
Dust of Lunar Origin
Lunar Surface Grain Motion: Electrostatic Charging, Supercharging (Electret Effects) and Mechanical Bonding
Tertiary, Secondary and Primary Impact Crater Populations on Lunar Rocks: Configurations where Population Inversion Occurs
Lunar Ejecta in Heliocentric Space
Lunar Libration Region L4 Photometry
Cometary Dust
Flyby-and Rendezvous-type Comet Missions from the Standpoint of Large-particle Dust Experiments
A Concept for Analysis of Cometary Dust by Light Scattering Experiments on Future Cometary Probes
Dust Experiment for a Rendezvous-Cometary-Mission
Materials Sciences in Space
Use of Composite Materials in Space
Polymer Matrix Composite Materials Experiment to be Flown on the Space Shuttle LDEF Mission
Materials Science under Micro-gravity Conditions
Materials Processing in Space - an Overview of Studies in the U.S.A.
Crystal Growth and Segregation in Space: A Critical Assessment Based on Results Obtained During the ASTP Mission
Technological Experiments in Microgravity-Texus I and II
Interfacial Convection Observed under Microgravity Conditions During the Texus-I Experiment
Possibilities for Physical Experiments in Materials Science using Near Zero-g-Conditions
A Television Picture Processing System for the Investigation of Crystal Growth Processes
Multiphase Dispersions by Crystallization Processing
Vapour Growth of Hgl2 in Sealed Ampoules
The Thermal Investigation of Solidifications Carried Out in a Cartridge Furnace in Space
Convection under Micro-gravity Conditions
Convection under Normal and Reduced Gravity
Experiments on the Relevance of Marangoni Convection for Materials Science in Space
Thermal Marangoni Convection
Convection Due to Surface-tension Gradients
Effects of Convection on Crystal Growth under Terrestrial and Space Conditions
Marangoni Convection in a Fluid Layer under the Action of a Transverse Magnetic Field
A Mechanism for Macroscopic Phase Separation in Emulgated Liquid Systems
Fluid Mechanics of Continuous Flow Electrophoresis
Electrofluid Dynamics of Interfaces
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 634
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 10th April 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156071